Lioli lift TJ Nthane Preseason trophy

MASERU – Vodacom Premier League champions Lioli lifted the TJ Nthane Preseason Tournament title on Sunday after a dominant 2-0 victory over Linare in the final played at Bambatha Tšita Sports Arena.

The one-day tournament — featuring Lioli, Linare, Maroala and Majantja — was financially backed by the TJ Nthane Foundation with total sponsorship exceeding M400 000.

Along with the prestigious trophy and gold medals, Lioli walked away with a cheque for M200 000 for winning the tournament. Runners-up Linare earned M100 000, while both Maroala and Majantja received M50 000 each for their participation.

Lioli set the tone early in the final, asserting their dominance over Linare with two first-half goals courtesy of a brilliant brace by Thejane Thejane. By halftime, the game was effectively sealed, and the second half became a game management exercise for the Teya-teyaneng-based giants.

Linare struggled to mount any serious comeback in the second half with fatigue and Lioli’s disciplined performance proving too much to overcome.

In the semi-finals, Linare booked their place in the final with a 2-0 win over Majantja while Lioli dispatched Maroala in a 3-1 victory as ‘Tse Nala’ showcased the form that would carry them to the trophy.

Lioli’s new head coach, Bongani Maseko, could not have asked for a better start to his tenure. Speaking after the win, the South African-born tactician praised his side’s performance and commitment.

“I’m very happy with how the team played. The most important thing is to win the trophy for the fans. These are champions and today they showed why they have won so many trophies,” Maseko said.

He added that the win sets the tone for the season ahead, especially as the club eyes continental competition with Lioli set to enter the 2025/26 CAF Champions League as Lesotho’s champions.

“We have to build on this momentum — win more trophies and perform well in CAF. I’m ready. The key is that we’ve retained the team that won the league, and we’re looking forward to defending our title.”

Maseko was recently appointed Lioli’s head coach following the surprise departure of Motheo Mohapi to fierce rivals Bantu. Before joining Lioli, Maseko was in charge of Golden Boys FC in Johannesburg, a team competing in South Africa’s SAFA Ekurhuleni Gold One U17 Development League.

Lioli’s victory in the TJ Nthane tournament caps off a highly lucrative 12-month run.

Just last month, ‘Tse Nala’ clinched the Vodacom Premier League title earning M650 000 in prize money, and in October, they lifted the Maluti Mountain Cement Charity Cup, which came with M100 000.

With Sunday’s M200 000 triumph, Lioli’s total prize money over the past year now nears M1 million.

Individual Awards:

Goalkeeper of the Tournament: ’Moleli Bataung (Linare) – M2 000

Top Goal Scorer: Thejane Thejane (Lioli) – M2 000

Player of the Tournament: Sihle Maso (Lioli) – M2 500

Tlalane Phahla