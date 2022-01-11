Bantu, Mafoso part ways

MASERU – Defending Vodacom Premier champions Bantu have parted ways with league-winning coach Bob Mafoso.

‘A Matšo Matebele’ made the shock announcement yesterday after the two parties failed to reach an agreement over a new contract despite lengthy negotiations.

The club said a new coach will be appointed shortly while Mafoso is now being strongly linked with the head coaching role at rivals Lioli.

How Mafoso’s departure will affect Bantu and their quest to defend their league title remains to be seen.



The Mafeteng giants are set to be back in action on January 18 with a catch-up game against Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) before ending the month with another make-up fixture against Linare.

Bantu are winless in their last two games having lost 1-0 to both Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) and Lifofane in a winless run that dates back to last July because of COVID-19 breaks in the season.



“Bantu FC part ways with Coach Bob Mafoso after failed negotiations on renewal of his contract,” Bantu said in a club statement released yesterday.

“The club was more than eager and curious on continuing with his services hence we had prolonged and patient negotiations with him.”

“We acknowledge the phenomenal role Mr Mafoso played (in contributing to) the success of this club,” Bantu said.



“The club therefore wishes to thank him for his services and wishes him nothing but fruitful future endeavours. The club wishes to inform you that a new coach’s appointment will shortly be imminent.”

Mafoso joined Bantu as an assistant coach to South African James Madidilane in 2016. He helped the team win back-to-back league titles in 2017 and 2018 before he left to take charge of Kick4Life ahead of the 2018/2019 season.



After guiding Kick4Life to a top four finish, Mafoso returned to Bantu in 2019, this time as head coach, after Madidilane’s departure and promptly led ‘A Matšo Matebele’ on an undefeated run to the league crown in the 2019/20 season.

Since then, Mafoso and his side’s momentum has been ruined by a series of stoppages to the league and he leaves Bantu in the middle of an intense battle with Matlama for the title.



Bantu insist they were keen to continue working with Mafoso hence they offered him a new deal but it is mind-boggling his contract was allowed to run-down to the point where it has left the club scrambling for a replacement.

Whoever Bantu’s tabs to replace Mafoso, they will have to hit the ground running to prepare the team for the crucial game against LMPS in two weeks’ time.



Bantu are second on the Vodacom Premier League table with 37 points from 16 games although they have played two games less than log leaders Matlama who have so far amassed 44 points.

With the title race so close, Bantu cannot afford to drop many more points if they are to stop Matlama from taking their league crown away.

Tlalane Phahla