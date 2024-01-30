Sports
How Lesotho voted in the FIFA Best Player Awards
Lionel Messi and Aitana Bonmati were the big winners at the Best FIFA Awards held in London on Monday after both players played a starring role as Argentina and Spain clinched the men and women FIFA World Cups respectively in 2023.
In the men’s category Argentinean Lionel Messi beat Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to the award. The two forwards were tied on points and the decision was put down to a tiebreaker based on choices of the four home nations captains of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.
The votes are decided by media representatives from all FIFA member associations and national team coaches.
Barcelona and Spain star Aitana Bonmati beat competition from compatriot Jenni Hermoso and Colombia Linca Caicedo to add the Best FIFA Women’s Player to her trophy cabinet that already boasts the Ballon d’Or, UEFA award and the World Cup Golden Boot.
The Likuena goalkeeper picked Haaland as his first choice for the Best FIFA Men’s Player followed by Mbappe in second and Nigeria’s talisman, Victor Osimhen taking the third spot.
For the Best Men’s Goalkeeper award, Moerane voted for Manchester City and Brazil Ederson, who won the award on the night in first position, Barcelona and Germany’s Marc-Andre Ter Stegen in second and Morocco’s Yassine Bounou as his third choice.
In the women’s category, Mehalalitoe captain Boitumelo “Queen” Rabale voted for Linda Caicedo in first place ahead of Lauren James and Sam Kerr in third and fourth positions respectively.
Likuena coach Leslie Notši had eventual winner Lionel Messi as his first choice, Kylian Mbappe in second and Elrling Haaland as his third choice.
Mehalalitoe coach Pule Khojane went for the winner in the women’s category Aitana Bonmati as his first choice along with Hinata Mikazawa and Salma Paralluela as his second and third choices respectively.
In the Best FIFA Men’s category, Notši put eventual winner Pep Guardiola as his winner, Luciano Spalletti coming in second and Ange Postecoglou in third.
Meanwhile, Khojane picked the winner of the Best Women’s Coach in England’s Sarina Wiegman in first spot ahead of Emma Hayes and Australia coach Tony Gustavsson.
Members of the media also cast their votes in the Best Men’s Player, Lesotho Times Moorosi Tsiane put Lionel Messi as the winner, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in second and third positions respectively.
Tlalane Phahla of thepost newspaper, who was Lesotho’s representative in the media category for the Best FIFA Women Player for 2023, voted for eventual winner in Aitana Bonmati of Spain in first position while Alex Greenwood and Jennifer Hermoso were her second and third choices.
Mikia Kalati
Letsema says Goodbye!
Linare midfielder Teboho Letsema will play his final game for the club on Sunday before leaving for the DSTV Premiership in South Africa.
The midfielder will join Sekhukhune United for an undisclosed fee, the Hlotse side announced last week.
Letsema will turn out in Linare colours for the last time in a Vodacom Premier League encounter against Manonyane in Nyakosoba where he will get a chance to say goodbye to the club and its supporters.
Speaking to thepost ahead of his dream move to Sekhukhune United, the Lesotho international said he is itching to get started with his new club and fulfil his life-long aspiration of playing in South Africa’s elite league.
He believes if he does well and works hard at Sekhukhune United, it will not take him long to be recognised by South African football giants such as Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs or Mamelodi Sundowns.
Letsema’s ultimate dream, however, is to play overseas and the move to South Africa is a step in the right direction, he said.
“I am going to work so hard to make sure the big teams recognise me,” Letsema said.
“My dream is to play overseas and I won’t rest until my football career leads me there.”
Letsema joined Linare in August 2021 and said he never wanted to stay long. His goal from the start was to shine in Hlotse and earn a move outside the country.
The midfielder impressed Sekhukhune United when they faced Likuena in a friendly game in Johannesburg two weeks ago.
Talks with Linare progressed quickly and Letsema said he is proud of his leap to professional top-flight football across the border.
He will join a growing contingent of Lesotho players in South Africa with the most prominent being strikers Katleho Makateng at Richards Bay and Motebang Sera at Royal AM.
Letsema said Linare have been supportive of his aspirations and he wished the club well in the second round of the season.
He started his final home game last Sunday in a 2-0 loss to Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) and he said is hoping to score against Manonyane to give Linare’s supporters a happy parting gift.
Linare head coach Leslie Notši said he is happy for Letsema and that he deserves to go and display his talent among the best in South Africa.
Notši, who is also the caretaker coach of the national side, admitted Letsema’s departure will leave a huge void in Linare’s midfield but he encouraged other players to take advantage and raise their hands.
He said it is Linare’s policy to always open doors for players whenever they attract interest from teams abroad.
“At Linare, when a player is recognised outside (outside the country), we give them an opportunity to go and play. That shows improvement as the whole country because Letsema is also playing for the national team,” Notši said.
“This gives Likuena an opportunity to grow and gives the job opportunity to Letsema to play in a professional set-up. We really wish him well.”
