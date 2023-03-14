Schools battle in Under-15 tourney

MASERU – LESOTHO might be among the few countries classified as rich in water resources. But when many Basotho see a body of water, they see danger. Due to myths that fly around, water bodies are viewed as places to avoid.

Lerato Grace Mojakisane is among the few brave Basotho who feel at home when in different water environments.

“Most Basotho have phobia of water due to founded, perhaps, and unfounded stories about being lured and submerged into water by things such as mermaids,” said Mojakisane, who was exposed to swimming from an early age and has continued pursuing a career out of the skill.

Her attempts to lure more people into the sport are often hampered by fears of water.

“All they think about is drowning. That’s why for ordinary people when you talk about water they think about nothing but drinking, bathing and cooking,” she said.

“It’s hard to remove that fear,” Mojakisane said.

Swimming did not come naturally to Mojakisane.

Mojakisane said she had to learn the art through formal training by a professional swimming body.

“I first came across an association known as Royal Lesotho Lifesaving Association in primary school,” Mojakisane said.

“During weekends we would go for lifesaving lessons, which also included learning how to swim. I got my basic Lifesaving Certificate in 2011. It was enough to inspire and initiate me into swimming. I wanted to advance,” she told thepost.

After attaining the primary training, she didn’t look back and she secured a Bronze Medallion Certificate in Lifesaving by 2017.

With the aim to deepen her knowledge, she took up a programme run by Lifesaving South Africa and was certified to become a Pool Lifeguard Instructor and also got CPR Certified in 2018.

The myths keeping many Basotho out of the water motivated Mojakisane to impart her knowledge to fellow citizens to recruit more people to become lifesavers.

“In 2021, I decided to host swimming lessons as some parents wanted more time devoted to swimming. Lifesaving workshops are only held during the weekends, I found a need for them over just lifesaving too. I have decided to fully embark on the journey of being a swimming instructor,” she said.

Mojakisane remains one of a few women to venture and excel in a trade that is mostly associated with men due to its strenuous physical activities.

“Lifesaving is a male dominated field in this country but I guess I thrive better in awkward territory. It takes somebody to be confident and fit to rescue somebody in danger,” stated Mojakisane.

According to Mojakisane, the most convenient time for children to learn how to swim is when they know how to take instructions.

She reckons that most children aged four years and above can safely pick up an instruction and execute it accordingly.

“When I teach people to swim, I don’t only teach them how to swim by themselves but I also teach them to be able to make other people feel safe about their presence in water. I have actually started training my own mother who is older than 50 years old to swim and she is doing so well,” said Mojakisane.

Learning how to swim carries other profound benefits and can be therapeutic, she said.

“I can testify through my life experiences that indeed swimming is also beneficial to mental health. There was a time when I was going through an episode of depression that I had to be admitted at Mohlomi Health Centre. But every time I went out for swimming sessions I felt a great sigh of relief and felt at ease,” Mojakisane said.

“Above all swimming is one exercise which engages all muscles within your body and is good for mental health. With swimming, you get to tone your muscles as all the muscles in your body are in motion and working, thus relieving the mind,” she said.

Calvin Motekase