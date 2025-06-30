Mahlaha returns to LMPS

MASERU – The Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) football team, affectionately known as Semunye, have confirmed the appointment of Halemakale Mahlaha as their new head coach.

The official unveiling took place yesterday at the Police Headquarters in Maseru, marking the return of a man who once wore the club’s colours with pride.

The 51-year-old tactician has penned a one-year deal, returning to the institution where his playing career peaked in the late 1990s. Mahlaha featured for LMPS in 1998 and 1999 before hanging up his boots and transitioning into coaching.

Speaking at the unveiling, LMPS General Manager Toka Matseletsele expressed joy at the appointment, noting the emotional significance of Mahlaha’s return and his deep connection with the club.

“Back in the ’90s when we were still playing, he was my teammate. Our coach at the time was Seepheephe Mahao, and he had a dream for this team,” Matseletsele said. “Now Mahlaha is back to fulfil that dream. He retired at LMPS and never played for another club. We welcome him back and look forward to working with him.”

LMPS last lifted the top-flight championship in 1972 and the appointment of Mahlaha is being seen at ‘Semunye’ as a bold step to reignite the club’s long-lost title ambitions.

For years, LMPS have played in the shadows of institutional rivals Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) and Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) and will now hope Mahlaha can turn them into genuine contenders.

Mahlaha kept his remarks brief, simply stating that his work would speak for itself.

“My work will be seen at (the) Police Training College (PTC),” he said confidently.

His appointment comes just weeks after parting ways with Matlama at the end of May. Despite leading Tse Putsoa for most of the 2024 season, Matlama’s late-season collapse – marked by a string of poor results and off-field indiscipline – allowed Lioli to overtake them and defend their Vodacom Premier League title.

As a result, Matlama opted not to renew Mahlaha’s contract and have since appointed Shalane Lehohla as his successor.

At LMPS, Mahlaha replaces Tiisetso Molete, who departed at the end of the season. His return is widely seen as a homecoming filled with intent and unfinished business, as the club looks to rebuild after a disappointing campaign.

LMPS closed out last season with four consecutive defeats, finishing a frustrating seventh on the log. For Mahlaha and Semunye, the mission is clear: rebuild and challenge at the top of the Vodacom Premier League again.

Tlalane Phahla