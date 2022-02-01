Likuena face Seychelles hurdle

Lesotho will have to get past Seychelles to make it to the first round of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in March.



Likuena were drawn against the island nation last Friday in Cameroon in a preliminary qualifying draw that featured Africa’s 12 lowest ranked nations.

The tie will take place over two legs and Likuena have started training and preparing.

The training team consists only of local players with Lesotho’s foreign based players expected to join the team during FIFA’s international dates.



Likuena’s caretaker coach, Leslie Notši, confirmed the team started training on Monday and is made up of players he called up last year to attend a previous training camp.

Notši will continue to lead the national team until the Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) announces a new full-time coach and the announcement is expected soon.



LEFA has already invited suitable candidates to submit their resumes and the call has been heeded by coaches in and out of the country.

Speaking on the AFCON qualifying draw, Notši said he was not rooting to get a certain team as all the teams are equally difficult to play against and no team can be considered a small team.



Likuena has played Seychelles before in the 2016 AFCON qualifiers. Likuena lost 2-0 away and won 2-1 at home and that was the only game they won in a group that also had Algeria and Ethiopia.

“It’s a different ball game altogether now, there is no small team and past results won’t matter now. We just have to prepare the team well to be competitive, and be strong on and off the pitch,” Notši said.



“It’s a very tricky draw because we haven’t been playing because of Covid-19, we need to raise our morale (because) we haven’t been playing well in the past games we played. We have talented players that can bring back the country’s image,” he said.



Notši warned that no team can be undermined and reminded of the time everybody thought Likuena would beat Sao Tome Principe in 2013 but were embarrassingly eliminated by the minnows from West Africa.

The closest Lesotho has come to qualifying for the continental showpiece was for the 2019 AFCON where they only needed a win against Cape Verde in the last round of the group stages but could only get a draw and missed out on a historic moment.



“I am sure (Seychelles) are preparing themselves as well, I am just glad that we are back playing league games and the new coach will find players in the right shape,” Notši said.



There is still uncertainty over where Likuena will play their home match against Seychelles with LEFA already preparing to host the game in South Africa if Setsoto Stadium is not renovated on time. At the moment the stadium is banned by Africa’s football governing body, CAF, and does not meet the international requirements to host an international match.

Tlalane Phahla