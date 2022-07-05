Sports
Makateng shines
MASERU – Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) striker Katleho Makateng made history last Friday by becoming the first player to win four major awards in a single night at the Vodacom Premier League end of season awards at Avani Lesotho.
Makateng walked away with the Young Player of the Season (M9 500), Player’s Player of the Season (M12 000), Player of the Season (M15 000) as well as the top scorer award (M13 500) after he banged in 20 goals for LDF last season.
The awards added up to a grand total of M50 000 and Makateng was left speechless. Makateng did his talking on the field last season in a sensational debut campaign in the top-flight.
After signing from A-Division side Litšilo in January 2021, Makateng quickly became a key player for ‘Sohle-Sohle’ thanks to his eye for goal and he helped LDF finish runners up to Matlama in the Vodacom Premier League last season.
Makateng credited his success to his coaches and teammates. The 23-year-old is certainly highly-rated at LDF with the club feeling they have secured a top player at a young age who will be with the club for a long time.
“I thank you all amongst all the support football fans, my coaches and teammates, if it wasn’t for listening, discipline and respect which is number one in football, I thank you a lot,” Makateng said as he accepted his awards last
Friday.
“I thank the (Lesotho Football Association), (Premier League Management Committee), LDF Command. I am happy. I don’t have a lot to say other than to thank all of you for the support.”
It has been a meteoric rise for the player who only made his debut for Likuena in March against Seychelles in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) preliminary qualifiers and it was his two goals that were key to sending Likuena into the group stages.
Makateng did not only clean out the league awards, he also won big at LDF’s club awards yesterday. While Makateng turned heads, he was not the only big winner last Friday at Avani.
Vodacom Premier League champions Matlama also had a successful night with Mothobi Molebatsi, who guided ‘Tse Putsoa’ to their 11th championship, walking away with the coach of the season award.
Monaheng Ramalefane and Tšeliso Lekhooa were named goalkeeper and defender of the season respectively, while Jane Thabantšo, who was nominated for the player and player’s player of the season, had to settle for the midfielder of the season award.
Premier League Management Committee (PLMC) president Mosa Seoli continued his plea to make football in the country professional. He urged the business community to join hands with Vodacom to make it happen.
“It has been a very long season, two years in total, it was hectic but fortunately we have come to the pinnacle of it where we award the achievers. You gentlemen, you are representing your fellow teammates and taking honours
on their behalf (because) they selected you to be here for them,” Seoli said as he addressed those in attendance at the league awards.
“A lot of thanks to Vodacom for partnering with us in this journey, I hope we will extend (our partnership),” Seoli continued.
“Our football needs a lot of support. As the business community (and) those who have the means, please come forward; we have a vision and ambition to make our football professional so that the players can earn as employees of football.”
Award winners:
Assistant Referee of the Season: Lesupi Puputla (M5 000).
Referee of the Season: Retšelisitsoe Molise (M6 000).
Goalkeeper of the Season: Monaheng Ramalefane (Matlama) (M9 000).
Defender of the Season: Tšeliso Lekhooa (Matlama) (M9 000).
Midfielder of the Season: Jane Thabants’o (Matlama) (M9 000).
Coach of the Season: Mothobi Molebatsi (Matlama) (M12 000).
Young Player of the Season: Katleho Makateng (M9 500).
Player’s Player of the Season: Katleho Makateng (M12 000).
Player of the Season: Katleho Makateng (M15 000).
Topscorer of the Season: Katleho Makateng (20 goals) (M13 500).
Tlalane Phahla
Ramalefane dropped
MASERU – Matlama goalkeeper Monaheng Ramalefane has been dropped from Lesotho’s squad for next month’s COSAFA Cup in a surprise omission by Likuena coach Veselin Jelusic.
Likuena will leave for the regional showpiece on Saturday and Jelusic announced the final 23-man squad he is taking to Durban, South Africa.
Ramalefane, who starred for Matlama in their recent league title triumph and for Likuena in previous COSAFA Cup tournaments, will not be part of the trip.
Jelusic said he called the player to Likuena’s preparation training sessions but Ramalefane never showed up and the association wrote letters to his club trying to understand what happened.
LEFA technical director Leslie Notši said he bumped into Ramalefane last Friday during the Vodacom Premier League awards and informally asked him why he had skipped training.
He said the player responded he was not feeling well, but it is surprising because his illness was not communicated in writing to LEFA and the national team doctors were not given an opportunity to assess him.
