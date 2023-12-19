Likuena dare to dream

Lesotho has made its best start to a FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign since the turn of the century.

Likuena are unbeaten in their two Group C games so far, the highlight of which was a 1-1 draw with Nigeria in their opening game last week Thursday in Uyo.

Likuena followed that historic result with a goalless stalemate in the side’s ‘home’ game against Benin on Tuesday, which was played at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa, because of Setsoto Stadium’s ongoing international ban from hosting matches.

The results against the Super Eagles and Benin are a substantial improvement on the last two campaigns in which Likuena were knocked out in the preliminary stage.

The only other occasions Likuena have been in the group stages was for the 2010 and 2014 World Cup qualifiers, and both times the national side suffered heavy defeats in their opening matches.

The results mean Likuena return home with two points in the bag and they might feel they should have more.

Against Nigeria, Lesotho scored first in the 56th minute through Motlomelo Mkhwanazi and they created chances to add to their surprise lead before a lapse in concentration allowed the hosts to equalize in the 67th minute.

Tuesday’s encounter against Benin posed a similar challenge against another physical opponent.

Speaking after the game, Likuena coach Leslie Notši said his team was slow to adjust to the tempo of the game in the opening 20 minutes, which allowed Benin to dominate possession and attack.

However, Notši felt his charges grew into the game in the second half and were unfortunate not to score from the goal-scoring chances they created.

“We are playing top teams in our continent and the expectation was in the first 15 minutes of the (first) half they would come (at us) strong to get an early goal, and it really happened that way in the manner that we thought they would,” Notši said.

“(Benin) utilized their height upfront and I think our boys were a little bit slow in adjusting (to the tempo of the game) probably because of the anxiety level within our team set up, but I think as the game progressed we were able to adjust and play,” he continued.

Notši was satisfied with the changes Likuena made to try to win by using their speedy players to run at Benin’s defence.

Notši said Likuena wanted to win but were happy with their performance.

“By halftime I think we were able to sit down and try to rectify the challenges that were there within the game,” he explained.

“We were now able to try as much as we can to create goal-scoring opportunities and we made some changes by trying to utilize the speed we have and combination play in the attacking third. I think we are quite satisfied with the manner the boys played,” the Likuena boss said.

Lesotho’s improvement under Notši over the past six months is exemplified by the fact Likuena were walloped 3-0 the last time they travelled to Nigeria to face the West African powerhouse.

That was in 2021 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and last week’s result, if nothing else, gives Lesotho hope of making some noise on the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Likuena’s next assignments in the qualifiers will be next year when they face Zimbabwe and Rwanda before the campaign wraps up in 2025.

The nine winners of the respective qualifying groups will qualify directly to the World Cup, while the four best group runners-up will participate in play-offs to determine which team will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.

Upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifying matches: 03/06/24 Zimbabwe vs Lesotho 10/06/24 Lesotho vs Rwanda Group C standings: MP W D L F A D Pts 1 Rwanda 2 1 1 0 2 0 +2 4 2 South Africa 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3 3 Nigeria 2 0 2 0 2 2 +0 2 4 Lesotho 2 0 2 0 1 1 +0 2 5 Zimbabwe 2 0 2 0 1 1 +0 2 6 Benin 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 Lesotho’s opening games in FIFA World Cup qualifying since 2000: 2002 Date: Result: 09/04/00 Lesotho 0 – 2 South Africa 22/04/00 South Africa 1 – 0 Lesotho – Knocked out in preliminary stage 2006 Date: Result: 11/10/03 Botswana 4 – 1 Lesotho 16/11/03 Lesotho 0 – 0 Botswana – Knocked out in preliminary stage 2010 Date: Result: 08/06/08 Lesotho 2 – 3 Ghana 15/06/08 Lesotho 0 – 1 Libya 20/06/08 Libya 4 – 0 Lesotho 28/06/08 Gabon 2 – 0 Lesotho 2014 Date: Result: 10/06/12 Ghana 7 – 0 Lesotho 10/06/12 Lesotho 0 – 0 Sudan 24/03/13 Lesotho 1 – 1 Zambia 2018 Date: Result: 07/10/15 Comoros 0 – 0 Lesotho 13/10/15 Lesotho 1 – 1 Sudan – Knocked out in preliminary stage 2022 Date: Result: 04/09/19 Ethiopia 0 – 0 Lesotho 08/09/19 Lesotho 1 – 1 Ethiopia – Knocked out in preliminary stage

Tlalane Phahla