Likuena in ‘Group of Death’
MASERU – Lesotho’s journey to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has become more difficult after drawing hosts Ivory Coast in Tuesday’s draw.
Likuena progressed to the group stage qualifiers last month after beating Seychelles and the draw for the next round was held on Tuesday evening in Johannesburg, South Africa.
It was not the draw Likuena would have wanted as they were paired in Group H with Comoros, Zambia and the 2023 host country, Ivory Coast.
By virtue of being hosts, Ivory Coast have already qualified for next year’s finals which means only one other team from Group H will join them.
In the other 11 qualifying groups, the top two finishers will qualify for the 24-team AFCON tournament.
Reacting to the draw, Lesotho head coach Veselin Jelusic said he was expecting to get high ranked teams.
Likuena were seeded in pot four alongside the lowest ranked nations and Jelusic said his technical team was braced for a difficult draw.
Jelusic, from Serbia, was hired as Likuena coach in February. He said the team’s approach is going to be the same and they will prepare as much as they can for the qualifiers which are set to start in June.
Speaking to the Lesotho Football Association’s (LEFA) media team, Jelusic said Likuena must do everything possible to get positive results while showing respect to their opponents.
“Of course, Ivory Coast are the hosts for the next year’s finals and will treat the qualifiers very seriously because they have already started with their preparations to make (their hosting) a success. They are a powerhouse with top professional players,” the Likuena coach said.
“We know that Zambia are a very good team with some players playing in some of the best leagues in Europe (such as) the English Premier League. Comoros is also a team made of professional players playing for European clubs in France, Belgium and so on,” Jelusic added.
Lesotho has played Comoros five times previously.
Although Lesotho won the first meeting between the sides in 2018, Comoros eliminated Lesotho in the qualifiers for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2019 African Nations Championship (CHAN).
matches by Africa’s governing body, CAF.
It means Likuena will not have home-field advantage on their side and facing Zambia will not be easy, either home or away.
Previous meetings between Lesotho and Comoros:
|COSAFA Cup
Jul 2008 Lesotho 1-0 Comoros
FIFA World Cup
Oct 2015 Comoros 0-0 Lesotho
Oct 2015 Lesotho 1-1 Comoros
CHAN
Jul 2017 Comoros 2-0 Lesotho
Jul 2017 Lesotho 1-0 Comoros
Previous meetings between Lesotho and Zambia:
|FIFA World Cup
Apr 1972 Lesotho 0-0 Zambia
Jun 1972 Zambia 6-1 Lesotho
Blair Trophy
Aug 1988 Lesotho 0-9 Zambia
COSAFA Cup
Mar 1997 Lesotho 0-2 Zambia
International Friendly
Mar 2000 Zambia 2-0 Lesotho
COSAFA Cup
Jun 2000 Lesotho 0-0 Zambia
Jun 2001 Lesotho 1-2 Zambia
FIFA World Cup
Mar 2013 Lesotho 1-1 Zambia
Jun 2013 Zambia 4-0 Lesotho
COSAFA Cup
Jun 2016 Lesotho 2-3 Zambia
Jul 2021 Zambia 1-2 Lesotho
Tlalane Phahla
Nedbank Top 8 is back
MASERU – The Nedbank Top 8 is back and bigger than ever. The two-day extravaganza featuring the first division’s top eight teams will roar into life next weekend with a fresh R250 000 sponsorship from Nedbank Lesotho.
Nedbank began sponsoring the A-Division Top 8 in 2019 but the tournament stopped for two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
It is now back and the 2022 Nedbank 8 was launched jointly by the sponsors and the Lesotho Football Association (LeFA) this week.
Nedbank’s marketing manager, Sekonyela Matamane, said they want to maintain the same level of competition from the last edition in 2019. He said although business has taken a hit because of the pandemic, Nedbank still wanted to be involved in the tournament.
This year Nedbank will not only sponsor the Top 8 but will also take-over the first division’s championship decider, which has been dubbed Nedbank Championship, next month.
The Top 8 tournament draw was made last week by the A-Division Management Committee (ADMACO) and the quarterfinals pitted the top four sides in the South Stream against the top four from the North Stream.
All the games will be played at the Bambatha Tšita Sports Arena.
Matamane said Nedbank’s sponsorship is for this year but he hinted the company could extend their involvement with the tournament.
