Marabe shuts down retirement talk

MASERU – Veteran forward Litšepe Marabe has dismissed speculation that he is hanging up his boots, telling thepost in an exclusive interview that he is not retiring and is ready for the next chapter of his career.

Social media has been awash with rumours that the former Bantu star was calling time on his playing days following his departure from the club.

But speaking candidly on Tuesday, the 33-year-old gave an emphatic response: “I’m not retiring.”

“I still have the passion and hunger to play,” Marabe said. “Obviously, I will not play for free – if that were the case, I would retire. I’m available, and I believe I still have at least four more years in me.”

Marabe’s comments come just days after Bantu FC confirmed his departure, officially ending a long, colourful and decorated relationship with the club that spanned over a decade.

Though his stint was not uninterrupted – having ventured abroad in 2022 – his impact was immense.

Marabe joined Bantu from Matlama in 2010 and played a key role in helping the Mafeteng giants secure their first-ever Premier League title in 2013. He was central to a golden generation that brought consistent success to the club.

In total, the former Lesotho international won five Premier League titles (2013/14, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2019/20, 2022/23), two People’s Cups (2023, 2025), five Independence Cups (2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017), and the LNIG Top 8 Cup in 2015.

In 2022, he signed for BASCO SC in India’s Kerala Premier League, before joining Transport United FC in Bhutan. He returned to Bantu in 2023 but has now left ‘A Matšo Matebele’ for good.

Although Marabe declined to discuss the full details behind his exit, he admitted it was an emotional decision.

“I had a clause in my contract that allowed me to request a release before it expired. Writing that letter wasn’t easy – it took me some time,” he revealed.

Marabe also expressed disappointment at not being offered a post-playing role at Bantu, something he had hoped for considering his years of service.

“I had a dream of working with the team after retirement, like it usually happens at other clubs,” he said.

While tight-lipped about the specific challenges toward the end of his tenure, Marabe confirmed he is in talks with multiple clubs, both in Lesotho and abroad.

“There are teams I’m speaking to, but nothing is finalised yet. If an opportunity comes from outside the country, I will take it. I’m open to offers.”

Marabe’s departure forms part of a broader overhaul at Bantu.

The club has also parted ways with several senior players including long-serving captain Lindokuhle Phungulwa, Ntsane Lichaba, Tšoanelo Koetle, Jessie Matsie, Tsietsi Khooa, and Motiki Mohale.

Their contracts have expired, and new head coach Motheo Mohapi – known for building youthful, high-energy squads as he did at Lioli – was granted the authority to make retention decisions.

Veterans Doctor Mahlangu and Seabata Letlatsa have been placed on the transfer list at Mohapi’s request.

Bantu has already begun rebuilding, announcing the signings of Chesetse Halejoetsoe, Thabiso Posa, Motlomelo Mkhwanazi, Tumeliso Ratšiu, Katiso Thamae, Lintle Chocholo, Motse Khiba (formerly Lazola Jokojokwane), Tšepiso Rapotsane, and twins Katleho and Kananelo Rapuleng.

Also leaving the club is another iconic figure, Hlompho Kalake, widely regarded as one of Bantu’s most decorated players.

Kalake joined from Matlama in 2014 and spent a decade in Mafeteng, winning four Premier League titles, two People’s Cups, along with Independence Cup and LNIG Top 8 crowns.

His legacy is unquestionable, but his journey was not without controversy.

In 2020, Kalake was at the centre of a public contract standoff when Bantu revealed he had demanded a M50 000 signing-on fee, a M12 000 monthly salary and three duplex houses to be built for rental income.

At the time, the club appeared prepared to let him go, but the parties eventually reconciled and extended his stay – until now.

