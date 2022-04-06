Matlama look set to seal title

MASERU – The Vodacom Premier League returns this weekend after the two-week international break and the Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) Ground will host the first triple header of the season on Saturday.

It promises to be a football festival.

Likhopo and Lijabatho are scheduled to kick things off at 10am followed by Kick4Life against Lijabatho at 12:30. The hosts LCS will end the party by facing runaway log leaders Matlama in a game that could hand ‘Tse Putsoa’ the Vodacom Premier League title.



Matlama have shown an incredible consistency since the restart of the season last November and are yet to drop points this year.

It is virtually impossible for any team to catch ‘Tse Putsoa’ now and an 11th title is on its way to Pitso Ground.

According to our calculations, Matlama, who lead the league with 62 points from 24 games, will be crowned champions this weekend if they beat LCS and Bantu drop points against Manonyane.

A draw would only delay the inevitable. Simply put, Matlama need just two victories to officially win the title.



If Matlama win their remaining six games, they will hit the 80 points mark and no other team behind them can collect more than 67 points. LCS, in second place, can only get to 65. Lioli and Bantu can only reach a maximum of 62 and 67 points respectively if they win all their remaining games this season.

Even if Matlama were to drop points, which they have not done since a draw with Lijabatho last July, they have established a comfortable 15-point gap which gives them room to breathe.

This weekend ‘Masheshena’ will stand in the way of the leaders but LCS face an acid test of their own as they hope to cling onto second place. Whether LCS can delay the blue parade will be interesting to see.



Although Matlama’s caretaker coach, Mothobi Molebatsi, has been saying ‘Tse Putsoa’ are not thinking of the title at the moment, it has been impossible for their fans to remain just as cool. Not only are they vocal on social media, some fans have already printed “championship winners” shirts and they are just waiting for the Vodacom Premiership title to be wrapped up.

Meanwhile, Bantu president John Leuta has previously told this paper ‘A Matšo Matebele’ are looking to claim second place since it is impossible to catch the leaders now.



However, just like the title chase which slipped away from Bantu, the reigning league champions face stiff competition for second place from LCS who also believe they are worthy of the silver medals.

While the championship nearly decided, all relegation candidates still have a fighting chance, although Sefothafotha look to be fighting a losing battle. With 11 points from 25 games, Sefothafotha can get a maximum of 26 points and they have the worst goal difference of the four clubs in the relegation dogfight.



Sefothafotha appear to be on their way back to the first division; they are just waiting for a companion.

Will it be Swallows, Likhopo or Lifofane? Swallows have fought back and under their new coach, Teele Ntŝonyana, the Mazenod side have not given up on staying up.

Swallows sit 15th in the league and are just a point behind both Likhopo and Lifofane who play each other on Saturday.

Swallows host CCX on Saturday and a victory will see them move out of relegation zone for the first time this season as they plot yet another great escape.

Weekend’s fixtures:

Saturday (15:00)

LCS vs. Matlama (LCS 15:00)

LDF vs. Sefothafotha (LDF)

Bantu vs. Manonyane (TBA)

Likhopo vs. Lifofane (LCS 10:00)

Kick4Life vs. Lijabatho (LCS 12:30)

Lioli vs. Linare (Teyateyaneng)

Swallows vs. CCX (Nyakosoba)

LMPS vs. Liphakoe (LDF 12:00)

Catch ups

Wednesday (15:00)

LMPS vs. Bantu (LDF)

LCS vs. LDF (LCS 15:00)

Matlama vs. Lifofane (LCS 12:00)