Athletes threaten lawsuit over prize cash

MASERU – Discontent is simmering among athletes who competed in last year’s Mountain Marathon, with several now mulling legal action against the event organisers over unpaid prize money, nearly eight months after the race.

At the centre of the storm is Olympian Tebello Ramakongoana, the men’s champion, who is still awaiting his M150 000 prize.

Despite repeated assurances from the organisers, the funds have not been disbursed and communication has grown increasingly vague.

Two weeks ago, Ramakongoana took to social media to express his frustration, sparking an outcry from fellow athletes and fans, many of whom now question whether they will participate in future editions of the event.

“This has gone on for far too long,” Ramakongoana said. “We were promised our money long ago, but nothing has come. It’s disappointing and disheartening.”

The Federation of Athletics Lesotho (FAL) has also voiced its anger with spokesperson Makhalemele Nkoebe confirming that the association is exploring legal avenues to protect its integrity and that of the sport.

“The organisers gave their word that payments would be made two weeks ago, but still nothing,” Nkoebe said.

“It’s now at the point where we are seriously considering legal action. Our reputation is at stake.”

Ramakongoana clinched the men’s title with an impressive time of 1:10:04 hours, but while other podium finishers in the men’s race have reportedly received their earnings, it remains unclear why his payment has been delayed.

In the women’s category, Mokulubete Makatise initially claimed victory but was later stripped of her title after testing positive for the banned substance trenbolone.

As a result, her prize money was forfeited, and the final standings were revised.

Meanwhile, the FAL is putting final touches on the national team set to compete at the CAA Southern Region Championships in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe next month.

The regional meet serves as the last qualifying opportunity for Lesotho’s track athletes ahead of the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Eighteen athletes have already been selected, with eight more spots still up for grabs. In total, the federation aims to send 26 athletes and four officials, including coaches, to Zimbabwe.

The stakes are high because failure to secure qualifying times at this event will mean missing out on the global stage in Tokyo.

Ramakongoana remains Lesotho’s only confirmed qualifier for the World Championships so far.

He earned his spot in January with a historic 2:06:18 marathon finish at the Xiamen Marathon in China, which set a national record in the marathon for Lesotho.

Preparations are also underway for the Under-20 team heading to the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Games scheduled for July 13 in Windhoek, Namibia.

Final confirmation of the team’s departure is pending, but athletes from across Lesotho’s districts are expected to report to Maseru this week for final selection and training.

Among the hopefuls is Mamakoli Senauoane, who narrowly missed the automatic qualifying time of 50.75 seconds in two recent races held in South Africa.

She posted times of 53.25 and 53.33, respectively.

Although her personal best of 52.31 still falls short of the qualifying standard, she could be considered for one of 19 discretionary spots awarded based on world rankings.

