Matlama still leading on the log

MASERU – Matlama caretaker coach Mothobi Molebatsi says ‘Tse Putsoa’ are not thinking about winning the Vodacom Premier League title despite their imposing 13-point lead over champions Bantu.

Matlama are in irresistible form and have won six matches in a row, their latest being a 2-0 cruise over Likhopo last Saturday.



Speaking after the victory, Molebatsi acknowledged the three points were a step towards the recapturing title from Bantu but he refused to look any further than that.

The two rivals are on different trajectories, however.

While goals from Teboho Pita and Makume Theletsane were helping the leaders to another win, Bantu were idling on the side-lines because their game against Lijabatho had to be postponed due to an unplayable pitch.



Matlama now have eight games to play in the season and Bantu have eight. However, with ‘Tse Putsoa’ showing such impressive consistency, the games Bantu also have in hand may not matter because ‘A Matšo Matebele’ need teams to take points off Matlama which currently looks unlikely.



Nonetheless, Molebatsi insisted his only focus is on taking it one game at a time, and that started with making sure ‘Tse Putsoa’ got the job done against Likhopo who are 14th in the Vodacom Premiership.

“We watched (Likhopo) twice, we corrected ourselves and learned their mistakes and how we can approach them. It was a good game, it went the way we planned it,” the Matlama mentor said.



Molebatsi added that thinking about other teams would only distract them.

“We are not looking at Bantu, we are competing with ourselves, we are not looking at anyone, to say Bantu is the second team on the log or whichever team (is behind us) will frustrate us,” he said.

Molebatsi continued that the ten-time champions are trying to build different combinations upfront. On Saturday it was front three of Pita, Theletsane and Jane Thabantšo.

Molebatsi hinted there could be more attacking combinations in the coming games as he tries to give all his players some game-time and have them on the same level of match fitness.



While Matlama do possess electrifying firepower with a league leading 37 goals this season, what has been most striking about their recent run is how solid their defence has been.

Last Saturday’s 2-0 win over Likhopo was their sixth clean-sheet in a row and ‘Tse Putsoa’ have now conceded just seven goals in 22 games this season.

Vodacom Premier League table:

M W D L F A D P 1 Matlama 22 18 2 2 37 7 +30 56 2 Bantu 20 13 4 3 31 9 +22 43 3 LCS 21 11 5 5 34 13 +21 38 4 Lioli 22 10 8 4 27 12 +15 38 5 LDF 21 11 4 6 29 15 +14 37 6 Lijabatho 21 9 7 5 28 20 +8 34 7 LMPS 21 10 4 7 22 16 +6 34 8 Linare 22 9 6 7 22 18 +4 33 9 Kick4Life 22 9 4 9 15 20 -5 31 10 CCX 22 5 10 7 19 24 -5 25 11 Manonyane 22 6 7 9 23 34 -11 25 12 Liphakoe 22 5 8 9 14 18 -4 23 13 Lifofane 22 3 8 11 16 27 -11 17 14 Likhopo 22 3 8 11 15 41 -26 17 15 Swallows 22 2 4 16 14 42 -28 10 16 Sefotha-fotha 22 1 7 14 10 40 -30 10