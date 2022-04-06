Econet bumps rugby sponsorship deal

MASERU – Econet Telecom Lesotho (ETL) has increased its sponsorship of the national rugby league from M100 000 to 150 000.

The deal was announced last Friday at Econet’s headquarters in Maseru and continues a decade-long association between the company and the Federation of Lesotho Rugby (FLR).

With this latest move Econet has taken its total sponsorship of rugby to over M1 million and the company says it will continue to invest in the sport.



Econet said it takes great pride in having been with the FLR since the association’s inception in 2012.

The company’s General Manager Marketing and Customer Experience, ‘Mapusetso Ntšekhe, said Econet hopes Basotho that are playing school rugby in South Africa can end up playing for the national team.

“When I was in school in South Africa there were rugby teams, there was the first team and so on, and you would find that those teams are made up of Basotho from Lesotho who are there for school,” Ntšekhe said.



“It was a sport we loved because we were in that environment but when they were done with school, they left rugby because in Lesotho there was no rugby.”

Econet hopes the FLR will also unearth new talent.

Ntŝekhe said the company increased its sponsorship because it believes rugby can keep growing.

“I was happy when I saw this initiative and it was an opportunity for Econet to say we can help here and nurture talent,” Ntšekhe said.

Federation of Lesotho Rugby (FLR) president Fetang Selialia said they are grateful to Econet for being with them.



He said there are a lot of rugby teams that need to be revived in order to increase the level of competition in the country. Teams such as Lioalaoala and Wolves are some of the teams that are now disbanded.

Selialia said by now the FLR would have liked to have a second division to the national top-flight they have not been able to.

“To us Econet are just not a company, they are a family (and) people we can rely on. Even if someone arrived and promised us this and that, we will not leave (Econet) because loyalty is very important and we are here because of Econet,” he said.



“When our national team beat Botswana for the first time ever, people were surprised about how our team is playing. It’s the commitment through Econet,” he added.

Meanwhile, Econet handed over a full football kit to Lifefo Football Club in Khubetsoana on Saturday.

The event was attended by the area Chief and several prominent members of the community to support their home team, Lifefo. The handover was a token of appreciation for a site allocated to construct a Base Transceiver Station (BTS) for Econet.



The construction of telecommunications towers in villages falls under the prudent investment Econet is making to build and strengthen its network. Khubetsoana and nearby communities will enjoy Econet’s affordable voice and data services brought by the new 4G tower in their area.

The kit handover event ended with a friendly game between Lifefo and the Econet Nchoati football team.