Covid hits Youth Games

MASERU – South Africa’s athletes continued to take part in the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Youth Games despite a statement from Team SA on Tuesday announcing their exit from the competition because of rising Covid-19 cases at the championships.

The announcement was published on Team South Africa’s official website and all their social media pages. It said the team was leaving the Maseru championships with “immediate effect.”



What is confusing, however, is that South Africa’s athletes were still taking part in the regional games yesterday. Throughout the day, South Africa provided commentary on their athletes including the gold medal the girls’ team won in netball beating Malawi 33-26. South Africa was scheduled to participate in the basketball and volleyball tournaments but did not show up.



Mohale Majara, the Region 5 Youth Games Local Organising Committee’s marketing and communications officer, said they do not have a letter of withdrawal from South Africa despite what they have been reading.

“Officially, we do not have a letter of withdrawal from South Africa, we have seen the letter (by Team South Africa online) but I don’t have it on my table,” Majara said.



Until Tuesday’s announcement, the games had been fruitful for Team SA as they had collected 15 gold medals (11 swimming, 4 gymnastics), 11 silver (9 swimming, 2 gymnastics), and 6 bronze medals (4 swimming, 2 taekwondo).

It remains to be seen, however, if South Africa will participate in other sporting codes with athletics set to start on Thursday.

“A decision has been taken to withdraw Team SA from the AUSC Region 5 Youth Games in Maseru with immediate effect,” South Africa’s statement read.



“This comes after an increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases at the Games. Team SA have also had athletes who have tested positive for the virus. Team SA’s Covid-19 protocols have all worked well and these cases have been well contained and limited,” it continued.

“After a thorough assessment of the situation, including consultation where required, the team management have decided to return the squad to South Africa. The safety of our athletes is of paramount importance and we don’t want to run the risk of having any more of our athletes becoming affected,” the statement read.



South Africa is at the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic with one of the highest infection rates on the continent. It is the first country that detected the Omicron variant and the country is in its fourth wave.

Their utterances that they do not want to put their athletes at the Region 5 Youth at risk has not gone down well with the locals, however.



Everyone participating in the games and getting access to the competition’s venues is required to present a negative test every three days and Mohale said that is alone in order to keep the situation under control.

Mohale said Covid-19 is a global phenomenon, and ensuring everyone’s safety is important.



So far, the Maseru games have been rocked by cases of coronavirus which saw the 3×3 basketball tournament having to be postponed after 10 players tested positive.

The basketball tournament has seen teams having to play short of players. On Sunday, Lesotho Under-17 football team, Bahlabani, did not have a substitutes’ bench after six players tested positive.

Tlalane Phahla