Football grounds to be blacklisted

MASERU – Several top-flight football grounds are set to be barred from hosting league games by the Premier League Management Committee (PLMC).

According to sources, the grounds include Lioli’s home pitch in Teyateyaneng which, according to the league, no longer meet minimum requirements for staging top-flight matches.



This season the Vodacom Premier League has predominantly used Setsoto Stadium, Maputsoe DiFA Ground, Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) Ground and the Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) Ground to host matches.

Speaking to thepost on Tuesday, PLMC spokesman Qamako Mahao declined to name which grounds would be blacklisted but said the measures would come into effect when the league returns from the Christmas break in January.



This season Butha-Buthe’s Lifofane has used the district’s Pitso Ground and if the venue is one of the grounds that are barred, it would put Lifofane in a conundrum of where to host its games.

Lifofane may have to incur extra expenses of hosting matches in Leribe at the Maputsoe DiFA Ground.



The Nyakosoba ground which is used by league upstarts Swallows and Manonyane for their home games is also in poor condition and is likely to be blacklisted by the Premier League.

Just a week ago the Premier League had to postpone a fixture between Swallows and Lijabatho at the venue because the pitch was unplayable. The game was scheduled for Saturday but had to be moved to the following day and was hosted at the LDF Ground.



Meanwhile, the Police Training Centre (PTC) Ground which is the home of Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) has not been used this season and LMPS have had to play their home games at Ha Ratjomose.

“We will be looking at the grounds, there are grounds that will no longer be used as they do not meet the requirements,” Mahao said.

Mahao also revealed that due to time constraints and a potential fixture backlog, there is a possibility midweek games will be played in January in order to finish the season on time.



“We are going to re-fixture all the games that were postponed,” Mahao said.

“You will be aware there is another game between Linare and LDF on Wednesday (yesterday), so all these other games will be played and there is a huge possibility that we will have midweek games,” he added.

The Premier League had hoped to play the majority of games that are still lagging behind by the end of the year but some have been impossible to stage because of various factors.



The latest match to be abandoned was between last weekend’s tie between Bantu and LMPS because the ground was waterlogged. Meanwhile, LCS saw their game with LDF called off because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the LCS team.

While the league hasn’t decided when these games will be played, it is likely that they will be carried over into the New Year.

Tlalane Phahla