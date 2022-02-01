Carnival scenes in Maputsoe

The much-anticipated Vodacom Premier League clash between reigning champions Bantu and Linare finally took place this past weekend after three frustrating postponements.

A meeting between the two classic rivals always comes with much fanfare and wide media coverage.



There was a unique feeling about the weekend’s game in Maputsoe, it was intense and exciting at the same time.

The game came at a time when the champions desperately needed to collect points to avoid drifting away from Matlama who lead the log table by six points.



In the build up to the game the Premier League Management Committee (PLMC) spokesperson Qamako Mahao made a passionate plea to the fans and media to show support and attend the game.

The truth is he did not have to. The changes in coaching at both clubs already dictated this would be a highly sought out match to attend. The match was a chance for Bantu fans to see their new coach Thabo Tsutsulupa in action for the first time and a chance for Linare fans to say goodbye to Tebogo Moloi who will be returning to South Africa.



Perhaps, the postponements were a blessing in disguise.

We made the 85 kilometre-trip from Maseru to Maputsoe and along the way passed several Bantu fans in their colourful club regalia. They had made an even longer 155 km trip from Mafeteng as they filled their branded cars and passionately sang at the top of their voices all the way to Leribe.



Nothing would stop them, not even the scorching Sunday sun.

When we arrived at the DIFA Ground, hundreds of fans were queuing outside waiting to get in the ground. As usual with big games that attract big crowds, there was a visible police presence making sure everything was in order.



Inside the ground all the stands were full and many fans had to stand for the entire 90 minutes. Linare supporters sat behind the goalposts on the left while their Bantu counterparts settled on the right. The other two stands were equally shared by both sets of fans.



If the game was at Setsoto stadium, the attendance would have been even bigger, but well done to the fans who made the game even more enjoyable by their presence.



The game itself lived up to the attendance and was only missing goals. It is not often that both sets of fans leave the ground agreeing that nobody deserved to lose, although there are those that would feel Bantu missed a chance to close the gap on Matlama.



The first 20 minutes of the first half saw Linare dominate possession but failed to use the ball to penetrate Bantu and create chances.

Moloi noted this in his post-match interview saying Linare’s dominance on the ball meant nothing in terms of going forward, but he praised his players for defending well during that time and not allowing Bantu to create chances themselves.



After Linare’s good start it seemed as if the champions were settling into the game and starting to show their superiority. Quite a few times they cut through Linare’s defence but could not utilise any of the opportunities they created.

“We were rushing ourselves in front of the goals and we did not make the right decisions,” Bantu coach Tsutsulupa bemoaned after the game.



“The only time we made the right decision we were one-on-one with the goalkeeper in the first half. We were unlucky but if we can make the right decisions, we are going to score most of our goals in that way.”



It was clear Bantu’s players were eager to welcome Tsutsulupa with three points but their clumsiness in front of goal cost them two points.

On the other hand, Moloi was particularly impressed with the last 20 minutes of the second half when Linare would not stop peppering Bantu’s defence and kept them on the edge of their box.



The second half substitute of Letsema gave ‘Tse Tala’ the fast, attacking edge on the wing they were lacking in the first half.



Their attacking down the flanks almost resulted in a penalty but the referee waved away the appeals much to the annoyance of the Linare bench and the fans. It looked like a legitimate handball, but with no benefit of replays or video assistant referee, referees only have one chance to look at the situation.

Moloi felt the penalty should have been given. The South African has been in trouble before for lambasting referees and was not keen to lay too much into the match officials but praised the spirit, bravery and arrogance his team played with.



“We should have taken the game to them like we did in the last 20 minutes, I don’t know why they were reserving themselves but we played against the best team but we showed maturity. That’s the attitude I want, the arrogance to take on players, to show that you want to grow. I am fairly happy with the performance, we fought really hard,” Moloi said.

Tsutsulupa said although he has had a short time with the players, some of the things they are working on were showing and he feels next time out they will be better.



He said Bantu are still in the title challenge and a point against Linare was a good result.

“It’s a good point, the players wanted to welcome me with three points but I think you can see a difference and I have only been with them for two weeks only. It’s a good point because we are in the first phase of what we want to bring into the team,” the Bantu coach said.

“I want them to express themselves a lot, especially in front of the goals. I think we missed that,” Tsutsulupa added.



“Sometimes in football you have to work on one thing then another. It’s the first game; it has given us an idea of what we should work on. As a coach, for the last two weeks we couldn’t see, but now it’s clear.”

Tlalane Phahla