Khatala wins Motsepe Foundation half marathon

MASERU – Lesotho Olympian Neheng Khatala continued her fine start to the year by winning the Motsepe Foundation Race to Equality half marathon last Saturday in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Khatala raced to victory in a time of 1:16:08 hours and her win comes hot on the heels of her triumph at the inaugural PMC Family Half Marathon in Phalaborwa three weeks ago.

The 21-kilometre Race to Equality contest came with a M21 000 winner’s purse and Khatala cruised to the jackpot ahead of Kenya’s Shelmith Moriuk and South Africa’s Adele Broodryk.

Khatala’s countrywoman, ‘Mathakane Letsie, finished fourth in a time of 1:22:04.



Speaking to thepost this week, Khatala said she is in “good shape and fully fit” and hopes to stay healthy until the international competition season peaks with the 2022 Commonwealth Games and IAAF World Athletics Championships in July.

The 29-year-old from Ha Kori in Mohale’s Hoek has already qualified for the two global championships but because both take place in July, Khatala is not sure which she will attend.

The Commonwealth Games are scheduled to be held in Birmingham, England, from 28 July 28 to 8 August 8 while the World Athletics Championships will be held in Oregon, United States from July 15 to 24.



Despite the uncertainty of where she will compete, Khatala continues to prepare herself and she will leave for Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal this weekend to continue her preparations.

A focused Khatala told thepost she now wants to concentrate on 10km races after her back-to-back 21km wins.

“These (21km) races help a lot in my preparation but now I want to run 10km (races). I think I will run one more 21 km in June before I leave for whichever competition I will be going to,” she said.



Khatala said she has to travel to train in South Africa because there are no races in Lesotho. She said her ideal scenario would be to train in Kenya which is a renowned training venue for elite marathon runners.

“It’s difficult here at home (because) there are no races so these short races I will run in Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg and Port Elizabeth,” Khatala said.

“I train in South Africa for three weeks and then come back home for one week, I am leaving this weekend,” she added.



“I have a training partner who has experience in running against top athletes. If I could go to Kenya to train then I would go because I believe to be the best you have to train with the champions.”

Khatala took part in the Olympic Games marathon last year and finished 20th out of 88 athletes. She was lauded for her performance upon her return from Japan and she was one of only two Lesotho athletes at the Tokyo Games.

Last year also saw Khatala set a new Lesotho marathon record of 2:28:06 hours in May 2021.