LSRC Enforces Accountability With Shake-Up to AUSC Region 5 Youth Games Delegation

The Lesotho Sport and Recreation Commission (LSRC) has made sweeping changes to the leadership of Team Lesotho’s delegation for the upcoming African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Youth Games in Namibia citing a lack of accountability and transparency.

In a decisive move, the commission removed Sepolo Mohlouoa, president of the Lesotho Cricket Association (LCA), as Chef de Mission and replaced him with Tšeliso Pheta, who currently serves as president of the Federation of Athletics Lesotho (FAL).

Additionally, Sebolelo Ntlhokoe, vice-president of Administration for the Lesotho Volleyball Association (LVA), has been removed from her role as Team Manager and has been replaced by Refiloe Maphallela. Mohlouoa and Ntlhokoe received official removal letters last Wednesday, just a day before they were expected to participate in a regional AUSC virtual meeting.

According to LSRC spokesperson Jobo Rasoko, the changes were made after repeated concerns about a lack of financial reporting related to international trips taken by the two officials.

“They were attending meetings as Lesotho representatives since last year, but there are no reports detailing how the money was used during those trips,” Rasoko said. “Our office assistant has not received any financial documentation from them. The Commission felt it had no choice but to act and appoint more experienced individuals.”

He added that the LSRC is now enforcing stricter standards of financial accountability.

“Every cent must be accounted for. This is not the end of the matter – we will be pursuing it further to ensure transparency. This is how the commission will operate moving forward,” Rasoko stated firmly.

However, Ntlhokoe has pushed back, describing the move as politically motivated and lacking in transparency.

She said the removal letters offered no clear reasons for the dismissal and she was blindsided by the timing.

“I received the letter on Wednesday, just before a scheduled virtual regional meeting on Thursday. It didn’t say what we had done wrong. If it had listed reasons, I would understand – but I believe this is political. We were on the other side during the elections,” Ntlhokoe claimed.

Despite being removed from the delegation, Ntlhokoe said she later received a call asking her to join the virtual meeting she had initially been excluded from.

“After receiving the letter, I didn’t attend the meeting, but later I was contacted and asked to participate, which was confusing. We have been working on preparations since last year,” she said.

Rasoko denied the allegations of political interference stating the decision was based purely on performance and accountability.

“This has nothing to do with sports politics. These are the only two officials removed, and the rest of the team will continue as planned,” he said.

Despite the leadership reshuffle, Team Lesotho remains on track to participate in the Region 5 Youth Games set to take place from July 4 to 13 in Windhoek, with Lesotho’s delegation expected to depart the country on Sunday.

The games, which bring together the region’s best young athletes, are seen as a key platform for talent development. The LSRC’s new leadership has signalled that while the team’s ambitions remain high, accountability and professionalism will now be at the heart of all operations.

