LMPS storm into People’s Cup

Vodacom Premier League outfit Lesotho Mounted Police Services (LMPS) are lauding their supporters for voting the club into the coveted People’s Cup where the winner will walk away R650,000 richer.

Four top-flight teams – Bantu, Linare, Matlama and LMPS – will compete at the Bochebeletsane Stadium in Mantšonyane on Saturday to capture the second edition of Lesotho’s richest cup competition.

The competitors were voted into the People’s Cup via a month-long SMS voting competition that closed last Friday and LMPS finished fourth with 231 001 to give them a surprise shot at the jackpot alongside traditional powerhouses Linare, Matlama and Bantu.

Their fans’ efforts mean LMPS will be making their debut in the tournament sponsored by Econet Telecom Lesotho and the Sam Matekane Foundation (SMF) in partnership with Molefi Global Agencies (MGA).

It is a life-changing opportunity for ‘Simunye’ and LMPS’s supporters’ chairperson, Tlali Monyaka, applauded the team’s fans and revealed the club have organised transport to carry the fans on the roughly 121 kilometres trip to Mantšonyane.

Each fan will pay M50 to LMPS’s communication and marketing manager (CMM), Mosiuoa Lekhooana, and club official Itumeleng Phasumane via eco-cash and their payment will book a spot on the ‘Simunye’ supporters’ bus leaving on Saturday morning at 6am.

Monyaka said the fans’ efforts should not end with just voting the team into the People’s Cup.

He encouraged LMPS supporters to “finish what they started” by accompanying the team to Bochebeletsane and “boosting the strength of the players and their spirit to win the cup.”

“Early bird catches the worm,” Monyaka added.

“It is wise for the supporters to start paying for that transport now. There will be no cash that the CMM and Phasumane will receive on (Saturday) at the door (of the bus), so for them not to stay behind, they should pay now so that we can all go and give support to our team that we trust in.”

“We are not strict with the attire,” Monyaka continued.

“Everyone can wear anything that has the LMPS colours: yellow, white or blue, or (they can wear) old shirts that have the LMPS logo, we will not mind.”

Last year the competitors in the inaugural People’s Cup were Linare, Lioli, Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) and eventual champions, Bantu.

LMPS legend Mofammere Molefe said the fact that LMPS are making their debut and have a chance at the coveted cash bonanza is evidence that the team is growing.

“This is a first for the team,” Molefe said. “We are very thankful that the team is growing. The club should know that we are behind them and supporting them in whatever they do.”

For his part, LMPS vice-president Ezekiel Senti said the LMPS family is excited and ready to fight on Saturday.

‘Simunye’ play in the day’s second semi-final against defending champions Bantu at 11am with the winner advancing to face Linare or Matlama in the final later in the day.

Even if LMPS don’t win the grand prize, at worst they will pocket M200,000 for one day’s work in Matšonyane.

2024 People’s Cup Prize money:

Winners: R650,000

Runners up: R300,000

Third place: R200,000

Fourth place: R200,000

Premier League Prizes:

1. M 650,000

2. M 330,000

3. M 210,000

4. M 155,000

5. M 145,000

6. M 115,000

7. M 100,000

8. M 95,000

9. M 90,000

10. M 85,000

11. M 80,000

12. M 75,000

13. M 70,000

14. M 65,000

15. M 60,000

16. M 55,000

For context, a team would have to finish third over the course of the Premier League season to pocket a similar amount. LMPS are fifth in the league and are on course to receive M145,000 at the end of the campaign for their efforts.

“The prize money in the (People’s Cup) competition is very motivating,” Senti said.

“We highly appreciate the supporters for finding it really important for us to compete for these prizes within the premier league season. We are not going to disappoint our supporters.”

People’s Cup fixtures:

Saturday, 16 March

Linare v Matlama at 9:00am

LMPS v Bantu at 11:00am

Final at 3:00pm