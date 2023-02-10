Sports
Four badminton players jets to SA
Four local badminton players will leave the country on Sunday for the All Africa Senior Championships 2023 to be held in Benoni, South Africa.
All countries in Africa are expected to attend the tournament.
Lesotho will be represented by two males, Neo Rahlolo and Tebello Selemela and two females Khahliso Khetheng and Refiloe Moeletsi.
The national squad head coach, Nyakallo Seboka, told thepost that he is aiming for the quarter finals, but said his players did not have thorough preparation due to distance.
Two athletes are based in Maseru, while the other two are in Maputsoe.
The main challenge is that they should have practiced together because there will be doubles and mixed doubles competition and it is not easy to compete as a team players had not trained together.
The four players qualified last year in Maputsoe during the qualifying tournament and considered the best among their peers.
“It’s a big tournament because all the countries are taking all their number ones,” Seboka said.
“We have not had great preparation because our athletes live in different places and it has been difficult to get them together to train,” he said.
“They need to have trained together because we are going to have individuals and team events, mixed doubles as well. However, if we could make it to the quarter finals I would be happy.”
They will know when they arrive in Benoni who they have been paired with.
Seboka said they wished they could have left the country earlier so that the players can rest but they have had challenges with funding.
Tlalane Phahla
LDF Ladies registers thumping victory
MASERU-The Women Super League (WSL) produced a whopping 30 goals from Sunday’s games with defending champions Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) Ladies recording the biggest victory with a 13-0 thumping of Rovers Ladies.
In just four games this season, the champions have scored 25 goals and are the league’s top scorers so far while Kick4Life follow closely behind with 21 goals in five games.
LDF and Kick4Life face-off this weekend in what promises to be a titanic battle between the rivals.
Kick4Life lead the Women’s Super League with 15 points but have played a game more than LDF and the champions have an opportunity to move level on points, with a game in hand, should they win.
Interestingly, both sides are yet to lose this season and because they are the biggest teams in the league, it is always a big occasion when they go head-to-head.
Kick4Life go into the game with confidence after beating Thaba-Tseka Ladies 4-1 at Mejametalana Airwing on Sunday but know they will have to be at their best to get the better of LDF.
Another side with outside hopes of a title challenge is FC Stoko who squeaked to a 3-2 win over Limkokwing University on Sunday.
Their head coach, Paul Setoko, said his team has been struggling to prepare properly for games because of the different commitments of his players. He said some are busy with school, others have their day-to-day jobs while some live far from their training base.
For the last few weeks, the players have trained at least once before going into the games, however, Setoko said last week they were not able to meet during the week and were only able to train on Saturday to prepare for the game against Limkokwing the following day.
Although they were able to come out with three points, Setoko said the effects of a lack of training were visible in the second half where they struggled to contain their opponents who came close to equalising.
“Our performances haven’t been really great because we have not been able to train well. In a week we train maybe once. We have been winning because we have good players, but it also depends on who you are playing.” he said.
“If you look at the score-line against Limkokwing University, they were tired in the second half. As a coach I am not happy, I think we need time. If we can get all our players training at least three times a week that would be better,” he said.
FC Stoko are third on the log. The only defeat they have suffered this season was against Kick4Life and they have not dropped points in any other games.
They will take on Thaba-Tseka Ladies this weekend and Setoko said they had a chance to watch their opponents when they played against Kick4Life on Sunday. He said Stoko have ideas on how they will approach the game.
“I think (Thaba-Tseka Ladies) are a good team with good players, they play with a lot of energy,” Setoko said.
“I think we are going to need to train harder because if we don’t I think we will have a problem.”
Setoko also raised concern over possible fatigue and burnout of his star player Bohlokoa Mothala.
Mothala trains with the national team from Monday to Wednesday and Setoko said he wishes players could be given a day’s rest, especially if they have played a league match a day before.
He said coaches have different methods they use in training and it is possible for Mothala may be at risk of fatigue or an injury as result of not being able to rest.
