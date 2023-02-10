Four badminton players jets to SA

MASERU-The Women Super League (WSL) produced a whopping 30 goals from Sunday’s games with defending champions Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) Ladies recording the biggest victory with a 13-0 thumping of Rovers Ladies.

In just four games this season, the champions have scored 25 goals and are the league’s top scorers so far while Kick4Life follow closely behind with 21 goals in five games.

LDF and Kick4Life face-off this weekend in what promises to be a titanic battle between the rivals.

Kick4Life lead the Women’s Super League with 15 points but have played a game more than LDF and the champions have an opportunity to move level on points, with a game in hand, should they win.

Interestingly, both sides are yet to lose this season and because they are the biggest teams in the league, it is always a big occasion when they go head-to-head.

Kick4Life go into the game with confidence after beating Thaba-Tseka Ladies 4-1 at Mejametalana Airwing on Sunday but know they will have to be at their best to get the better of LDF.

Another side with outside hopes of a title challenge is FC Stoko who squeaked to a 3-2 win over Limkokwing University on Sunday.

Their head coach, Paul Setoko, said his team has been struggling to prepare properly for games because of the different commitments of his players. He said some are busy with school, others have their day-to-day jobs while some live far from their training base.

For the last few weeks, the players have trained at least once before going into the games, however, Setoko said last week they were not able to meet during the week and were only able to train on Saturday to prepare for the game against Limkokwing the following day.

Although they were able to come out with three points, Setoko said the effects of a lack of training were visible in the second half where they struggled to contain their opponents who came close to equalising.

“Our performances haven’t been really great because we have not been able to train well. In a week we train maybe once. We have been winning because we have good players, but it also depends on who you are playing.” he said.

“If you look at the score-line against Limkokwing University, they were tired in the second half. As a coach I am not happy, I think we need time. If we can get all our players training at least three times a week that would be better,” he said.

FC Stoko are third on the log. The only defeat they have suffered this season was against Kick4Life and they have not dropped points in any other games.

They will take on Thaba-Tseka Ladies this weekend and Setoko said they had a chance to watch their opponents when they played against Kick4Life on Sunday. He said Stoko have ideas on how they will approach the game.

“I think (Thaba-Tseka Ladies) are a good team with good players, they play with a lot of energy,” Setoko said.

“I think we are going to need to train harder because if we don’t I think we will have a problem.”

Setoko also raised concern over possible fatigue and burnout of his star player Bohlokoa Mothala.

Mothala trains with the national team from Monday to Wednesday and Setoko said he wishes players could be given a day’s rest, especially if they have played a league match a day before.

He said coaches have different methods they use in training and it is possible for Mothala may be at risk of fatigue or an injury as result of not being able to rest.

Last weekend’s WSL results:

FC Stoko 3-2 Limkokwing University

Thaba-Tseka Ladies 1-4 Kick4Life

LDF Ladies 13-0 Rovers Ladies

Basetsana 2-0 Berea Ladies

Sky Batallion 1-4 Bantu Ladies

Weekend fixture:

February 5 (Times and venues to be confirmed)

Limkokwing University vs. Sky Battalion

Berea Ladies vs. Bantu Ladies

Thaba-Tseka Ladies vs. FC Stoko

Rovers Ladies vs. Basetsana

LDF Ladies vs. Kick4Life

Tlalane Phahla