It is unclear whether Ramalefane will ever regain his Likuena place but Jelusic has handed Kopano Silas his first call-up as a replacement. Silas alongside Tankiso Chaba will back-up the presumptive number one, Sekhoane Moerane, next week.
Jelusic held his press conference previewing the tournament yesterday and said he is satisfied with the preparations Likuena have had although he insisted there is always room for improvement. Lesotho has been pitted against Malawi, Mauritius and Eswatini in Group B.
Likuena will start their campaign against Malawi next Wednesday. Jelusic has included 11 new players who will be making their debuts for the national team including Lemohang Lintša from Limkokwing University. However, the core of the team is experienced players who have campaigned in Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and World Cup qualifiers for Lesotho.
Jelusic said Likuena head into the tournament with a clean bill of health and they are expecting good performances and results.
“I am satisfied with the time and support we got from the association to prepare our players.
“We are happy with all conditions we had to work and prepare for this tournament. Regarding fitness, of course there is certain improvement but we should understand that general fitness and preparation of players is not two or three months of work,” Jelusic said.
“We tried to improve as much as we can but still there is a big space for future improvement,” he added.
Likuena will be playing three games in six days in a bid to reach the quarterfinals to face Senegal. Jelusic said squad management will be important to avoid fatigue and injuries.
“They are very demanding games because we are going to play three games in six days and it requires a lot of energy from players and, of course, it can happen sometimes that fatigue even some injuries that we don’t want,” he said.
“We must think during the first game about the third game we are going to play as well, we must balance our approach tactically so that more players can play and still have enough fresh players for the last game which could be decisive for the competition,” Jelusic said.
Likuena squad:
Goalkeepers
Sekhoane Moerane, Tankiso Chaba, Kopano Silas
Defenders
Lehlohonolo Lenka, Thabang Malane, Basia Makepe, Motlomelo Mkwanazi, Kopano Tseka, Tsiame Ramabele, Rethabile Rasethuntša, Rethabile Senkoto.
Midfielders
Thabo Mafatle,Tšepo Toloane, Lisema Lebokollane, Lehlohonolo Matsau, Rethabile Mokokoane, Jane Thabantšo, Retšelisitsoe Mopeli, Tumelo Makha, Lehlohonolo Fothoane.
Attackers
Katleho Makateng, Motebang Sera, Lemohang Lintša
Tlalane Phahla
Netball in turmoil
MASERU – The Lesotho Sport and Recreation Commission (LSRC) and Lesotho National Olympic Committee (LNOC) have intervened in the internal squabbles within the Lesotho Netball Association (LNA).
The LNA executive committee is divided into two camps. There is one camp within the LNA that is accused of being influenced externally by an individual in Zimbabwe. That camp has ganged up against the current LNA president, ‘Mamotšabi Lekhabunyane.
The timeline of the infighting and attempts to overthrow Lekhabunyane began on June 11 with a “show cause letter” to the association’s treasurer Keketso Mokitimi.
The letter was signed by LNA secretary general Lineo Palime and it accused Mokitimi of presenting a fake financial report that was rejected by all LNA members. The letter further alleged that Mokitimi promised to present an acceptable report but has since been giving the executive the run-around, despite being reminded to present the report on numerous occasions.
On top of presenting a dubious report, the letter by Palime accused Mokitimi of failing to submit a yearly budget to the committee as stipulated by the LNA’s constitution.
“You are also aware that you violated the constitution and connived with the former president to withdraw money and use it without permission from the executive committee,” Palime’s letter said.
“The executive committee requested you on several occasions to submit a bank statement in order for us to know the true situation of our financial affairs, but you ignored it,” the letter continued.
Mokitimi was given seven days to respond and give reasons why he should not be suspended and hauled before a disciplinary committee. Palime was on a roll with her axe wielding and accusations.
On the same day she wrote a three-page letter demanding the removal of the LNA president Lekhabunyane from office. The letter accused Lekhabunyane of “interfering negatively in almost every department with the serious intention of ensuring that nothing moves forward positively.”
Palime said the kind of behaviour the president had displayed needed to be corrected urgently before it renders the LNA useless. In the letter, she accused Lekhabunyane of advising and directing the association’s treasurer, Mokitimi, wrongly to the point that he presented a fake financial report.
Palime said these actions have caused members to distrust the LNA’s executive committee and view them as dishonest and/or incompetent.
“You suffocate all developmental good projects submitted by the office of the director of development, for the purpose of persuading the members to see the office as not functional,” Palime said in her letter directed at the LNA president.
The accusations labelled in the letter seem personal as Lekhabunyane’s integrity was called into question. The letter went as far as accusing her of being a bad role model that drinks alcohol in front of young netball players.