Last weekend’s WSL results:
FC Stoko 3-2 Limkokwing University
Thaba-Tseka Ladies 1-4 Kick4Life
LDF Ladies 13-0 Rovers Ladies
Basetsana 2-0 Berea Ladies
Sky Batallion 1-4 Bantu Ladies
Weekend fixture:
February 5 (Times and venues to be confirmed)
Limkokwing University vs. Sky Battalion
Berea Ladies vs. Bantu Ladies
Thaba-Tseka Ladies vs. FC Stoko
Rovers Ladies vs. Basetsana
LDF Ladies vs. Kick4Life
Tlalane Phahla
LEFA to launch talent development scheme
MASERU– The Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) will be in Mohale’s Hoek this weekend to launch the latest leg of the FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS). The programme has already been launched in different regions across the country with the newest being in Maseru last week.
The programme was first launched in the north with teams from Mokhotlong, Butha-Buthe, Leribe and Berea participating.
The south region is made up of Mohale’s Hoek, Quthing and Qacha’s Nek. LEFA’s Youth Development Officer, Mohaila Letseka, said the programme will run for the whole year and it is meant for Under-15 boys but the intention is to include girls in the future.
“The first launch was really good, the players were competitive, even-though it is really about development but they gave us good games. I think Mokhotlong was very good,” Letseka said.
“We are in Mohale’s Hoek this weekend, the good thing is that we have scouts at these games, the (national) Under-17 coach Motolo Makepe has been watching,” he added.
Letseka said the programme will be used to select a national Under-17 team.
“This programme was launched by FIFA and some countries launched theirs immediately but for us we decided to start with Under-15 boys, they will be turning 16 next year and we are looking at taking them to the COSAFA Championship. We will be cutting down picking the best players from the zones there is a lot of talent,” he explained.
TDS was launched in 2022 by FIFA with the aim of offering assistance to member associations to help them achieve their full potential and continue the measures taken to reduce the disparity in the level of football between different regions of the world.
When the TDS project was launched, FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development, Arsène Wenger, hailed the programme and said it was for global benefit and it would improve the equality of opportunity for players across all six confederations.
Wenger said this was a significant step towards giving every talent a chance, no matter where or when they are born.
Whilst competitions are drivers of development, FIFA says TDS strengthens a solid framework for the pathways that take talent from the point at which they enter the game, all the way through to transition opportunities into senior football.
Tlalane Phahla
Makha’s unfinished business in SA
MASERU-Likuena midfielder Tumelo Makha says he still has unfinished business in South Africa after parting ways with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) to pen a short-term contract with Lioli in the Vodacom Premier League.
Makha joined the Limpopo outfit in September 2021 and made an immediate impact helping the club reach the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup.
He scored the winner in a five-goal thriller as TTM eliminated DSTV Premiership side, Supersport United, in the quarterfinal with a 3-2 victory, but their impressive run in the competition was ended in the semi-final by Marumo Gallants.
However, since the start of the 2022/2023 season, Marumo Gallants have been hogging the headlines for the wrong reasons with several South African publications reporting that the club has not paid its players since November last year.
The reports also indicate that the club has not been training since November and were recently hammered 7-1 in the Nedbank Cup by fellow Motsepe Foundation Championship club, All Stars.
Makha admitted that he is among a group of players that left the club over outstanding salaries while others also had no place to stay as reported by South African publications.
“Yes, I left the club because myself and other players were owed salaries that goes as far as last year and I felt it would be better to get a short-term contract here at home to stay in good shape,” Makha said.
“I learnt a lot during my time with the club and will always be grateful to TTM for giving me the opportunity to play in South Africa.”
The 23-year-old midfielder, who has also been impressive for the national team since winning his first cap in 2021, stated that he already has offers from other South African teams.
“My agent had offers from other teams, but they asked to clear their foreign quota for next season to make room for my arrival and I’m confident of returning to South Africa in the new season,” Makha said.
“It’s very important for me to remain focused because I know what football can do to change my life for the better.
“I have already experienced that during my time with TTM and I know about the financial benefits that are there for the players in professional leagues, where you are able to take care of yourself as well as your loved ones,” he said.
Makha is adamant that re-joining Lioli can benefit both him and the club as Tse Nala have been going through a rough patch in the Vodacom Premier League.
The Teya-teyaneng based outfit are lying ninth in the Vodacom Premier League table with 28 points after 18 games and Makha wants to see the club finish the campaign at least among the top four teams.
“Re-joining Lioli will help me get my groove back because I have not played competitive football for some time due to the situation at my former club and I believe I can play a part to help Lioli finish the season at least among the top four teams,” he said.
Mikia Kalati
