Alliance pumps M11m into clubs

MASERU – In a significant show of confidence in local football, Alliance Insurance has renewed its sponsorship deals with four Vodacom Premier League clubs for the next three years, committing M11 million to the development of the sport.

The deal, which will benefit Lioli, Matlama, Linare and Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) was officially announced in the presence of top sports officials and club leaders at a ceremony in Maseru this week.

While the overall sponsorship is pegged at M11 million, Alliance clarified that the allocation is not uniform with each club receiving a tailored amount.

Alliance Insurance has been a longstanding cornerstone sponsor for local football having backed Matlama, Lioli and LCS for over 15 years. Linare joined the Alliance family more recently, in 2020.

Speaking at the ceremony, ‘Makeabetsoe Mabaleha, the Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Alliance, said the company’s investment goes beyond financial figures and reflects a commitment to developing talent and creating opportunities through football.

“We do this with determination to grow football in the country,” Mabaleha said. “These four teams have produced results — they have won trophies and inspired communities. But this comes with responsibility. We expect proper governance, accountability and commitment to youth development.”

She urged clubs to treat the sponsorship not as a handout but as a partnership that demands excellence both on and off the field.

“Understand that you are responsible for the youth of Lesotho and for the future of football. In these three years, aim to win the league each season — not just for glory, but as a sign of your appreciation and dedication,” Mabaleha added.

Present at the ceremony were Lesotho Sport and Recreation Commission (LSRC) representative Baba Malephane, Premier League Management Committee (PLMC) chairman Hlompho Maitin and the presidents of the four clubs.

In a gesture of appreciation, Lioli presented Alliance with their recently won Vodacom Premier League trophy as well as the TJ Nthane Top 4 cup, which they clinched on Sunday.

Lioli president Lebohang Thotanyana, speaking on behalf of all four clubs, expressed gratitude and highlighted the transformative impact Alliance has had on their journey.

“Over the past 16 years, Lioli alone has benefited more than M15 million from Alliance,” Thotanyana revealed. “Their involvement goes beyond sponsorship — they monitor progress, demand accountability and that drives us to deliver.”

He added that clubs under the Alliance umbrella have collectively won the Premier League 11 times in 16 years, a testament to the effectiveness of the partnership. Only Bantu have broken the Alliance stranglehold.

Tlalane Phahla

Thotanyana also appealed to other corporate players in Lesotho to emulate Alliance’s example.

“When fans support Alliance products, it strengthens our ability to ask for continued backing. This is a model of corporate social investment — support that filters down to high schools and communities. We are grateful that Alliance continues to plough back with pride,” Thotanyana said.

Each club president formally signed new sponsorship contracts, reaffirming their commitment to the brand and to the growth of football in Lesotho.