“We wanted to put (the Nedbank 8) to the level it was in 2019 and we are thankful that all the parties brought everything that was needed: energy, time and skills,” Matamane said.
He added that there are some benefits to all the games being played at a centralised venue in Bambatha.
“From a logistics point of view, I think it’s an advantage that they are stationed at one point. It’s not (normally) preferred because it limits brand exposure in terms of going into the regions, interactions with players and communities but, as things stand, this is a more practical solution,” Matamane explained.
“It goes again to the (organising) team on what it is they are going to do to make sure the experience of people consuming the A-Division football is positive, (and) what is it that is going to trigger more participation from the corporate world,” he added.
Nedbank’s M250 000 sponsorship is inclusive of prize money, referees’ allowances, playing kits and other expenses.
The four teams that will bow out at the quarterfinal stage will each get M10 000. The fourth placed team will receive M13 000, third placed will get M15 000 while the runner ups will pocket M20 000.The Nedbank 8 champions will walk away with M25 000.
For the individual awards, the goalkeeper, top scorer and player of the tournament will each get M2 000.Next month Machokha and Galaxy, the winners of the A-Division’s North and South streams respectively, will then go head-to-head for the Nedbank Championship with the winner taking home
M20 000 and the loser receiving a M15 000 consolation prize.
Speaking on behalf of LEFA, its deputy secretary general Chris Bullock said the association is happy to have Nedbank on board again and he urged the clubs to make the tournament a big success.
“One of the areas we know we need to work hard on is securing partnerships (and) working with companies who can help us with our mission to develop football,” Bullock said.
“We are very happy to be here today and witness this partnership we have between ADMACO and Nedbank Lesotho,” he continued.
“We are happy Nedbank Lesotho wanted to work with us. To all the teams, please play your part to make sure this is a big success.”
Nedbank 8 fixtures:
April 30
Galaxy vs. Naughty Boys (12:00)
Ace Maseru vs. Lilemela (14:00)
May 1
Qacha’s Nek LMPS vs. Limkokwing University (12:00)
Litšilo vs. Machokha (14:00)
Tlalane Phahla & Mpana Mofao
Matlama stunned
MASERU – Vodacom Premier League leaders Matlama and their fans were left stunned yesterday afternoon as Lifofane slapped them with a 2-1 defeat at Ha Ratjomose.
A win for ‘Tse Putsoa’, which was widely expected, would have handed Matlama the league title.
Instead, goals from Realeboha Rankhotha and Halifele Moqokola stopped the blue parade and made sure the visitors returned to Butha-Buthe with all three points.
It was a miraculous display from the underdogs who had gone into the game in the relegation dogfight and their performance was capped off by Moqokola’s second half winner, a stunner that rifled into the top corner of the net.
It left Matlama frozen in shock on a chilly afternoon at Ratjomose and ‘Tse Putsoa’ will have to wait until the weekend to again try and seal the championship.
Of course, it is unlikely Matlama will bottle the championship given their mammoth 11-point lead over Bantu, but they will be concerned by their past two performances.
Last time out Molebatsi Mothobi’s side scraped to a 1-1 draw with Lesotho Correctional Service.
And, things were going perfectly according to script for Matlama yesterday.
Their evergreen Likuena international, Jane Thabantšo, opened the scoring early in the first half to send the home fans into ecstasy with dreams of an 11th league crown.
But, somehow, despite being in a hostile environment miles away from home, the visitors from Butha-Buthe were not deterred.
In fact, Lifofane looked even motivated to get something out of the game after Thabantšo scored.
Numerous times Matlama goalkeeper Monaheng Ramalefane was called into action and on the stroke of halftime, he had to come up with a wonder save to deny Lifofane an equaliser after a scramble in the box.
It was a miraculous save – Lifofane’s bench were already celebrating because it looked easier to score than miss, were it not for Ramalefane’s incredible reactions.
Matlama did not heed the first-half warnings, however, and within five minutes of the second half they were stunned by an equaliser.
Lifofane striker Rankhotha found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper and slotted past a helpless Ramalefane who could do nothing but watch the ball roll into the net.
‘Tse Putsoa’ were rocked by Lifofane’s body punch and their pain would only get worse later on as substitute Moqokola sealed the win for the visitors with a contender for goal of the season.
The victory moves Lifofane above Liphakoe into 12th place and, more importantly, six points clear of the relegation zone with four games to go.
