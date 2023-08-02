Sports
Khojane eyes Matlama hot seat
MASERU-Matlama’s much anticipated executive committee elections are set to be held this weekend at the Police Training College (PTC).
Every position is being contested for except that of secretary general because it only has one candidate, Thabang Letsie.
Every other position will be a battle.
Perhaps the most interesting contest will be the one between the current president, Paballo Makakole, and Moeketsi Khojane. Makakole is seeking re-election. He was first voted into power in 2018 but he is heading into the elections with little support from the fans.
Khojane appears to be the candidate a lot of supporters are backing, in fact, the elections were the only thing Matlama supporters who made the trip to Durban over the weekend to support Likuena at the COSAFA Cup could talk about.
It was clear they are crying for change because although the club has been successful on the field under Makakole, the fans have not been happy with the administration of the team when it comes to finances. ‘Tse Putsoa’ won the league in 2019 and 2022 during Makakole’s reign, but Matlama supporters feel there has been no transparency.
Last year in their Annual General Meeting (AGM) the supporters were not happy with the financial report they were presented with. They demanded an audited version of the report, but it never came.
It remains to be seen if the outgoing committee will honour their wishes and present the reports this time around. Besides the finances, the fans have not been happy with the amount of players the club has been losing, many of whom have left the club on free transfers.
If Khojane is successful in winning Matlama’s presidency, he will have to rebuild the relationship with the fans, gain their trust and he acknowledged this in his interview with thepost yesterday. He said the first thing is to have a plan on how they are going to run the team and earn the supporters trust.
“We have to build a relationship with the supporters, we have to trust them and they have to trust us so that we can work together. This committee we are going to work with has to be people who respect themselves and are well behaved, that is what will make the supporters respect them,” Khojane said
“We want to have specialists handling our finances, and I encourage that we have regular discussions about that in order to have transparency,” he said.
Khojane also continued that they are not only looking at sponsors to make money but there must be other revenue streams in order to keep the club afloat. Making the Matlama brand visible using social media platforms such as YouTube where people can go and watch content about the club is one of the avenues he discussed.
“We are planning to introduce three tiers of our membership cards – platinum, gold and silver. Obviously, platinum will be costly but it means if you have it, you will not pay at the gate for home games for the whole season. “The gold standard will allow you to pay a reduced fee while the silver card holder will continue to pay the normal ticket price,” Khojane explained.
Khojane also mentioned that Matlama must have its own ground. This would mean that ‘Tse Putsoa’ will stop hiring other grounds to host their games. If Matlama has a ground, all the gate-takings would go directly into the club’s coffers and the money would be used for different things.
Khojane has been careful with making unrealistic promises and said this will be the first time he is leading a football club so it is important to only make promises that can come true. When the players are happy and being paid well, success will come back as they will be motivated to play, he said.
Matlama’s candidates:
President
Paballo Mlangeni Makakole
Moeketsi Khojane
Vice President
Hubbard Monaheng
Mangangole Tsikinyane
Secretary General
Thabang Letsie
Vice Secretary
Thabo Makara
Mosa Masilo
Treasurer
Mokotjo Maseli
Lerotholi Letsie
Team Manager
Limpho Tšephe
Mokoena Mohale
Communications and Marketing Manager
Thato Sesoane
Ramafahla Thamae
Members
Tumisani Ntšere
Keketso Mahase
Mokhole Lekhoesa
Montoeli Moleli
Sekokoane Letela
‘Malerato Khutlisi
Thapelo Mosoeunyane
Paseka Ramokoatsi
League to kick off in September
The beginning of the 2023/24 season is pencilled for early September and will run until May next year.
The Premier League Management Committee (PLMC) are yet to confirm the exact dates nor release the fixtures for the new season but spokesperson Bokang Phasumane confirmed they are aiming to begin the Vodacom Premier League season in September.
Phasumane said the club licensing process is currently underway and the PLMC will only be able to draw up a list of fixtures once the clubs have complied with the requirements of club licensing.
Phasumane said it is important that clubs finish the process early and not wait for the deadline to submit their documents, in that it helps the league to start preparations on time.
“We are looking at early September (to start the new season), at the moment there is a club licensing going on and we need to know how many have complied so that when we draw a fixture we know. It is important that our clubs do this early because some clubs can submit on time and it doesn’t help if others take time,” he said.
By September the majority of leagues around the world would have started. Last season was originally scheduled for closure at the end of April but ended up running until mid-May due to postponements and an emergency cup competition that was thrown into the season during the busiest period of the campaign.
Two new clubs joining the elite league this season are Limkokwing University and ACE Maseru replacing Swallows and Galaxy.
Meanwhile, the transfer window is open and clubs have been making new signings to prepare for the new season.
Lioli have announced the capture of Bantu midfielder Tau Masiu although the length of his contract is unknown. He is likely to feature in the Alliance Preseason Tournament next month.
Tlalane Phahla
Mohapi eyes victory at CAF indaba
The Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) secretary general, Mokhosi Mohapi, is in Cotonou, Benin, for the CAF General Assembly where elections will be held for the CAF Executive Committee.
