I’ll bounce back, says Lekhooa

Tlalane PhahlaMASERU – ’MALEHLOA Lekhooa’s loss of the Nedbank Mohokare Golf Classic crown to Rethabile Liphalana over the weekend has done little to erase her past successes.

The Nedbank Mohokare Golf Classic made its comeback last weekend after a two year hiatus.



Liphalana took the crown from Lekhooa, who won the tournament in 2019 and held it since.

But for Lekhooa, who was not originally a golf fan, the journey continues.

Her journey in golf started 20 years ago by accident. Lekhooa was passing through a golf course in Maseru when she saw a group of people gathered around playing.

She had no idea what was going on but curiosity got the better of her and she joined the onlookers.



“After a little while we were challenged to try and I was among the first who accepted the challenge and that was it,” she said. “I became hooked for life.”

Perhaps it is not surprising that she fell in love with golf. After all, Lekhooa, who has three siblings, two brothers and a sister, comes from a family of athletes.

Her sister, Nthabiseng, played volleyball although she is no longer active.



Her brother, Salebone Lekhooa who many would recognise, plays for Matlama as a defender after joining the log leaders from Lioli. Her other sibling, who is also a coach, played for Lioli and Likhopo.

He now plays for the Agriculture College team every now and then.

“I saw people playing, it was a lot of women and men. I just stood there and watched them play. After a while they told us to get in. I had been looking at what they were doing so I went in and started playing with them,” she said.



“At the time I knew nothing about golf but it took me two months to practice then I started playing well,” she said.

When she started playing there weren’t a lot of women active in golf but she credits the few that were playing then for keeping her motivated. At some point she found herself with two options: stay at home or go to the golf course.

“The choice has always been easier for me.”



Golf has seen a big increase in women who play regularly and Lekhooa says for her that is bigger than anything.

Lekhooa only started competing in the Mohokare Golf Classic in 2017. Before that she had been competing in several local competitions as well as in tournaments in Botswana and Eswatini.

“The last time I played was before Covid-19. We have not been able to play at all but even though we were not playing, I still feel I am fit enough to play. I don’t train at all. I don’t go to practice, I just play,” she said.



“I learn from the mistakes of other people, mostly when we are playing. I use a different strategy to others in the sense that they are always there practising. In my mind I am thinking I don’t have to fix anything. I just play and concentrate,” she said.

When she is not playing, Lekhooa works as a sales person at a sneaker shop at the Lesotho National Development Corporation (LNDC). She says the support shown by her colleagues and family has been immense, adding that the fact that her brother has stepped in as her coach means a lot to her.



“My family has supported me immensely very well even here at work they have shown a lot of support. I have a brother who plays football, he plays for Matlama. I have another one who used to play for Lioli, Likhopo and I have a sister who played volleyball,” she said.

“So I have always had that support. I am teaching my daughter at home, she is six. I have not brought her to the golf course yet, she is learning the basics,” she said.

Unlike football and many other physical sports, in golf one can play “until they are really old”.

Lekhooa says she finds the sport to be peaceful and quiet.



“Most importantly people respect each other,” she said.

“The first thing one needs to learn is how to read the scores and how much is your handicap, if you know how to stand to address the ball and what to do when it’s windy because we use that a lot,” she said.

The Mohokare tournament is played over two days at two golf courses; one in Maseru and another in Ladybrand.