No doubt, it was a beautiful day for the Butha-Buthe side.
Not only did they beat the champions-elect, they all but secured their premiership survival.
And Lifofane were deserved winners, too, with their domination having started in the first half.
It was no surprise that Matlama’s technical team was fuming during their half-time team-talk, warning the players they must change their attitude and play for the supporters who had come in numbers to witness the ‘championship match.’
It did not work and winning the Vodacom Premier League title will have to wait.
Fortunately for Matlama they will get another chance to pop the champagne.
This time it is on Sunday against Manonyane.
Weekend fixtures:
Saturday April 23 (15:00)
Swallows vs. LMPS (Nyakosoba)
Sefothafotha vs. Lioli (LDF Ground 12:00)
Lijabatho vs. Lifofane (Morija)
LDF vs. Likhopo (LDF Ground)
Liphakoe vs. Kick4Life (LCS Ground)
Sunday April 24
Linare vs. Bantu (Maputsoe)
LCS vs. CCX (LCS Ground 15:00)
Matlama vs. Manonyane (LDF Ground)
Vodacom Premier League table:
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Matlama
|26
|20
|3
|3
|45
|11
|+34
|63
|2
|Bantu
|26
|15
|7
|4
|42
|14
|+28
|52
|3
|LDF
|26
|15
|5
|6
|37
|17
|+20
|50
|4
|LCS
|26
|14
|6
|6
|46
|17
|+29
|48
|5
|Lioli
|26
|13
|8
|5
|31
|14
|+17
|47
|6
|LMPS
|26
|13
|4
|9
|26
|20
|+6
|43
|7
|Lijabatho
|26
|10
|9
|7
|34
|25
|+9
|39
|8
|Kick4Life
|26
|11
|6
|9
|22
|24
|-2
|39
|9
|Linare
|26
|10
|8
|8
|27
|23
|+4
|38
|10
|CCX
|26
|5
|11
|10
|20
|30
|-10
|26
|11
|Manonyane
|26
|6
|8
|12
|24
|44
|-20
|26
|12
|Lifofane
|26
|5
|9
|12
|22
|33
|-11
|24
|13
|Liphakoe
|26
|5
|8
|13
|14
|26
|-12
|23
|14
|Swallows
|26
|5
|5
|16
|20
|44
|-24
|20
|15
|Likhopo
|26
|3
|9
|14
|18
|47
|-29
|18
|16
|Sefotha-fotha
|26
|1
|8
|17
|14
|53
|-39
|11
Tlalane Phahla
Debunking myths around darts
MASERU – IN public houses (pubs), taverns and every other drinking place, it is hard to miss a group of people in front of a darts board. So when some call it a game of drunkards, the name seems apt – except to Tlali Letsie.
The president of the Lesotho Sports and Recreational Commission (LSRC), who served the Lesotho Darts Association for a long time, gets upset each time the game is associated with drunkards.
To add to his woes, it seems there isn’t much that Letsie can do to take the game out of these drinking places.
“As much as I would like to take darts out of the pubs, my hands are tied. Darts players are found in drinking places even though many don’t drink because there are no facilities elsewhere,” lamented Letsie.
Lack of infrastructure, he said, is hampering the development of darts.
“Little, probably nothing has been done to build infrastructure for indoor games such as darts in this country. Darts is one of the most unfortunate games in the country as there is no specific infrastructure where we can play the sport,” Letsie said.
“We are always at the mercy of tavern owners who give us venues to host darts games due to lack of specific grounds. We are not the only sport in this sordid state. There is pool (snooker) which uses drinking places to host venues.”
Through his extensive experience in darts Letsie has identified that a lot of Basotho have developed certain misconceptions about the sport that has made many not willing to venture into it.
“Darts is a very intriguing game but a lot of Basotho have a negative attitude towards it as they have labelled it a game of drunkards for we mostly play in pubs,” he said.
The perception is shutting women out of the game because most of these places are patronised mainly by men in Lesotho. “That’s why you don’t see women participating in it mostly.”
Because the sport is played in drinking places, the governing body says it has adopted stringent measures to ensure that professional players stay away from vices such as drugs and alcohol.
“We make sure that players stay away from alcohol during games,” says Letsie who has served in different portfolios in the sports fraternity in the country.
During his tenure as the president of the Lesotho Darts Association, Lesotho managed to win the SADC darts championship in 2010.
