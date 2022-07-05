Makateng shines

MASERU – Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) striker Katleho Makateng made history last Friday by becoming the first player to win four major awards in a single night at the Vodacom Premier League end of season awards at Avani Lesotho.

Makateng walked away with the Young Player of the Season (M9 500), Player’s Player of the Season (M12 000), Player of the Season (M15 000) as well as the top scorer award (M13 500) after he banged in 20 goals for LDF last season.

The awards added up to a grand total of M50 000 and Makateng was left speechless. Makateng did his talking on the field last season in a sensational debut campaign in the top-flight.

After signing from A-Division side Litšilo in January 2021, Makateng quickly became a key player for ‘Sohle-Sohle’ thanks to his eye for goal and he helped LDF finish runners up to Matlama in the Vodacom Premier League last season.

Makateng credited his success to his coaches and teammates. The 23-year-old is certainly highly-rated at LDF with the club feeling they have secured a top player at a young age who will be with the club for a long time.

“I thank you all amongst all the support football fans, my coaches and teammates, if it wasn’t for listening, discipline and respect which is number one in football, I thank you a lot,” Makateng said as he accepted his awards last

Friday.

“I thank the (Lesotho Football Association), (Premier League Management Committee), LDF Command. I am happy. I don’t have a lot to say other than to thank all of you for the support.”

It has been a meteoric rise for the player who only made his debut for Likuena in March against Seychelles in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) preliminary qualifiers and it was his two goals that were key to sending Likuena into the group stages.

Makateng did not only clean out the league awards, he also won big at LDF’s club awards yesterday. While Makateng turned heads, he was not the only big winner last Friday at Avani.

Vodacom Premier League champions Matlama also had a successful night with Mothobi Molebatsi, who guided ‘Tse Putsoa’ to their 11th championship, walking away with the coach of the season award.

Monaheng Ramalefane and Tšeliso Lekhooa were named goalkeeper and defender of the season respectively, while Jane Thabantšo, who was nominated for the player and player’s player of the season, had to settle for the midfielder of the season award.

Premier League Management Committee (PLMC) president Mosa Seoli continued his plea to make football in the country professional. He urged the business community to join hands with Vodacom to make it happen.

“It has been a very long season, two years in total, it was hectic but fortunately we have come to the pinnacle of it where we award the achievers. You gentlemen, you are representing your fellow teammates and taking honours

on their behalf (because) they selected you to be here for them,” Seoli said as he addressed those in attendance at the league awards.

“A lot of thanks to Vodacom for partnering with us in this journey, I hope we will extend (our partnership),” Seoli continued.

“Our football needs a lot of support. As the business community (and) those who have the means, please come forward; we have a vision and ambition to make our football professional so that the players can earn as employees of football.”

Award winners:

Assistant Referee of the Season: Lesupi Puputla (M5 000).

Referee of the Season: Retšelisitsoe Molise (M6 000).

Goalkeeper of the Season: Monaheng Ramalefane (Matlama) (M9 000).

Defender of the Season: Tšeliso Lekhooa (Matlama) (M9 000).

Midfielder of the Season: Jane Thabants’o (Matlama) (M9 000).

Coach of the Season: Mothobi Molebatsi (Matlama) (M12 000).

Young Player of the Season: Katleho Makateng (M9 500).

Player’s Player of the Season: Katleho Makateng (M12 000).

Player of the Season: Katleho Makateng (M15 000).

Topscorer of the Season: Katleho Makateng (20 goals) (M13 500).

Tlalane Phahla