The term of the elected committee will run from 2023 until 2027.
The election will be held today and Mohapi has been campaigning for votes for a seat in the CAF executive representing the COSAFA region ever since he announced his candidature a few weeks ago.
It will not be an easy ride for Mohapi as he will be challenged by two other people being Walter Nyamilandu Manda (Malawi) and Mohamad Ally Samir Sobha (Mauritius).
The proposition for Mohapi to run was made by other CAF secretary generals (SGs) after the realisation that he was one of the longest serving SGs on the continent.
Mohapi said it was a tough decision to make but he is not one to shy away from challenges. His candidature was blessed by LEFA president Advocate Salemane Phafane who gave him permission to run.
There is an interesting dynamic. Both Mohapi’s challengers are presidents of their associations. However, it is not unusual for a candidate who does not hold a presidential position to contest for elections and win, it has happened before.
Mohapi has previously described his candidature as an example of the inclusivity that FIFA is preaching about. As a matter of fact, the president of CAF himself, South Africa’s Patrice Motsepe, has never led an association before.
If Mohapi wins, his presence in the CAF Executive would bring a different perspective of being a secretary general, and he has previously said during his campaign that it is an opportunity to feed the market on how Lesotho sees itself contributing to African football.
“We just want to shift paradigms and see what will become of the shifted paradigm. We have circulated our manifesto and we are going to feed the market about how Lesotho sees itself contributing to the pan-African football environment,” he said.
“They should be open to seeing the SGs coming to the party and sharing their experiences and presenting different perspectives because they know they have been running football and continue to do so,” he said.
On top of that, a victory for Mohapi would also allow Lesotho to have a say where major decisions are taken.
“We will always suffer because there is no voice; there is no real time information dissemination as it happens, we get it through a memo, a letter, the thinking behind that resolution we often don’t know about it,” he said.
“Because we don’t know about them we are left in the dark. That is why we are not doing very well because we don’t know the thinking of some of the things, we are forced every time to respond when we don’t really understand the issues,” he said.
Tlalane Phahla
Likuena storm into semis
Likuena suffered their first defeat in the 2023 COSAFA Cup yesterday losing 4-2 to Angola in the last Group C game.
The defeat does not matter for Likuena as they had already booked their spot in the semis and Lesotho will meet Malawi tomorrow. Likuena went into the game against Angola having already secured qualification which allowed interim coach Leslie Notši to make changes to his starting team to give other players a chance to impress.
Lesotho have scored first in all the games and when Tumelo Makha netted in the third minute of the first half it looked as if Likuena would repeat what they did against Mauritius and Mozambique and claim all three points.
However, Angola equalised in the 19th minute with tame goal that went between goalkeeper Mosoeu Seahlolo’s legs. The young goalkeeper is in Durban as a reserve goalkeeper and it did not take long before Angola doubled their lead in the 28th minute.
It was another goal that the goalkeeper will look back and feel he should have done better.
Rethabile Mokokoane restored parity for Likuena in the 43rd minute with a strike from 25 yards out as Likuena went into half time level with Angola. However, Angola took the lead again five minutes after the second half restart.
Although Likuena were not totally outplayed and had good possession in periods of the game, they were not able to assert themselves on the game enough.
Eventually Angola scored a fourth and last goal of the game.
Notši will not be happy with conceding four goals in one game after keeping two clean sheets, but the game has also given him an idea of who is ready and who is not. He came into the game hoping for three points and build confidence ahead of a showdown with Malawi tomorrow.
After beating Mozambique on Monday, Notši credited the Mozambican team for giving them a “good game” and said they pushed Likuena to be at their best.
“We are quite satisfied with the performance of the boys and also to give credit to the Mozambican team they gave us a good game I think they brought the best out of our boys in terms of taking this COSAFA platform. They really pushed us to the limit and we are happy that the boys came back with three points,” Notši said.
Defeat against Angola is a setback but Lesotho finishes on top of Group C. Basotho based in KwaZulu-Natal have come out in numbers to support the team despite the unpleasant weather conditions.
Notši said they appreciate their presence and support for the team.
“We are quite satisfied, those young players like Neo Mokhachane, Tšepang Sefali, Thabang Malane they have seized the opportunity and have enjoyed themselves and played according to the plan. I think everybody within the team set-up has given their all. We are quite happy so far,” he said.
The game against Malawi will not be an easy one for Lesotho. Their opponents have won all their games without conceding a goal.
Likuena at the 2023 COSAFA Cup:
Group C results
Lesotho 2-0 Mauritius
Lesotho 1-0 Mozambique
Lesotho 2-4 Angola
Group B
Malawi 1-0 Zambia
Malawi 2-0 Seychelles
Malawi 2-0 Comoros
Likuena starting team v Angola
Seahlolo (G), Malane (Senkoto 70’), Makhetha, Tseka, Mokokoana, Mkhwanazi (Lesaoana 46’), Toloane, Makha (Sera 81’), Fothoane, Sefali (Mokhachane 46’), Lebina (Bereng 46’)
Tlalane Phahla
