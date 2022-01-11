A tourney to fight gender-based violence

MASERU – A basketball tournament to highlight the fight against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and cyberbullying will take place next weekend at Lehakoe Sports and Recreational Centre.

The three-day event will be the first of its kind in the country.

The competition was previously known as the Back-to-School Tournament and was used to raise funds and collect school items that would be donated to less fortunate students.



While the mission has not changed, organisers say this year they want to raise awareness about cyberbullying and two more sporting codes have been added to the event in the form of volleyball and netball.

The competition will run from January 14 to 16 and the people behind it are Tumelo Mara, Khotso Mahloko and Seoli Lesoetsa.

Speaking to thepost on Monday, Mara said they want to use sport to bring people together while also standing up against GBV.

He said abuse does not only happen to women and children but to men as well.



On the opening day of the games, there will be a peaceful walk demonstration. Mara said organisers hope to have some dignitaries and the police present on the day to give speeches and denounce GBV.

“Athletes get abused on social media, they are abused for how they look (and) such can lead to suicide,” Mara told thepost.



“With the games we want to show that sport can bring people together and we want to raise awareness on GBV and cyberbullying.”

“We want to focus on the day-to-day problems and to stand up and say no. Athletes are mentally affected but they choose to keep quiet,” Mara said.

He said organisers are busy looking for sponsors to cover the tournament’s expenses which he said could amount to M20 000.



He said they are trying to get more teams to register and not only those affiliated with the Lesotho Basketball Association (LBA).

Registration is already open and will close next Wednesday.



So far, the confirmed basketball teams are Lerotholi Polytechnic (both men and women), T98ers (men and women), Buffaloes (women) while Razmataz Basketball Alumnae, Rovers, Simply Talent, Rovers Development, North and South Development have all registered men’s teams.

In the volleyball section, Redskins and Olympiafrica Cougars have confirmed their entries for both the men’s and women’s competitions.

Tlalane Phahla