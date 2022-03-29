Likuena held

MASERU – Likuena were held to a goalless draw by Seychelles in the first leg of the sides’ 2023 Africa Cup of Nations preliminary qualifier in Mauritius yesterday afternoon.

The game was not broadcast live in Lesotho but Likuena are said to have been the better team overall and were unfortunate to not claim victory.

Lesotho is said to have had better chances to score than the hosts in the first half with Lehlohonolo Fothoane missing a penalty after a handball call went against Seychelles.



Likuena enjoyed more ball possession and Kopano Tseka thought he had scored from a corner but it was ruled out for a foul in the box.

Likuena now have it all to play for on Sunday in the second leg to be played at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto, South Africa. The winner will qualify for the group stages of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

Speaking after the game, the new Likuena head coach Veselin Jelusic said he was impressed with the performance of the players. The match was the first for the Serbian in charge of Lesotho since his appointment last month.



Jelusic said he hopes Likuena will have better goal-scoring chances and convert them when the sides meet again in Dobsonville.

“We created a few chances, unfortunately we didn’t convert (the chances) into goals and we also did not use the penalty we had,” Jelusic said.

“Overall, I am satisfied with the commitment of our players and I hope that in the second match we will have better opportunities to score and to win the game,” he told the Lesotho Football Association’s (LEFA) media team.



Jelusic made several changes bringing in Motebang Sera, Tumelo Khutlang, Tŝepo Toloane and Tumelo Makha for Tŝepang Sefali, Rethabile Mokokoane, Tŝoarelo Bereng and Lehlohonolo Fothoane.

Meanwhile, Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) confirmed that the set-up for Sunday’s second leg in which Likuena will host Seychelles at Dobsonville Stadium will remain the same despite new developments and the easing of restrictions by South Africa president Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday night.



The South African government has allowed fans to return to stadiums at 50 percent capacity. Games will be attended by fans who can provide a negative Covid-19 test result.

However, no fans will be allowed to attend Sunday’s game.

LEFA say at the time they applied for a permit to host the game at the Dobsonville Stadium, the restrictions that prohibited fans from attending matches were still in force.

Therefore, the permit LEFA holds prohibits fans from attending the match. Furthermore, the fees for hiring the Dobsonville Stadium were premised on fans not being allowed into the stadium.



If LEFA were to allow fans, it would be forced to apply for a new permit and engage logistics to effect ticket sales and the association would incur more fees as a result of such changes.

Likuena starting line-up against Seychelles:

Moerane, Malane, Rasethuntŝa, Tseka, Makepe, Lebokollane, Sefali, Bereng, Makateng, Fothoane, Mokokoane

Substitutes:

Ramalefane, Chaba, Mkhwanazi, Lesaoana, Mothae, Toloane, Mokhachane, Khutlang, Makha, Sera, Moshoeshoe, Thabantŝo