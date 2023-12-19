Sports
Likuena dare to dream
Lesotho has made its best start to a FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign since the turn of the century.
Likuena are unbeaten in their two Group C games so far, the highlight of which was a 1-1 draw with Nigeria in their opening game last week Thursday in Uyo.
Likuena followed that historic result with a goalless stalemate in the side’s ‘home’ game against Benin on Tuesday, which was played at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa, because of Setsoto Stadium’s ongoing international ban from hosting matches.
The only other occasions Likuena have been in the group stages was for the 2010 and 2014 World Cup qualifiers, and both times the national side suffered heavy defeats in their opening matches.
Against Nigeria, Lesotho scored first in the 56th minute through Motlomelo Mkhwanazi and they created chances to add to their surprise lead before a lapse in concentration allowed the hosts to equalize in the 67th minute.
Speaking after the game, Likuena coach Leslie Notši said his team was slow to adjust to the tempo of the game in the opening 20 minutes, which allowed Benin to dominate possession and attack.
Notši said Likuena wanted to win but were happy with their performance.
Upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifying matches:
|03/06/24
|Zimbabwe vs Lesotho
|10/06/24
|Lesotho vs Rwanda
Group C standings:
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|D
|Pts
|1
|Rwanda
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|4
|2
|South Africa
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|3
|Nigeria
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|+0
|2
|4
|Lesotho
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|+0
|2
|5
|Zimbabwe
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|+0
|2
|6
|Benin
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
Lesotho’s opening games in FIFA World Cup qualifying since 2000:
2002
|Date:
|Result:
|09/04/00
|Lesotho
|0 – 2
|South Africa
|22/04/00
|South Africa
|1 – 0
|Lesotho
– Knocked out in preliminary stage
2006
|Date:
|Result:
|11/10/03
|Botswana
|4 – 1
|Lesotho
|16/11/03
|Lesotho
|0 – 0
|Botswana
– Knocked out in preliminary stage
2010
|Date:
|Result:
|08/06/08
|Lesotho
|2 – 3
|Ghana
|15/06/08
|Lesotho
|0 – 1
|Libya
|20/06/08
|Libya
|4 – 0
|Lesotho
|28/06/08
|Gabon
|2 – 0
|Lesotho
2014
|Date:
|Result:
|10/06/12
|Ghana
|7 – 0
|Lesotho
|10/06/12
|Lesotho
|0 – 0
|Sudan
|24/03/13
|Lesotho
|1 – 1
|Zambia
2018
|Date:
|Result:
|07/10/15
|Comoros
|0 – 0
|Lesotho
|13/10/15
|Lesotho
|1 – 1
|Sudan
– Knocked out in preliminary stage
2022
|Date:
|Result:
|04/09/19
|Ethiopia
|0 – 0
|Lesotho
|08/09/19
|Lesotho
|1 – 1
|Ethiopia
– Knocked out in preliminary stage
Sports
Seema speaks on new venture
Former Lesotho international player Lehlohonolo Seema has broken his silence on his recent change of coaching jobs after he quit Polokwane City to take over at Sekhukhune United in the South African DSTV Premiership.
Speaking with this publication in an exclusive interview, Seema admitted that it was not an easy decision to leave City who have had an impressive start to their return to topflight football in South Africa for a Sekhukhune side that has been struggling.
Sekhukhune on the other hand is lying on 12th position and have only four teams below them at the wrong side of the DSTV Premiership league table.
Sports
African legends sing Likuena praises
Cameroon legend Patrick Mboma was full of praises for Lesotho after Likuena frustrated Nigeria in the opening fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.
The result ended Nigeria’s four-match winning streak against Likuena, who took the lead through Motlomelo Mkhwanazi on the 56th minute.
Semi Ajayi’s late equaliser rescued a point for the Super Eagles as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.
Mboma, who won the Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon in 2000 and 2000 admitted that he was surprised with the performance of Lesotho on the day.
“I did not know that much about the Lesotho team, but I was really surprised by how they rose to the occasion against a star-studded Nigeria team,” Mboma said.
“I was really impressed because we all thought it was going to be a walk in the park for Nigeria but Lesotho stood tall in the field of play to get a point.”
His sentiments were echoed by Nigeria legend Siasia who was a star of the Super Eagles in the 1990s and coached several clubs in Nigeria after retiring.
The 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner said Lesotho came to the match with a good plan, which worked out for them on the day.
“I think Lesotho had a very good plan for the match and they perfected it in the field of play to frustrate Nigeria,” Siasia said.
“If they did not get it right, we would be talking a different story with Nigeria winning the match by a big score-line, but Lesotho came with a good plan for the match and it worked out for them,” he said.
Lesotho has been on the rise since the Lesotho Football Association made big changes to their technical team bringing in Leslie Notsi and Bob Mafoso as the head and assistant coaches respectively.
Their assignment began with the COSAFA Cup where Lesotho reached the final for the first time in 23 years, settling for silver after a narrow 1-0 loss to Zambia’s Chipolopolo.
They followed that with an impressive display against star studded Ivory Coast, who had to dig deep to clinch a 1-0 win at the newly opened Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pedro.
Lesotho will now face Benin in their second match of Group C at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday at 15h00. A win over Benin can take Likuena to the top of the group after Zimbabwe and Nigeria played-out to a one-all draw in their second match on Sunday.
Mikia Kalati
Sports
Brown excited to return to Likuena fold
China-based Thabiso Brown is adamant his experience will prove handy for Likuena as they take on Nigeria and Benin in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
The Leslie Notši-coached side take on the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Uyo on Thursday evening in the opening match of the World Cup qualifiers and will be followed by a home tie against Benin on November 21st at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.
For the two matches, Notši has recalled the 28-year-old forward who recently moved to the Chinese League one year after playing in South America.
Brown and defender, Bokang Sello, who now plays his football in Botswana are the two players who make a return to the Likuena set-up after a long absence.
The rest of the squad is made up of players that reached the final of the COSAFA Cup earlier this year, where Lesotho had to settle for silver after losing 1-0 to Zambia.
Brown featured in 25 games in all competitions in his first season with Dondong Tengyue in the Chinese League and managed to find the back of the net seven times.
“First of all, I’m excited and humbled to have been given this opportunity to return to the national team set-up,” Brown said.
“It’s a chance to show what I have learnt in different countries that I have played in and I’m bringing my A game to Likuena.”
Brown understands he must be on top of his game if he is to be trusted to lead the Likuena attacking line that already boasts experienced campaigners such as Motebang Sera, Jane Thabantšo and Katleho Makateng.
“I will do my best and hope God does the rest. Playing in China has taught me a lot and I have learnt a lot also,” he said.
“I’m bringing everything that I have learnt in China to the team and I’m confident it can help us succeed in our upcoming two matches against Nigeria and Benin.
“It’s a good feeling to be back at home and reunite with the rest of the players with the ambition to help our country compete against the best teams in our continent,” he said.
Brown admitted that they have a mammoth task against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, who are a continental powerhouse, but believes Likuena have grown in leaps and bounds as proved against the likes of Ivory Coast in recent matches.
“We are in a very tough group with the likes of Nigeria, Benin, South Africa and Zimbabwe, but we have proved in recent years that we have what it takes to challenge some of the best teams in the continent,” he said.
“I have no doubt that we can give any team a run for their money in the field of play as we speak because we also have players playing in different leagues across the continent.”
Tlalane Phahla
