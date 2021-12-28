Covid hits LCS

MASERU – Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) are due for another round of Covid-19 testing tomorrow after six of their players tested positive for the virus last week.

The positive results saw last weekend’s Vodacom Premier League tie between LCS and Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) postponed.

While some players returned negative results in last week’s tests, they were in contact with the six players that tested positive and the club wants to be sure of the numbers they have, LCS spokesperson Kofa Rantai said.



Rantai said the players that tested positive are still quarantining even though they were not really sick and showed no signs of illness.

Rantai said the players are making gradual progress and were given medication immediately after they returned positive samples.

“They are progressing well, they were not sick when they tested positive but the club has kept an eye on them while they are still in quarantine,” Rantai said.



“Because a lot of us were in contact with them, the whole club is due a round of testing this Friday just to make sure we do not have more cases,” he said.

With the Christmas holidays and a large number of arrivals from South Africa, Covid-19 cases in the country are expected to increase and, in order to protect football, the Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) has enforced strict vaccination rules.



For example, any person attending a football game, from players to fans, must show proof of vaccination.

LCS have played two games fewer than the rest of the Vodacom Premier League because of various postponements.

‘Masheshena’ are scheduled to play Swallows in January which is another of their games that was supposed to have been played this year but was postponed because of heavy rainfall.



Their match against LDF is also likely to be rearranged for January 22 which is a date the Premier League has set aside to play catch-up games.

LCS are fifth on the log with 27 points.

‘Masheshena’ made a strong start to the season when it kicked off in September 2020 and looked like a possible title challenger. However, LCS have struggled with numerous Covid-19 stoppages that have hit the league this year.



Rantai described 2021 as a “frustrating” year for the club and he said he believes LCS would be higher on the table if it was not for the stoppages.

“I think this was the most difficult year for us,” Rantai said.

“We suffered lockdowns and when the first one came, we were unbeaten. We had a new coach and there was a great feeling around the club and we had momentum. Then we had to stop and when we came back, we started badly because we had lost that momentum,” he added.



“We picked up a bit and we beat Likhopo 6-0 and we had (to play) Bantu next. We were confident (ahead of the game against Bantu) but then another lockdown came just before that game, now we came back and lost to Matlama. So, it started well but then became difficult for us,” Rantai said.

Rantai also believes the defeats LCS suffered to Manonyane and Lijabatho in June could have been avoided if the Premier League had postponed those games because ‘Masheshena’ had a number of players with the national team and had to play with a weakened team.

Tlalane Phahla