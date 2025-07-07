Lesotho hosts badminton development programme

MASERU – In a major boost for grassroots sport in Lesotho, the Lesotho Badminton Federation (LESBAD), in partnership with the Danish Badminton Federation, has launched a ground-breaking international coaching and development programme that will run from today until next Friday at Sefika High School Hall.

The initiative is part of the globally recognised DGI programme, renowned for promoting community sport development, leadership, and sustainability within sporting federations. The programme is supported by the Badminton Confederation of Africa (BCA).

Denmark has dispatched two expert facilitators—Michael Dan Nielsen and Carolin Holm—to lead the sessions. They will work alongside local coaches and athletes to strengthen skills in coaching, leadership and programme planning, all aimed at building stronger and more inclusive badminton structures at community level.

This marks the first time LESBAD has partnered with the Danish Federation and the local organisers are hopeful that the impact will be far-reaching.

“We are hoping they can motivate us and impart new skills,” said Lerato Lepheana, LESBAD’s technical director. “We are a growing sport in Lesotho, and Denmark is far ahead in terms of development and expertise.”

The training programme is expected to involve 30 to 35 participants, including coaches and players as young as 14 years old. Participants will engage in intensive training sessions and planning workshops throughout the week.

LESBAD says the DGI initiative is fully aligned with its mission to develop badminton among the youth, while fostering international collaboration and knowledge exchange that can drive long-term growth across Lesotho’s sporting landscape.

“This is more than just a coaching clinic—it’s about building sustainable systems and nurturing local leadership within sport,” Lepheana said.

LESBAD was re-launched in 2020 after nearly a decade of inactivity. Originally founded in 1999 under the guidance of the Badminton Confederation of Africa, the federation collapsed in 2013, leaving the sport in limbo.

Since its revival, LESBAD has made steady progress—sending players to international competitions and coaches to training courses abroad.

This latest initiative, however, marks a major step forward in bringing expert training directly to Lesotho’s doorstep.

