Lioli dominate award nominations

MASERU – Fresh off defending their Vodacom Premier League title, Lioli are set to be the dominant force at the 2025 end-of-season awards leading the pack with eight nominations across multiple categories.

The highly anticipated awards ceremony will be held on Friday night at Avani Lesotho.

At the centre of Lioli’s commanding season was midfield maestro Sihle Maso, who has earned three major nominations: Player of the Season, Player’s Player of the Season, and Midfielder of the Season. The South African-born playmaker, who joined Lioli in 2023 from Amavarara FC in his homeland, was instrumental in helping ‘Tse Nala’ clinch back-to-back league titles.

Maso’s influence extended beyond league competition and he was also named player of the tournament at the TJ Nthane Preseason Tournament, which Lioli won just two weeks ago. His hat-trick of nominations for in the Vodacom Premier League awards is widely seen as a deserved reflection of his consistency and class throughout the campaign.

Mphale Mphalaole, another key figure in Lioli’s title-winning squad, is also among the standout nominees. The defender is shortlisted for Defender of the Season and Player’s Player of the Season where he will challenge both Maso and Makara Ntaitsane of Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS).

Ntaitsane’s sharp instincts in front of goal saw him finish as the league’s top scorer, earning him the Golden Boot. His lethal form has landed him three nominations, including Player of the Season and Player’s Player of the Season, underscoring his importance to LCS’s campaign.

Matlama, the league runners-up, collected five nominations. Midfielder Charlie Hlalele has been nominated for both the Player of the Season and Midfielder of the Season while Leluma Mofoka, who enjoyed a stellar debut season, is up for Goalkeeper of the Season and Young Player of the Season.

Mofoka faces stiff competition between the posts with William Huni (Lioli) and Nthebe Majoro (LMPS) also in contention for Goalkeeper of the Season. In the Young Player category, Mofoka will go up against Tholang Makuru (Lioli) and Limpho Ralesupi (Majantja).

The Coach of the Season category features the three tacticians who masterminded their sides’ top-three finishes. Motheo Mohapi (Lioli), Halemakale Mahlaha (Matlama) and Malefetsane Pheko (LDF) are all in the running for top coaching honours after shaping an intense title race.

Elsewhere, Mohlomi Makhetha stands as the sole nominee for surprise package Lijabatho who finished an impressive sixth. The 24-year-old Lesotho international has been recognised in the Defender of the Season category following a campaign marked by consistency and leadership at the back.

Officials will also be recognised during the ceremony. The Referee of the Season shortlist includes Mabusetsa Ntoi, Moeketsi Ntoa and Leloko Motlaase, while Siza Dlangamandla, Thabelo Ntaote and Tšepo Majara are up for Assistant Referee of the Season.

2025 Vodacom Premier League Awards – Full List of Nominations

Player of the Season

Sihle Maso (Lioli)

Makara Ntaitsane (LCS)

Charlie Hlalele (Matlama)

Goalkeeper of the Season

William Huni (Lioli)

Leluma Mofoka (Matlama)

Nthebe Majoro (LMPS)

Defender of the Season

Mohlomi Makhetha (Lijabatho)

Mphale Mphalaole (Lioli)

Mokhele Molise (LDF)

Midfielder of the Season

Sihle Maso (Lioli)

Lefatle Phakoana (LDF)

Charlie Hlalele (Matlama)

Young Player of the Season

Limpho Ralesupi (Majantja)

Leluma Mofoka (Matlama)

Tholang Makuru (Lioli)

Coach of the Season

Motheo Mohapi (Lioli)

Halemakale Mahlaha (Matlama)

Malefetsane Pheko (LDF)

Player’s Player of the Season

Sihle Maso (Lioli)

Makara Ntaitsane (LCS)

Mphale Mphalaole (Lioli)

Assistant Referee of the Season

Siza Dlangamandla

Thabelo Ntaote

Tšepo Majara

Referee of the Season

Mabusetsa Ntoi

Moeketsi Ntoa

Leloko Motlaase

Top Goalscorer

Makara Ntaitsane (LCS)

Tlalane Phahla