Besides being an administrator at national level, Letsie has been a player, coach and president at team level with the Moshoeshoe 1 International Airport (MIA) Darts Club.
His presence in the MIA Darts Club, which is the darts team he is affectionately attached to, has culminated in the club becoming a force to be reckoned with in Lesotho.
Initially, darts Lesotho was dominated by the LDF Darts team but the presence of MIA Darts Club has turned the tables within the sport.
Letsie is known for being a leader who openly speaks out his mind and calls a spade a spade.
“I am someone who works on set principles and policies. I cannot just bend the principles in order to appease everybody,” Letsie said. “All I work for is to uphold set principles that govern sports in order to harmoniously attain targeted goals.”
Darts has its sister games such as archery and javelin, although the latter are outdoor games, as they entail throwing a pointed object such as an arrow at a targeted spot.
“I always tell my players that when they are playing darts, they are just like warriors holding spears. They are emulating warriors in the battlefield so if they misfire, they are inviting the unknown.
The element of warrior empathy and the spirit to conquer should manifest when players are taking part in a darts game,” he said.
Coming to the practicality of darts on the ground, Letsie said that the premise of playing is nothing but just a matter of hitting the target.
The players have to aim for a particular spot on the board in order to convincingly win a game.
“The majority of people who are not familiar with darts believe that you have to target the BullsEye, centre of the darts board, in order to win games, of which it is not always the case,” he said.
“Yes, it is part of targeting but might not help the player to win the game.”
Darts, he said, is maths at play.
There are a lot of mathematical calculations involved during the games from both the players and score keeper to give out the score instantly.
“You wouldn’t believe it when I say I have seen a lot of people quit darts just in the name of mathematics. A good darts player has to be good with maths because you have to know what score each throw you make will yield. In darts, there is multiplication, addition, division and subtraction, which participants have to master in order to perform.
The use of maths in the game has discouraged many people from participating because of the negativity towards mathematics as a subject, said Letsie.
“Most of the children who I saw playing have always performed well in maths,” he said, urging parents to introduce children to darts from an early age. “Although people have different sentiments towards maths, I, however, see this as an advantage to darts players as they get to train themselves mathematically while playing.”
In standardised international tournaments, games are arranged by age groups and there are also categories for singles and doubles. In Lesotho, the game is in a dire state and “is sinking to the bottom,” he said.
He said the sponsorship the sport used to enjoy from the private sector has since vanished and darts teams are contributing from their pockets to organise tournaments.
“We used to have the Lesotho Darts Association League, which used to receive sponsorship from Maluti Mountain Brewery and Maseru Sun Cabanas but with the change of administration in those companies the sponsorship at some point stopped,” he said. “Since then, there have been challenges in raising funds for the league to continue until it eventually stopped.”
He said teams have to dig from their pockets to enroll in tournaments.
“Worst of all, even when teams have contributed, there is no money for transport to take them from one place to another to play their games.”
He said the high cost of fuel has worsened the situation.
“Teams can no longer afford to travel long distances.”
Currently, there is an ongoing darts tournament and the team from Lithabaneng in Maseru, Mali Darts Club, is occupying the top spot while MIA Darts Club is sitting in third position.
As a general sports stakeholder in the country, Letsie is concerned with the imbalance in the attention given to different sporting codes by the government.
“There is unfair treatment of other sports in the country. The irony is that some sports are not performing well and don’t make it through even in regional SADC tournaments but they keep receiving hefty financial support from the government,” he said.
“It’s true that some of those sporting codes are crowd-pullers but they are under-performing. If they can’t win regionally then it would make no sense to prioritise them on the grounds of popularity.”
“If athletics is doing well, why can’t we beef it up by backing it financially as it has a proven potential to put Lesotho’s name on the world map? It is a ridiculous scenario to try to scoop soup from the pot with a slotted spoon. If we want to holistically grow sports in the country, we have to stop favouritism and do justice by adopting a merit system where sports which are doing well are given preference,” he said.
Letsie also mentioned that morale in the sports sector was down due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, as resultant lockdowns led to a stop in all sports amid a ban on gatherings.
“Covid-19 has been a terrible disaster to us as sports practitioners. The most hard-hit people are us who are playing indoor games since there were restrictions or limits of people who could gather in a confined space,” he said.
“Some darts teams which I knew were doing well but have now literally died, they no longer exist.”
Calvin Motekase
