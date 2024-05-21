Matlama, Lioli meet in title decider

The Vodacom Premier League championship will be on the line on Saturday when juggernauts Lioli and Matlama clash in Teya-teyaneng on the final day of the season.

‘Tse Nala’ go into the game in a strong position as they lead the league by two points, which means they will be crowned champions if they avoid defeat against second-placed Matlama.

The game is set to be played at the Lioli Ground despite a public outcry to move the title decider to a safer venue to avoid overcrowding and ensure the safety of the multitudes of people sure to attend the titanic clash.

The safety concerns are valid as both sets of supporters can be unruly and emotions will be running high on Saturday. There is no telling how the losing set of supporters will react.

Lioli said they were prepared to host 6 000 supporters but that number has been halved by the Premier League Management Committee (PLMC).

The Lioli ground in TY has no seats and there is no safety fencing, which means it is easy to gain access to the ground or watch the match from afar and that will further increase the number of spectators expected.

Matlama boast a good record against the leaders having only lost once in their last eight meetings and drawn twice.

When the two teams met in January at Bambatha Tšita Sports Arena, however, the game ended with ‘Tse Putsoa’s head coach Halemakale Mahlaha pulling his hair out at Lioli’s “park the bus” tactics that earned the leaders a valuable point.

Now all Lioli need to do is to do is repeat the same trick and they will win the title.

‘Tse Nala’, of course, can clinch the title in style by winning the game in front of their home supporters to secure their first league crown since 2018.

Past results between Lioli and Matlama:

21 January 2024

Matlama 1-1 Lioli

10 May 2023

Lioli 2-1 Matlama

01 October 2022

Matlama 1-0 Lioli

05 May 2022

Lioli 0-1 Matlama

24 June 2021

Matlama 0-0 Lioli

22 December 2019

Matlama 2-1 Lioli

09 February 2019

Lioli 0-1 Matlama

05 January 2019

Matlama 3-1 Lioli

Indeed, victory would end a painful drought for Lioli who spent years in the wilderness before their fortunes changed at the beginning of this season when they roped in Motheo Mohapi from Lesotho Defence Force (LDF).

No matter what happens on Saturday, this has been a successful campaign for Lioli but the league trophy would no doubt be the cherry on top.

For Matlama, the pressure has doubled after a 1-1 draw with Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) in their penultimate match last Sunday. Matlama would have gone into Saturday’s season finale at the top of the table had they managed to beat LCS, and all they would have needed is a point.

Now the roles have been reversed and the pressure is all on them.

‘Tse Putsoa’ have to come out guns blazing to win the season decider in order to claim the title because anything less than three points will not be enough.

Despite the stakes, Mahlaha has always maintained Matlama control their own destiny and he has maintained the same tune in the build-up to a match that will mark the first time the top two sides meet with the title at stake on the final day since 2011 when eventual champions LCS pipped LDF to the crown.

On that June day 14 years ago, LCS fought to a 1-1 draw with LDF at Ha Ratjomose to win the league title on goal difference.

LDF’s coach on the day was none other than Lioli’s head coach Motheo Mohapi. Mohapi, a league winner as a player but not yet as a coach, will be hoping to reverse that painful tale and cap the remarkable turnaround job he has done in TY.

Saturday’s final day drama will not just be confined to the top of the league, however, as a second team to be relegated will also be confirmed this weekend.

Naughty Boys have already been axed and the second relegation spot is between ACE Maseru, Manonyane and CCX.

The cards are stacked against ACE Maseru who are languishing in 15th place with 18 points. They face LDF at Ha Ratjomose on the final day and they have to win and hope both Manonyane and CCX slip-up in their games if they are to survive.

Final day fixtures:

Saturday (14:00)

Liphakoe vs. LU FC (LCS Ground)

LMPS vs. Bantu (PTC)

CCX vs. LCS (LAC)

Lifofane vs. Machokha (Butha-Buthe)

Linare vs. Manonyane (Maputsoe)

Lioli vs. Matlama (TY)

Lijabatho vs. Naughty Boys (Morija)

LDF vs. ACE Maseru (Ratjomose)

Tlalane Phahla