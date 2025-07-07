Maqelepo reaffirms plans to fix Setsoto

MASERU – Sports Minister Motlatsi Maqelepo has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transforming Setsoto Stadium into a world-class facility, saying the long-overdue upgrade will finally allow the venue to “live up to its name.”

Maqelepo made the remarks last Friday evening during the 2024/25 Vodacom Premier League Awards held at Victory Hall, where he revealed that 13 companies — including international bidders — have responded to the government’s call for tenders to renovate the national stadium.

“The government is committed to fixing Setsoto Stadium despite the economic challenges and high unemployment,” Maqelepo said. “I can tell you, 13 companies have submitted bids — some of them international — and the procurement process is already underway.”

The ambitious renovation project is expected to cost the government hundreds of millions of maloti, and according to Maqelepo, the goal is to give Setsoto the image and status its name implies.

“Setsoto”, in Sesotho, translates to “a beautiful thing.”

“We want a stadium that is truly Setsoto,” he said.

The minister said the government’s long-term dream is to build stadiums in all districts, erecting smaller venues across the country with seating capacities ranging from 2 000 to 5 000. However, he was quick to admit this vision would take time.

“It won’t happen in one or two years,” Maqelepo said. “Setsoto will cost a lot of money, and we want to begin with it.”

In 2021, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA banned Setsoto Stadium from hosting international matches due to its dilapidated state, which failed to meet the minimum standards for competitive football.

The decision dealt a heavy blow to Lesotho’s national team, Likuena, and local football fans. Setsoto has long been considered the spiritual home of football in the country and the government’s renovation plan includes:

Increasing the stadium’s seating capacity from 14 000 to 25 000

Fixing plumbing and water system issues

Upgrading the dressing rooms, toilets, and other critical infrastructure

Although the target reopening has been set for October 2026, it remains unclear whether that deadline will be met.

The awards ceremony following Maqelepo’s speech celebrated the stars of the 2024/25 Vodacom Premier League season.

The biggest winner of the night was Lioli’s Sihle Maso, who walked away with two major awards: Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season.

Maso earned M27 000 in prize money and was praised for his inspirational performances that led Lioli to the Vodacom Premier League title.

His former coach, Motheo Mohapi, who has since made a shock switch to Bantu was named Coach of the Season.

Vodacom Premier League Awards 2024/25 – Selected Winners:

Player of the Season: Sihle Maso (M15 000)

Players’ Player of the Season: Sihle Maso (M12 000)

Golden Boot: Makara Ntaitsane (M13 500)

Coach of the Season: Motheo Mohapi (M12 000)

Goalkeeper of the Season: William Huni (M9 000)

Midfielder of the Season: Charlie Hlalele (M9 000)

Defender of the Season: Mphale Mphalaole (M9 000)

Young Player of the Season: Leluma Mofoka

Referee of the Season: Moeketsi Ntoa

Assistant Referee of the Season: Tšepo Majara

Tlalane Phahla