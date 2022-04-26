Likuena in ‘Group of Death’

MASERU – IN public houses (pubs), taverns and every other drinking place, it is hard to miss a group of people in front of a darts board. So when some call it a game of drunkards, the name seems apt – except to Tlali Letsie.

The president of the Lesotho Sports and Recreational Commission (LSRC), who served the Lesotho Darts Association for a long time, gets upset each time the game is associated with drunkards.

To add to his woes, it seems there isn’t much that Letsie can do to take the game out of these drinking places.

“As much as I would like to take darts out of the pubs, my hands are tied. Darts players are found in drinking places even though many don’t drink because there are no facilities elsewhere,” lamented Letsie.

Lack of infrastructure, he said, is hampering the development of darts.

“Little, probably nothing has been done to build infrastructure for indoor games such as darts in this country. Darts is one of the most unfortunate games in the country as there is no specific infrastructure where we can play the sport,” Letsie said.

“We are always at the mercy of tavern owners who give us venues to host darts games due to lack of specific grounds. We are not the only sport in this sordid state. There is pool (snooker) which uses drinking places to host venues.”

Through his extensive experience in darts Letsie has identified that a lot of Basotho have developed certain misconceptions about the sport that has made many not willing to venture into it.

“Darts is a very intriguing game but a lot of Basotho have a negative attitude towards it as they have labelled it a game of drunkards for we mostly play in pubs,” he said.

The perception is shutting women out of the game because most of these places are patronised mainly by men in Lesotho. “That’s why you don’t see women participating in it mostly.”

Because the sport is played in drinking places, the governing body says it has adopted stringent measures to ensure that professional players stay away from vices such as drugs and alcohol.

“We make sure that players stay away from alcohol during games,” says Letsie who has served in different portfolios in the sports fraternity in the country.

During his tenure as the president of the Lesotho Darts Association, Lesotho managed to win the SADC darts championship in 2010.

Besides being an administrator at national level, Letsie has been a player, coach and president at team level with the Moshoeshoe 1 International Airport (MIA) Darts Club.

His presence in the MIA Darts Club, which is the darts team he is affectionately attached to, has culminated in the club becoming a force to be reckoned with in Lesotho.

Initially, darts Lesotho was dominated by the LDF Darts team but the presence of MIA Darts Club has turned the tables within the sport.

Letsie is known for being a leader who openly speaks out his mind and calls a spade a spade.

“I am someone who works on set principles and policies. I cannot just bend the principles in order to appease everybody,” Letsie said. “All I work for is to uphold set principles that govern sports in order to harmoniously attain targeted goals.”

Darts has its sister games such as archery and javelin, although the latter are outdoor games, as they entail throwing a pointed object such as an arrow at a targeted spot.

“I always tell my players that when they are playing darts, they are just like warriors holding spears. They are emulating warriors in the battlefield so if they misfire, they are inviting the unknown.

The element of warrior empathy and the spirit to conquer should manifest when players are taking part in a darts game,” he said.

Coming to the practicality of darts on the ground, Letsie said that the premise of playing is nothing but just a matter of hitting the target.

The players have to aim for a particular spot on the board in order to convincingly win a game.

“The majority of people who are not familiar with darts believe that you have to target the BullsEye, centre of the darts board, in order to win games, of which it is not always the case,” he said.

“Yes, it is part of targeting but might not help the player to win the game.”

Darts, he said, is maths at play.

There are a lot of mathematical calculations involved during the games from both the players and score keeper to give out the score instantly.

“You wouldn’t believe it when I say I have seen a lot of people quit darts just in the name of mathematics. A good darts player has to be good with maths because you have to know what score each throw you make will yield. In darts, there is multiplication, addition, division and subtraction, which participants have to master in order to perform.

The use of maths in the game has discouraged many people from participating because of the negativity towards mathematics as a subject, said Letsie.

“Most of the children who I saw playing have always performed well in maths,” he said, urging parents to introduce children to darts from an early age. “Although people have different sentiments towards maths, I, however, see this as an advantage to darts players as they get to train themselves mathematically while playing.”

In standardised international tournaments, games are arranged by age groups and there are also categories for singles and doubles. In Lesotho, the game is in a dire state and “is sinking to the bottom,” he said.

He said the sponsorship the sport used to enjoy from the private sector has since vanished and darts teams are contributing from their pockets to organise tournaments.

“We used to have the Lesotho Darts Association League, which used to receive sponsorship from Maluti Mountain Brewery and Maseru Sun Cabanas but with the change of administration in those companies the sponsorship at some point stopped,” he said. “Since then, there have been challenges in raising funds for the league to continue until it eventually stopped.”

He said teams have to dig from their pockets to enroll in tournaments.

“Worst of all, even when teams have contributed, there is no money for transport to take them from one place to another to play their games.”

He said the high cost of fuel has worsened the situation.

“Teams can no longer afford to travel long distances.”

Currently, there is an ongoing darts tournament and the team from Lithabaneng in Maseru, Mali Darts Club, is occupying the top spot while MIA Darts Club is sitting in third position.

As a general sports stakeholder in the country, Letsie is concerned with the imbalance in the attention given to different sporting codes by the government.

“There is unfair treatment of other sports in the country. The irony is that some sports are not performing well and don’t make it through even in regional SADC tournaments but they keep receiving hefty financial support from the government,” he said.

“It’s true that some of those sporting codes are crowd-pullers but they are under-performing. If they can’t win regionally then it would make no sense to prioritise them on the grounds of popularity.”

“If athletics is doing well, why can’t we beef it up by backing it financially as it has a proven potential to put Lesotho’s name on the world map? It is a ridiculous scenario to try to scoop soup from the pot with a slotted spoon. If we want to holistically grow sports in the country, we have to stop favouritism and do justice by adopting a merit system where sports which are doing well are given preference,” he said.

Letsie also mentioned that morale in the sports sector was down due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, as resultant lockdowns led to a stop in all sports amid a ban on gatherings.

“Covid-19 has been a terrible disaster to us as sports practitioners. The most hard-hit people are us who are playing indoor games since there were restrictions or limits of people who could gather in a confined space,” he said.

“Some darts teams which I knew were doing well but have now literally died, they no longer exist.”

Calvin Motekase