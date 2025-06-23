Matlama, NUL push national revival

MASERU – In a powerful collaboration aimed at rekindling national unity and reviving the spirit of the Basotho nation, Vodacom Premier League giants Matlama, the National University of Lesotho (NUL), through its Philosophy Department, and Project Re have officially joined hands.

The partnership was unveiled on Monday during a media briefing at the Institute of Extra-Mural Studies (IEMS) in Maseru.

Project Re, which stands for Reconnect, Regenerate, Reunite, seeks to inspire social transformation by drawing on the nation’s deep cultural and historical roots.

The initiative approached Matlama due to the club’s direct link to Basotho history. Named after King Moshoeshoe I’s legendary army, Matlama, the club was seen as a natural fit to help drive the project forward through the unifying power of football.

Speaking at the briefing, Matlama secretary general Thabang Letsie emphasized the central role of sport in building social cohesion.

“As Matlama, we believe we have a rightful place in this partnership,” Letsie said. “Our name honours the great Moshoeshoe I, whose army was known as Matlama. There’s a Sesotho proverb, ‘Ha morena a palama, rona re tla sala re sallang’ — it reflects our commitment to walk this journey of renewal together.”

He added: “Project Re promotes unity, peace, and the prosperity of the Basotho people. These are values that challenge us, not just as football administrators but as citizens. Football, especially in Lesotho, has a unique ability to bring people together — across ages, regions and backgrounds.”

Also speaking at the event, Dr Monaheng Mahlatsi, Head of the NUL Philosophy Department, highlighted the cultural and intellectual inspiration behind the initiative.

Dr Mahlatsi recalled how, two years ago, King Letsie III lit a symbolic revival torch at the National Assembly—a gesture that sparked the beginning of a national journey to reconnect with Lesotho’s historical identity. Since then, the torch has travelled across all districts carrying a message of renewal.

“There has been little space to properly honour Basotho historical figures like Moshoeshoe I and Morena Mohlomi, especially for their intellectual and philosophical contributions,” Dr Mahlatsi said. “As a Philosophy Department, we were excited to partner with Project Re to shine a light on their wisdom.”

He cited the well-known expression “Khotso ke khaitseli eaka” — “Peace is my sister” — as one of the many examples of the rich philosophical tradition rooted in Basotho culture.

“These are not just sayings — they are deeply thoughtful principles. As a people, we were known for peace, for wisdom, and for unity. It’s time we return to those values through reflection and learning.”

Letsie noted that many football clubs in Lesotho, including Matlama, are named after historical armies to honour the legacy of traditional leadership and the warriors who defended Basotho land and identity.

Tlalane Phahla