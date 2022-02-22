LEFA to name new coach

MASERU – The Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) is expected to name a new national coach anytime from now with interviews of potential candidates complete and talks over finances also concluded.

It appears the association has picked their candidate but will not reveal the name until the hiring has been made official.



LEFA have been transparent in their recruitment process and the four candidates that have made it to the final list are Englishmen Peter Butler and Mark Harrison, Serbia’s Veselin Jelusic and Johnny McKinstry from Ireland.

Likuena have been under the guidance of LEFA technical director Leslie Notši since July last year when South African coach Thabo Senong left his position to return home.

There was a hint LEFA would hire a foreign coach when they asked Notši to prepare Likuena for an incoming coach while the association searched for their preferred choice.

Whoever gets the Likuena job is likely to work with local coaches who would be deployed as a supporting structure to the coach.

The names on LEFA’s final list are familiar with African football, particularly South Africa. Butler has coached Platinum Stars which is now known as Cape Umoya. At the time the team was based in the North West province and was competing in the top-flight Premier Soccer League (PSL). The Englishman has also coached the Botswana national team and was last in charge of Liberia.

Jelusic is another name people will remember from his time with Bloemfontein Celtic in the PSL. Harrison is a journeyman who has coached several PSL teams including Golden Arrows. His last job was coaching Gor Mahia in Kenya.