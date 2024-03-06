Madidilane eyes title

Bantu coach James Madidilane says he is aiming for nothing but the Vodacom Premier League title at the end of the season.

The South African coach made a dramatic return to ‘A Matšo Matebele’ in January after first leaving the club in 2019 and Bantu have made a flying start to his second spell.

Bantu are riding a three-match winning streak having beaten Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS), Manonyane and, most recently, ACE Maseru last weekend, all with an aggregate score of 10-1.



The explosive run of form has lifted Bantu to third place in the league, three points behind leaders Matlama and Madidilane said the goal is to claim the championship crown.

Madidilane is fondly remembered in Mafeteng for inspiring Bantu to back-to-back league titles in 2017 and 2018 and he has been tasked with defending the title they won last season under Bob Mafoso who stepped down at the beginning of the year.



Madidilane, who joined the club on a six-month contract, said taking over in the second round is not an easy task, especially when rival teams are already in their stride but it is a challenge he backed his charges to overcome.



“It is not going to be easy but I will give it my best because the only thing that I believe brought me here is a championship. Every coach in whatever he does, they only achieve when they win the league. I don’t think there is any achievement in Lesotho except winning the league,” Madidilane said.



“The only thing I’m looking for is a championship but it’s not going to be easy. We have 10 games to play and we are three points behind (first place) but we are working on how we can bridge the gap,” he added.



Madidilane said every game is going to be challenging and the so-called small teams are the most dangerous ones. That comes with the territory when you are Bantu, Matlama or Lioli, Madidilane said, because every opponent raises their game when they meet the big guns.



“For me, now, I believe that every match is important, we need each and every three points so that we can bridge the gap,” he said.



“I cannot single out Matlama and Lioli, no. We are going to beat them ourselves, so I am not expecting anyone to do us a favour,” he says.



Madidilane said the players have responded very well to his methods but he added that credit has to be given to the team of coaches at Bantu who have been with the side from preseason.



“They did a great job,” he said.



“When you are getting into a new team you cannot expect everything to be 100% but we are getting what we want,” he said.



“The club is supporting us as a new technical team and we are also putting our effort to change things where possible.”



The focus now turns to what will be Madidilane’s biggest test now when they travel to face Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) on Saturday.

LDF are on a four-match winning streak of their own and have climbed to sixth place after a poor start to the season.



A win over an in-form LDF side would be a huge statement of Bantu’s credentials.

It would also be a big boost to Madidilane’s plans of domination.



“I want to win every cup that I will compete in,” he said.



“We are also going for the People’s Cup next month and we are going with the aim of winning the championship. I am still looking for some improvements in some departments and individually as players but, so far, so good.”

Relebohile Tšepe