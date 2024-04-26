Likuena coaches meet Premier League colleagues

Lesotho’s senior team coaches together with the Lesotho Football Association’s (LEFA) secretariat held a meeting with all coaches of the Vodacom Premier League clubs on Tuesday.

The meeting was at Bambatha Tšita Sports Arena and was held to discuss Lesotho’s upcoming schedule, details of Likuena’s training programme, the welfare of players and injuries amongst other things.

Many coaches, including the likes of James Madidilane, Katiso Mojakhomo and Thabile Secker, attended the meeting while those who could not make it to Bambatha sent their assistants.

Likuena head coach Leslie Notši and his technical team were present.

LEFA communications manager Mikia Kalati said the meeting was a successful one and it has happened before.

He said Likuena’s technical team initiated the gathering because club coaches are their colleagues and they must all work hand-in-hand. A wide range of topics was discussed and the coaches appreciated being updated with the national team’s upcoming schedule, which includes the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as well as the COSAFA Cup.

The COSAFA Cup is usually staged during the preseason when teams are preparing for the new season and it means several Vodacom Premier League clubs start their preparations without their key players.

The meeting was necessary because national team coaches face challenges when calling players up for international duty, Kalati explained.

Normally the challenges arise because club coaches are in the dark about Likuena’s schedule and the programmes the players engage in for the days they spend with national team coaches.

“There is a lot that happens and (the meeting) was for league coaches to know the national team programme,” Kalati said.

“They now know what their players do when they are with the national team, remember in a week they spend two days with the national team coaches,” he added.

“It was to give the coaches information on call-ups, to get them updated about Likuena’s day-to-day business and the coaches appreciated the meeting,” he said.

When players are injured while on national team duty, whether it’s senior or junior teams, LEFA shoulders their recovery by making the association’s doctors and physiotherapists available to nurse their injuries.

However, it has happened that players are injured while with Likuena, and when they get to their teams, they play before they are fully healed and end up aggravating their injuries.

Kalati said many coaches watch when Likuena plays and they can help with advice on how they see things, as they are “part and parcel” of the national team.

With the league season drawing to a close, Likuena will also begin preparations for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Rwanda scheduled for June, which will be followed by the COSAFA Cup.

Tlalane Phahla