Lioli will sign players

MASERU – Lioli will be allowed to sign players in the June transfer window by the football’s governing body, FIFA.

On Monday reports surfaced that ‘Tse Nala’ had been banned from registering new players because they had not fully paid out former player Thato Sefoli in a dispute dating back to last year.

Sefoli, who left Lioli last March, won a grievance case against his former club in October 2021 and Lioli were ordered to pay him M73 000 by FIFA.



Lioli said they paid Sefoli as they were instructed by FIFA but were not aware of an added interest amount that was supposed to be compensated as well.

The Vodacom Premier League giants issued a statement explaining their position this week.

‘Tse Nala’ said they have since resolved the issues with Sefoli and FIFA, and will be able to bring in new faces when the transfer window opens at the end of the season.

Lioli said the latest misunderstanding with FIFA came about because all emails from the global body regarding the interest amount due to Sefoli were sent to the club’s former general manager, Hlalele Matobako, who left ‘Tse Nala’ last November.

Lioli said, as a result, they did not receive communications from FIFA until several weeks after they were sent.



“We have fixed our issues with FIFA with regards to the transfer ban,” Lioli’s statement said.

“We did everything but we were not aware of the interest that came later. We did not get things correctly because FIFA had been using (an) email address of the general manager who is no longer with us,” Lioli continued.

The club did not disclose the interest amount they had to fork out to Sefoli.

“Today (Tuesday) we received a letter from FIFA confirming Lioli has done everything, and it will be effective after five days from now to allow the complainant to confirm. This will not affect our registration of new players when the window opens,” Lioli said.



Sefoli asked to be released by Lioli in March last year during a four-month long COVID-19 forced break, even though his contract with the club was not over. When he dragged the club to FIFA a few months later, Sefoli said Lioli had failed to honour their contractual agreement by failing to pay him his full salary.

When the pandemic first wrecked the league in 2020, Lioli cut their players’ salaries in half, including that of Sefoli, because of the financial impact felt by clubs.

In October, FIFA ruled in Sefoli’s favour and ordered the club to pay him M73 000. In December last year, Lioli president Lebohang Thotanyana confirmed the Teyateyaneng giants had paid the player his dues.