Lekhabunyane’s antagonists also accused her of failing to assemble national teams for both men and women because of her personal interests. The letter basically called Lekhabunyane incompetent, manipulative, dishonest, coercive, despot and, above all, a gossiper.
“You singlehandedly make decisions that negatively affect not only us as the committee, but the entire netball family. We believe your removal from office and reinstating of the former SG (secretary general) will bring back sanity in the netball fraternity as before,” the letter signed by Palime said.
To date the accusations have not been validated by tangible proof and this paper has not been able to independently verify them. Two days later, this vicious letter was followed by another one that called for a special general meeting.
The agenda of the meeting was to remove the president from the office as well as to see the disciplining of the treasurer, the appointment of a disciplinary committee and the reinstatement of the LNA’s former secretary general.
Lekhabunyane wrote a letter of her own advising the LNA members to ignore the letter calling for the urgent general meeting. She said the invitation was unlawful and intended to bring the association into disrepute. She also mentioned she had sought intervention from the LSRC and the LNOC.
The special meeting did not go ahead as planned as both mother bodies intervened and it is said that July 2 has been chosen as the day to fully discuss the issues within netball. Contacted for the comment, the association’s public relations officer, Telang Machela, confirmed that the executive is divided.
He expressed dismay at the office of the secretary general which he said appears to be functional only when drafting letters. Machela, who is clearly in Lekhabunyane’s camp, accused the rebelling group of having outside influences and said they plan to meet the minister of sport to discuss the matter after the intervention on July 2.
“I think they need to be counselled, some of the things they are doing are being pushed from outside by an individual in Zimbabwe who seems to have interest,” Machela alleged.
“The president was working hard and this office (of the secretary general) was dead; it’s only working now when they are writing letters,” he said.
LSRC would not comment on the infighting except to say the issues are ongoing and being worked on. Whether the intervention on July 2 will bring the LNA’s warring factions to the same page remains to be seen.
Tlalane Phahla
Top football awards set for tomorrow
MASERU – Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) marksman Katleho Makateng, Matlama playmaker Jane Thabantšo and Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) hitman Makara Ntaitsane will vie for the prestigious Vodacom Premier League player of the season award tomorrow night.
The trio were revealed as the headline nominees this week as the Vodacom Premier League finally announced the end of the season awards to be held at Avani Maseru.
The annual awards ceremony is usually held immediately at the end of the season but the Premier League Management Committee (PLMC) said they struggled to secure a venue which caused the delay.
With a location now secured, the league will finally reward the individuals that impressed last season and it comes as no surprise that newly-crowned champions Matlama lead the nominations with seven nominees across the board.
In total there are 10 categories up for grabs, including the referee and assistant referee of the season. Some categories already have obvious winners such as the top scorer award which will go to Makateng who topped the league’s scoring charts with an impressive 20 goals.
Other categories, however, are wide open with Matlama coach Mothobi Molebatsi battling it out with Motheo Mohapi of LDF and LCS’s Shalane Lehohla for the coach of the season crown.
In the midfielder of the season category, meanwhile, LDF’s Tšepo Toloane is sandwiched between two Matlama stars – Thabantšo and Lisema Lebokollane. All eyes, however, will be on the night’s biggest award which will see a first-time winner from one of Makateng, Thabantšo or Ntaitsane.
Makateng, who joined the LDF in January 2021 from first division outfit Litšilo, impressed for both club and country in his maiden Vodacom Premier League campaign and he could walk away as the big winner tomorrow night.
Nominees:
Referee of the Season
Lebalang Mokete
Retšelisitsoe Molise
Leloko Motlaase
Assistant Referee of the Season
Lesupi Puputla
Puleng Mahomo
Siza Dlangamandla
Coach of the Season
Molebatsi Mothobi
Motheo Mohapi
Shalane Lehohla
Midfielders of the Season
Tšepo Toloane
Jane Thabantšo
Lisema Lebokollane
Defender of the Season
Kopano Tseka
Tšeliso Lekhooa
Rethabile Rasethuntša
Goalkeeper of Season
Tankiso Chaba
Sekhoane Sekhoane
Monaheng Ramalefane
Young Player of the Season
Katleho Makateng
Thapelo Mohale
Teboho Montlha
Player’s Player of the Season
Katleho Makateng
Jane Thabantšo
Makara Ntaitsane
Player of the Season
Katleho Makateng
Jane Thabantšo
Makara Ntaitsane
Top Scorer
Katleho Makateng (20 goals)
Tlalane Phahla
