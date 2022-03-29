For the love of Bantu FC

MAFETENG – IT is not difficult to spot Fako Ramosoeu when his favourite team, Bantu Football Club, is playing.

Blowing a horn with gusto, he is one of the most noticeable supporters in the stadium where he would be donning his team’s colours: black and gold. He is also a passionate supporter of the national team, Likuena.

Born and raised in Bokaota, the moniker for Mafeteng district associated with pit-trap hunting, Ramosoeu is famous for rallying behind Bantu through thick and thin.



“I have been a Bantu supporter from birth. Being born in Mafeteng automatically entitled me with the rights of being ‘A Matšo Matebele’ supporter,” said Ramoseu.

“Of course Bantu is now a brand with a solid support base in all 10 districts of the country. Many people choose to support it because of its fantastic play,” he said.

Although Bantu is one of the few teams in the Vodacom Premier League that was quick to embrace and evolve with technology by televising its games through its own Bantu TV, Ramosoeu still prefers to watch the games from the stands.



For me, football is not about 90 minutes of play. I want to see my players do warm ups and I am also the last person to leave the stadium after the game

“Bantu has come with different platforms such as Bantu TV for people to watch their games from anywhere and at any time of their convenience. However, with me, my convenience comes when I share the atmosphere with the players at the stadium,” he said.

“Also, unlike with constrained screen footage, I like to explore every aspect of the game. I want to see the runs the players make off the ball and I also want to motivate the players from the stands,” Lekaota said.



“That’s why I follow Bantu everywhere it plays: in and outside the country.”

The way Bantu engages with its supporters is similar to the Roman Catholic’s Order of the Mass.

After the processional entry of players into the pitch, the players go before their supporters and sing an entrance hymn with them.

“Before kick-off we sing the song ‘Fubeng sa ka ho Ngotsoe A Matšo Matebele’ with the left hand arm raised and right hand resting on the chest,” he said.



‘A Matšo Matebele’ means the black Ndebeles, a Nguni group that moved from the eastern part of the Drakensberg and resettled in Lesotho in the 15th century. Bantu is their word for humans.

This song stirs an urge to perform the team’s duty among the players.

The next song to follow is ‘He, Theola Moea!’ (calm down), which is sung at kick-off.

Thereafter, singing and chanting become the order of the day.

“In between I will be blowing the horn,” he said.



Bantu supporters use gestures and singing to communicate with their players during the game and as well as set their demands.

“We use songs and gestures to convey our messages to our players. Our players, for example, know when we want them to keep the ball on the ground and when we want them to flaunt their soccer skills,” he said.

Ramosoeu’s opinion is that the role of supporters in the stands is to support and motivate their team and at the same time overwhelm and intimidate the opponents.



“Intimidation of opponents is vital in giving our team an upper hand over the opponents. This, nonetheless, has to be made in a professional and controlled manner without making the opponents feel disrespected,” he said.

“Supporters should avoid using obscene language against opponents and should also stop booing them. Singing and dancing on the stands is enough to motivate one’s own players and offset the opponents’ play,” he said.



Looking at the current standings on the premier league log, Matlama has extended the gap from Bantu and Ramosoeu says he has given up any hopes of catching up with Matlama in the title race.

“I know they always say: ‘It’s not over until the fat lady sings’, but with the current standings on the log, Matlama is going to take the title,” he said.

“We are now in a strange position and this makes us very uncomfortable. Our players are now under a lot of pressure to produce results and see us go up the log but it’s not easy,” he said.

“The draws in the previous games made it even more difficult in terms of the morale of our players.”



“Mathematically, we are still contenders for the title. However, with the back-to-back wins for Matlama, nothing will turn the tables around and they will remain in position one for the remainder of the season,” he added.

Ramosoeu believes that all was well in the team until the Covid-19 outbreak.

“After the first Covid-19 break the league resumed with supporters no longer allowed to enter the stadiums, our team suffered a great loss of losing the 12th man, the supporters,” he said.

“Our team used to enjoy playing before the masses of their fans and when we were barred from attending the games that’s when the performance began to lapse although we were winning before,” he said.



“Again, during the pandemic, we suffered another great loss as we lost key players who left the team for other professions. They left a void in the squad that has not been easy to fill.”

He believes that the loss of players combined with the lack of a head coach in the team is contributing to the team’s average performances.

“The loss of head coach Bob Mafoso has also affected us negatively and in many ways. Presently we are no longer sure of our winning combination. It will take time for the new coach to get the players to adapt to his tactics,” he said.



“Not allowing supporters to attend games for the better half of the season is a matter that affected all the teams so it can’t be used as an excuse for our underperformance; the playfield has been level for all other teams.”

Ramosoeu has urged Bantu supporters to remain loyal to the team during these difficult and trying times when they hardly win games convincingly and goals are no longer coming like before.



“This is the time that our players need us most. I am urging every one of us to continue wearing gold and black and attend games like before so that our team gets the necessary motivation,” he said.

“Since the team is currently fighting the void of losing key players, let’s remain intact on the stands as supporters and not create another void in the team. Our fellow supporters should not despair as the storm we are in will soon be over,” he added.

The poor football infrastructure has been frustrating for soccer lovers around the country and that does not sit well with Ramosoeu.



They range from soccer pitches that are easily waterlogged to latrine systems around the soccer grounds that are dilapidated.

“Supporters need to be treated with decency in order to be lured to attend games. It’s high time the infrastructure is raised to desirable standards so that supporters do not have to face any glitches when attending games,” he said.

Ramosoeu said it is unfortunate that the national team has to play its home games outside the country due to substandard conditions of the Setsoto Stadium.



“This has deprived soccer supporters around the country. It’s a sad scenario that we cannot watch our national team because of the poor state of Setsoto for international games. This has to be treated as a matter of urgency by our leaders. We want to cheer for our national team,” he said.

“The players need to enjoy their home ground advantage and play on the home soil.”

Ramosoeu has travelled with Bantu and Likuena to different places around the continent and still maintains that he would follow them wherever they play.



“Look, I have been to Namibia, Eswatini, Botswana, Dobsonville and Moses Mabhida Stadiums all in the name of love for football and my respectful teams Bantu FC and Likuena,” he said.

“I will forever support them wherever they go,” he said.

“I am grateful for our new sponsorship from Naleli Funeral Planners, which came in handy at a crucial time when our team needs to grow and expand its frontiers. We want to see Bantu FC as a force to be reckoned with in the SADC region,” he said.