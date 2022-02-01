Matlama back in action

After more than a month without any action, the Vodacom Premier League log leaders Matlama are back this weekend against relegation-threatened Swallows in Maputsoe. The last time ‘Tse Putsoa’ were in action was last year in December before the Christmas holidays.



Although Matlama were not in action this past weekend they were probably the happiest as Bantu failed to capitalise and dropped two massive points against Linare. These two teams are now separated by six points with Bantu having one game in hand.



The log leaders have a chance to extend their lead at the top of the table. They meet a Swallows side that not only conceded five goals against Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) last time out, but also does not look like scoring.

Bantu, meanwhile, will have to battle it out with LCS and if Bantu were to drop points again this weekend, they would lose ground on the title challenge although the road to May is still long.



For Swallows this is the beginning of a nightmare run of fixtures with Lioli and LCS coming up after the game against Matlama. Depending on results from other teams, the next three games could spell trouble for the Mazenod based side’s survival hopes. Swallows need to start winning. Could they do the unthinkable and beat Matlama on Sunday? It is not impossible, but it is a big ask.



Matlama have amassed a total of 44 points in 18 games so far. After facing Swallows, they have to face Sefotha-fotha and Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) and that will be an acidic test on its own. At the same time Bantu have a favourable run of fixtures that includes Likhopo and Lijabatho next. The race for the title could yet become just as interesting as the relegation battle is.



Sefotha-fotha look destined to be axed back to A Division. They have not won a single game in 18 games registering six draws and 12 defeats. They are statistically the worst team in the league.

Likhopo may be three points clear of Swallows but they are not exactly out of danger. After being pummelled 6-0 by LDF last week, Likhopo head coach Halemakale Mahlaha said a lack of squad depth means they cannot rotate or make changes. Likhopo have a squad of young players who are not only inexperienced but a heavy defeat like the one they suffered against LDF could severely affect them mentally.



Meanwhile, Lioli will take on LDF on Saturday in a battle for the top four.



‘Tse Nala’ are currently outside that bracket and risk dropping further down the table if they cannot win. Besides Matlama and Bantu, LDF have recorded most victories and have forced themselves into the title challenge conversation. They sit third on the table eight points behind leaders Matlama with a game in hand.

Weekend fixtures:

Saturday (15:00)

LDF vs. Lioli (LDF Ground)

Linare vs. Manonyane (Maputsoe)

Lifofane vs. Sefotha-fotha (Butha-Buthe)

Kick4Life vs. Likhopo (LCS Ground 15:00)

Sunday (15:00)

LCS vs. Bantu (LCS Ground 15:00)

Matlama vs. Swallows (DIFA Ground, Maputsoe 15:00)

Lijabatho vs. LMPS (Morija 15:00)

CCX vs. Liphakoe (LAC Ground)

Tlalane Phahla