Relebohile Tšepe
Notsi backs new recruits
Lesotho interim head coach Leslie Notši heaped praise on Likuena’s new recruits who made their debut in last Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Mozambique in an international friendly.
Five players made their first Lesotho appearance in the game – Thato Sefuli, Rethabile Rasethuntša, Tlotliso Phatsisi, Tumelo Shai and Alfred Mosoeu.
The match was part of a three-game Likuena tour in South Africa which started against Mozambique and continued on Monday with a match against South African premier league outfit Sekhukhune United.
Likuena will finish the tour today with a match against South Africa’s national side, Bafana Bafana.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Notši expressed his delight at the performances of the debutants and said it was obvious to see their talent.
“Thato Sefuli was playing centre-back with Rethabile Rasethuntša and they had a good game. We used Tlotliso Phatsisi in the second half (and) he also did well. Then the young boy, Tumelo Shai, got some minutes and same thing with him as well, you can see there is talent,” he said.
“It is people that you can see are giving us something,” Notši added.
Although Lesotho lost 2-0 to Mozambique at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, Notši said the score-line was not a true reflection of the game.
Mozambique’s two goals came via the penalty spot and an own goal while, on the other hand, Likuena failed to score with the chances they created.
Notši said being clinical upfront is still the main challenge for Likuena even though they scored three goals against Sekhukhune United on Monday.
“Alfred Mosoeu came on as well (against Mozambique), the only player who didn’t come on was Fusi Matlaba but we used him in the friendly against Sekhukhune United so they all played. We are satisfied with their performance especially how they gelled with the other players in the team,” he said.
Notši said morale is high in camp because the players understand how important the games are, even if they are just friendly matches.
Likuena scored the high profile matches against Mozambique and South Africa after their impressive performances against Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Benin last year.
Notši said it is important for Likuena to stay consistent as a team and keep performing at a high level.
“We are taking the games seriously. We also want players born in Lesotho (who are living in South Africa) who wish to play for us to have an opportunity to see the national team. If you look at Shai’s age, his abilities and where he plays (Kaizer Chiefs), you can see he is a future player for Lesotho,” he said.
“I spoke with Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson and the coaches he is working with in his team. They spoke well about him and his performance showed why. He is a player you have to look at in the next two years. The other new players also showed (a lot of promise) and we are happy with them,” Notši said.
While both Mozambique and South Africa are using the games to prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) starting this weekend in Ivory Coast, Lesotho is using the matches to prepare for the 2025 AFCON qualifiers, which are set to start in March with the preliminary stages.
Tlalane Phahla
Fireworks as LDF Ladies, Kick4Life Ladies clash
LDF Ladies head coach Lengana Nkhethoa is expecting fireworks when Women’s Super League (WSL) arch-rivals Lesotho Defence Force Ladies (LDF) and Kick4Life Ladies lock horns in a top of the table clash on Sunday at AGRIC College.
The sides go into the showdown with perfect records this season and their clash headlines the return of the women’s premiership following the year-end festive break.
LDF Ladies etched their name into the history books last season by becoming the first club in Lesotho football, men or women, to win every game in a league campaign.
Stunningly, Nkhethoa’s side appear on course repeat the feat.
LDF Ladies are once again on top of the league and have scored a ridiculous 50 goals in their seven games at an average of just over seven goals per game.
Almost as dauntingly, LDF Ladies are yet to concede a single goal this season.
The only team that can stop the army side from another perfect campaign are Kick4Life who have finished runners up to LDF Ladies for the past three years.
That makes Sunday’s stakes that much higher because Kick4Life simply have to get something from the match to retain any hopes of dethroning LDF Ladies as Lesotho’s queens.
Tensions will only be heightened by the fact that both sides are full of players that know each other from the national team setup.
Familiarity breeds contempt as the saying goes, and Nkhethoa pleaded with both teams to “take emotions out of the game and play fair.”
“I saw that our games with Kick4Life are emotive,” he explained. “When players are together a lot, especially at the national team, it becomes tough when they face each other; they stop playing and turn a game to a fight. I wish that in this coming game the players will compete for the ball rather than other things,” Nkhethoa said.
Kick4Life will be fired up, no doubt.
Last season LDF Ladies beat them twice and the army side have already drawn the first blood this season by beating Kick4Life in the WSL Top 4 tournament at the beginning of the campaign.
In general, the champions have not shown any mercy to their opponents this season and Nkhethoa said LDF Ladies will go into Sunday’s clash well prepared because they are fully aware they are going against the only local team capable of giving them trouble.
This is Nkhethoa’s third season in charge and LDF Ladies have collected major honour available and are yet to lose to Kick4Life under his tenure. He said this week LDF Ladies are focused on winning, opening a gap at the top and maintaining their high standards.
“We are focusing on being at the international level and now we are looking for outside competitions to keep our standard high. But we respect every team, and our attitude and principles will remain the same (against Kick4Life),” Nkhethoa said.
Relebohile Tšepe
