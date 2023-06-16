RFP hawks turn against MP

TOMY Tayob, the Moselinyane MP, is under attack from some Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) members who accuse him of rebelling against the constituency committee and failing to deliver on his election promises.

Some party members in Moselinyane staged a protest against Tayob last week, calling on him to step down.

Their placards read: “Tommy must fall, we demand a new MP”, and “Matekane please change Moselinyane MP”.

Tayob however told thepost that he remains popular but the constituency committee has been fighting him since he won the primaries last year.

“I want you to come to the constituency and interview many people here, most of them like me,” Tayob said.

He said the committee belongs to a camp that was opposed to his candidature.

He also accused Dr Mahali Phamotse, the MP for the neighbouring Matlakeng constituency, of fanning tensions in his constituency.

Nkopane Mathibeli, the chairman of the Moselinyane constituency, told thepost that they have problems in the constituency because Tayob does not want to work with them.

“The people are angry that he is not working with the committee,” Mathibeli said.

Teboho Motjamela, another member, said they hoped Tayob would make a difference when he won the constituency.

“We worked hard to make this man a winner and today he neglects us,” Motjamela said.

“We were promised jobs, but we are still idling at home even now.”

He complained that Tayob hires buses for his supporters only during the party’s rallies and leaves those he accuses of supporting his opponent during the primaries.

“This shows that he does not understand politics, he must go.”

Another party member said Tayob’s allegations that the committee does not work with him are false.

“He is lost, he does not know that he belongs to the committee, without it he is nothing,” he said, adding that Tayob is not doing enough to push for the people in the constituency to get government jobs.

In his leaked audio clip, Tayob is heard yelling that the other MPs must help him reprimand the Matlakeng MP, Dr Phamotse.

“If they fail to reprimand her, I will do it myself,” Tayob said.

“I was not elected by a committee of five people, but the whole of Moselinyane,” he said.

He said he refused to attend the Leribe meeting because the committee does not have the right to summon MPs.

“I am tired that some people come to vomit on me after eating KFC,” he said.

“You can take this constituency, I will not fight.”

He said he did not seek election out of desperation.

Dr Phamotse, in a clip, said she does not have any conflicts with Tayob.

“Maybe he was told otherwise about me.”