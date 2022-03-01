Likuena coach promises big

MASERU – Veselin Jelusic called it a “great honour and pleasure” to be named Lesotho’s new national coach when he was unveiled on Tuesday at Bambatha Tšita Sports Arena.

It was the first time the Serbian addressed the media and he pledged to achieve “good results” with his new team.



Jelusic has been roped in by the Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) on a two-year contract with the option to extend the deal and he will oversee all of Lesotho’s national men’s teams – the Under-17, 20 and senior side.

Jelusic beat out Englishmen Peter Butler and Mark Harrison and Ireland’s Johnny McKinstry for the Likuena job and he will work with LEFA technical director Leslie Notši who will stay on as an assistant transitional coach after being the team’s caretaker coach for the past seven months.



Likuena’s brains trust will be completed by Lesotho’s Under-20, Bafokeng Mohapi, who has been elevated to the role of second assistant coach.

Jelusic has coached in Angola, Botswana, South Africa and Zambia.

Most notably, he was Botswana’s national coach for four years from 2002 to 2006 before he became the country’s technical director and won acclaim for his development of the junior teams in Botswana.



His first task in charge of Likuena will be to finalise preparations for the team’s crucial 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) preliminary qualifier against Seychelles late next month.

The first leg is away with Lesotho’s home game on March 27 at the Dobsonville Stadium in South Africa.



Before then, Likuena is set to play friendly matches against Eswatini and Botswana although match dates have not yet been confirmed.

“It is my great honour and pleasure to be chosen to be the coach of Lesotho national football team and I would like to give my promise that I will do my best to contribute to the achievement of set goals of Lesotho Football Association and I hope that my coaching qualifications and experience will help the national team, and in future we will achieve good results,” Jelusic said.



“At the moment we don’t have so many players abroad playing for professional teams so we must rely on our players that are available here. I had meetings with our technical director Mr. Notši and exchanged opinions on how we are supposed to continue to work,” he said.

The new Likuena coach touched on next month’s meeting with Seychelles saying it is important to respect every opponent. He indicated the team for that clash will be the one that has been selected and prepared for the past two months by Notši.



Jelusic said this is not the time to make big changes to the team and added that he expects contributions from all coaches in the country because “one man cannot do everything alone.”

On his philosophy:

The upcoming friendly matches against Botswana and Eswatini will help Jelusic assess Likuena and possibly make changes.

He preached caution when it comes to assessing the team’s quality in the early stages of his reign.



“I want to emphasise that we must be realistic when we do (an) assessment of the quality of our players,” Jelusic said.

“What are their capabilities and what about their opponents and their quality? We must try to find the best possible balance to get the best possible results from these games. So, I am not in a hurry to express how we are going to play, but we will approach in the right way (against) any opponent. It is about general philosophy,” he explained.



“We should be very careful when we approach (games) and how we are going to play games, and it doesn’t only depend on the will of the coach,” the Serbian added.

“Some coaches want to play with high pressure to dominate the game in the half of the opponent. But we should ask what is the reality because tomorrow we will face opponents from North African countries full of professional players playing in Europe,” he said.



The position of Likuena head coach had been vacant since July last year when Thabo Senong resigned from his post just a week before the team left for the COSAFA Cup in Port Elizabeth.

Notši was asked to step in temporarily while the association looked for their new man.

LEFA was clear on the mandate of the new Likuena coach – qualifying for the AFCON for the first time and success at the COSAFA Cup are the main goals.

How Jelusic was chosen:



From the beginning LEFA gave constant updates about their search for the new coach. LEFA received an overwhelming number of applications from the moment they advertised the post. A total of 105 coaches from Lesotho, across the continent and abroad sent their CVs to LEFA.

Speaking on Tuesday, LEFA’s secretary general, Mokhosi Mohapi, explained in detail the process of how LEFA went from 105 candidates to one. He said candidates needed to meet the licensing regulations of Africa’s governing body, CAF. The minimum qualification required to coach in CAF competitions is a CAF A License.



“(CAF) want a minimum of their CAF A License, so we received 105 who had CAF A (License) then we whittled down to say, have you ever coached a national team? Then they started falling out. Then we asked, Have you coached a national team in Africa? You will then understand that more fell by the way and we said have you qualified any nation to the African Cup of Nations or at the minimum the CAF Champions League and they fell off in numbers,” Mohapi said.



During the process, Mohapi said LEFA decided to pit the skills of the local coaches that had applied for the post against the ones the association had identified from abroad. Mohapi said that while the candidates did not do badly in comparison, they had their shortcomings because they do not have AFCON qualification on their profiles.

From the four foreign coaches that were left, two had qualified for the AFCON. From that two the association started looking at mitigating factors like the coach’s knowledge about football in this region and that is where Jelusic came out on top.



He coached Bloemfontein Celtic while they were in South Africa’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) before and the association felt he would know the philosophy, the behaviour, characteristics and the traits of players in this region.

“Do you understand the culture of these people? Because many times countries go out to get expatriate coaches but then there comes some dynamics in terms of culture. Their culture versus theirs, so we looked at those things also and said we will go for Veselin Jelusic because the Botswana (football) culture and ours are pretty much the same,” he said.



Mohapi confirmed LEFA are looking to have two matches before the team sets up a residential camp prior to their departure for Seychelles. He said it would be a total disaster if Lesotho can’t go past the preliminary stage of the AFCON qualifiers. Jelusic is the second Serbian coach to take charge of Likuena following Zavisa Milosavljevic who coached Lesotho from 2007 until 2009.

Why Notši is staying



Notši still holds his primary position as LEFA’s technical director and will not be stepping aside just yet despite the arrival of Jelusic. He will stay on as a transitional assistant coach until the coach can make his own decisions about the team. This does not mean, however, that Jelusic doesn’t have control over the team, Mohapi explained.

Since Notši is the one who assembled the current squad and had been at the forefront of its preparations, it would not have made sense to remove him from the mix, Mohapi said.



“Also, we looked at the smooth integration of ntate Jelusic into the team that has been selected now until he finds his footing for him to be able to go around the country in the few (league) matches that are left (to scout players). We didn’t want to dismantle the system altogether, I guess you understand why we term it transitional assistant coach,” Mohapi said.

