Marabe set for India trials

MASERU – Likuena international Litšepe Marabe is set to travel to India to attend trials at an unnamed Indian club.

The Bantu star has not been seen in action for over two months and, according to him, he is supposed to leave this week for his try-outs.

Marabe said he is under pressure to travel because he should have been in India already.



According to several reports, Marabe was meant to go to India late last year but the move never materialised. What scuppered those plans is not clear, but Marabe has not shown up for Bantu training since and has missed league games despite still having a contract with the Mafeteng club.

It is a situation that is said to have privately annoyed Bantu’s management.

Speaking this week, Marabe claimed he has a three-month contract with the Indian club but if a better opportunity presents itself, he will take it.

On Monday, the Lesotho international wrote on his Facebook page and asked for help with a flight ticket to India.



On Tuesday, Marabe said he expected his ticket to be sorted soon and, if possible, will leave immediately. Marabe said although he is not fully fit, he is ready to take his chance abroad.

“Fitness-wise I have had flu, so I have not been able to train but I am ready and I am confident (that) when I get there, I will be able to show what I am good at,” Marabe said.



“It’s not just about one team but it’s about impressing others. India is Asia so if I can get to other teams, or even Europe, I will. I trust myself,” he said.

“I am now under pressure to leave because I was supposed to have been there already so it looks like my ticket will be ready and I will leave as soon as possible,” Marabe said.



While Marabe did not seem too keen to divulge any more information, he revealed on his Facebook page that he already has a visa to travel to India and the big stumbling block is a plane ticket.

Marabe, who won league titles with Matlama and Bantu in his glittering career, also thanked his national teammate Masoabi Nkoto for finding him this opportunity even though it is unclear what Nkoto’s role was.



On his Facebook page, Marabe said: “As most of you are aware of my anticipated move to India to further my career, maybe you are wondering of how far am I in terms of preparations, all is going well as I now have my visa, but the stumbling block now is I’m short of funds to get a flight ticket. Therefore, I humbly ask for your help to ease the necessary requirements, this would help me add on what I already have.”

Marabe added that he was concerned about time passing by and possibly missing his opportunity.

Tlalane Phahla