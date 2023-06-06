Sports
Seema saves Chippa United
MASERU – Former Likuena captain Lehlohonolo Seema has spoken of his relationship with Chippa United that has seen him save the club from relegation in his third stint with the Chippa Mpengesi-owned club.
Mpengesi is notorious for firing coaches and it was expected that he will give the Lesotho icon a contract after helping his team retain its topflight status in the just ended South African DSTV premiership season.
Last season, Kurt Lentjies had two spells at the club while Daine Klate and Morgan Mammila were the other coaches that were sacked before Seema saved the club from the chop on the final days following a goalless draw against Golden Arrows.
However, Seema told this publication in an exclusive interview that he is still awaiting Mpengesi to see if he will be offered a contract to continue coaching the club in the new season.
His love affair with the Chilli Boys started in 2020, when he left his beloved Bloemfontein Celtic, before it was sold, to take over the reins at the Gqeberha-based outfit.
“It’s not twice that I have saved the team from relegation, it’s three times. If you recall back in 2020 when Covid-19 was at its peak and we were playing under the bio bubble, the team was at the bottom of the table, but they managed to finish in 12th position,” Seema said.
“The following season I started the new campaign with the club but was sacked after eight games, however the team had to play for survival in the play offs and I was called in with two games to play. We managed to win those play-offs.
“Now I was called with four games to play with the club once again at the bottom of the table, I came, and the team finished in 14th place and they are safe. So, I can say, he is lucky in that every time he comes for my services, I’m not engaged anywhere, and I don’t want to be lost in football. Any job that comes my way when I’m available, I will always work whether it’s to coach a school or teams in the lower divisions.”
Seema, who at the peak of his playing career captained both Bloemfontein Celtic and Orlando Pirates in a career spanning over a decade in the South African Premier League, said he is on good terms with all his previous bosses even when they part ways.
“It’s a relationship I keep with all the chairmen I worked with before, I never left any club with bad blood and that is why I’m able to go back to any team I worked for,” Seema said.
“I always maintain good relations. There is no team I left while they were struggling. It’s one of those things that happens in football where the bosses make decisions. I’m in good books with all the bosses I worked with.
“I’m still in contact with former Celtic chairmen, Jimmy Augousti and Max Tshabalala as we speak, the chairlady at Golden Arrows, Mr. David Thidiela of Black Leopards. Whenever I call, they pick my phone and whenever they call, I pick their calls,” he said.
Mikia Kalati
Sports
Likuena drawn in Group C
MASERU – THE national football squad, Likuena, has been drawn in Group C against Angola, Mozambique and Mauritius in the 2023 Hollywoodbets COSAFA Cup.
The tournament will be held in Durban, South Africa, on July 5-16.
The new format has seen 12 teams taking part in the tournament divided into three groups of four, with the group winners advancing to the semi-finals together with the best runner up.
In the last edition Lesotho crashed out in group stages after a 3-0 defeat against Eswatini, despite winning two games in the group.
Likuena have already started their preparation for the competition and given their opponents, they stand a better chance this year of proceeding to the next stage.
They have played Mauritius before and won comfortably, it will be tricky against Angola and Mozambique but the expectation is for Lesotho to be able to get better.
Tlalane Phahla
Sports
Battle for Golden Boot
MASERU – Two Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) Ladies strikers Nthabeleng Potsane and ‘Maseriti Mohlolo are in a serious fight for the golden boot in the Women Super League (WSL).
Both players have scored 22 and 19 goals respectively and with two games to go before the season ends, the award can go either way. Potsane has been leading the charts all season and has not stopped scoring but she is feeling the pressure from her own teammate who is also eying the coveted award.
Their head coach Lengana Nkhethoa says he has been enjoying the competition between the two players and that he wants more players to fight for the award next season. Although the two players get along very well and help each on the field, Nkhethoa said their friendly competition for the golden boot has made them even work harder in training because nobody knows who is going to start the match.
“They get along very well, even on the pitch they pass each other. Of course they both want to score but they can recognise when the other one is in a great position to score and pass each other,” he said.
“I wanted four of them competing for it (golden boot), it creates competition in the team and keeps everyone on their toes. When there is more than one player scoring, no one can relax and think I am going to play. Nobody knows who is playing,” Nkhethoa said.
The champions will take on their fierce rivals Kick4Life midday at Bambatha on Thursday and although they have won WSL title already, Nkhethoa has no plans to take it easy. He said the game between the two teams can never be a friendly and that both teams will come prepared to win.
“Kick4Life are one of the teams we are fighting with, given the quality of players for both teams our games are never friendly. Even if there is nothing to play for, something always happens, it’s always a good game,” he said.
Top 5 WSL Scorers:
Nthabeleng Potsane (LDF) 22
‘Maseriti Mohlolo (LDF) 19
Litšoanelo Matete (Basetsana) 14
Puseletso Jobo (Kick4Life) 14
‘Makhotso Moalosi (Berea Ladies) 13
Thursday fixtures (Bambatha)
LUCT vs. Sky Battalion (10:00)
Kick4Life vs. LDF Ladies (12:00)
FC Stoko vs. Thaba-Tseka Ladies (14:00)
Tlalane Phahla
Sports
Mokhachane builds tombstone for late teammate
MASERU – Lesotho national team and Bantu attacking midfielder Neo Mokhachane, has built a tombstone for late teammate Molikeng Makhebesela, who passed on early in April following a long illness associated with shortness of breath.
The gesture from Mokhachane was confirmed by Makhebesela’s wife, ’Maphamotse Makhebesela, who said the family is grateful for the support.
“Yes we received support of the tombstone from Neo Mokhachane as a former teammate of my late husband,” she said.
While the two players met mostly in the field of play as rivals, they briefly played together when they were named in the national team provisional squad for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) by former Likuena coach Thabo Senong in 2021.
Mokhachane, who runs a tombstone company said he felt obliged to contribute to the family of his late national team teammate after his wife called making enquiries about prices of tombstones.
“I got a call from Makhebesela’s wife making enquiries about tombstones from our business and I gave her the information she had requested,” Mokhachane explained.
“She had promised to get back to me, but before she did, I called her back to make an offer to contribute the tombstone as a way of paying my respect to a fellow brother as I had also missed the burial because we were playing on the same day.”
The 26-year-old dribbling wizard stated that the tombstone he built for his late teammate costs around M7000 from his company, which he has been operating with his father, who used to work for one of the biggest funeral parlors in the country.
“This company Comet and Marble and Granite Industries was started by my father in 2014, who used to work for one of the funeral parlors in the country, but he has since moved his attention to another company and left me to operate the tombstone business operating in Lithabaneng, Khubetsoana and Mokhotlong,” the Likuena and Bantu winger said.
“The family accepted my gesture to pay my respect to my former teammate because like I said, I was away with football commitments when he was laid to rest.
The skillful attacking midfielder believes the tombstone business is already helping him to prepare for life after football.
“I can say the business has been doing very well and will be something for me to fall back on once my football days are over, but I have also developed interest to venture into other businesses,” he said.
Mikia Kalati
