Matlama to take on Kick4Life

MASERU – Vodacom Premier League log leaders Matlama are set to lock horns with Kick4Life on Saturday at Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) ground.

Matlama will be looking to build on a crucial 1-0 victory scored over LCS last weekend which extended their lead at the top of the league to four points ahead of Bantu, although the champions have played a game less.

The win over LCS was Matlama’s first game since the league resumed last month.



Matlama’s caretaker coach, Mothobi Molebatsi, said that while ‘Tse Putsoa’ are wary of the pace Kick4Life possess, they are going into the game with confidence.



Molebatsi said the victory over LCS when his side were not at their best and struggling for match fitness was an important one. He said both teams struggled because both had not played in a long time but getting results is the “most important thing.”



Molebatsi said it wasn’t a superb performance by his team and often his players were rushing themselves.

“The most important thing is to get the results, the way we train we do things scientifically but you cannot try many things at the same time,” he said.



“Kick4Life play with lot of young boys and they have a lot of energy, I am not saying we don’t have them (energetic players) as well but their pool is bigger. We are confident either way, it’s not like we have an old team ourselves, it’s just experience,” Molebatsi said.

Matlama are on top of the log with 41 points after 17 games but the title race is far from over and is just heating up.



Molebatsi admitted Matlama are dreaming about reclaiming the title they won in 2019 but they are taking it one game at the time. He said he is well aware their position in first place has put them in the spotlight but they are relishing it.

Molebatsi said being first comes with added pressure and now it is just about handling it for ‘Tse Putsoa’.



The Matlama caretaker said that in order to win the title, the technical team will have to put trust in every member of the team, and make sure everyone plays so that they are ready whenever they are called upon.

“Everyone dreams about it; it just depends on where you are on the log. We trust our squad and rotation is important for us. The players are all playing because we don’t want to panic when we have injuries, everyone must be confident to come into the team,” Molebatsi said.



“When Likuena was playing there are clubs that asked for their games to be postponed because they had more players in the national team, we had them as well, but we never asked for postponements because we had players to come in,” he added.



Meanwhile, the defending champions Bantu will be looking to get back to winning ways when they go to Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) this weekend. It will be another tough test for ‘A Matšo Matebele’ after battling Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) last week. Bantu know that although a defeat would not end their title challenge, it would be a blow to their hopes of retaining the Vodacom Premier League crown.

Weekend Fixtures:

Saturday (15:00)

LMPS vs. Bantu (LDF Ground)

Matlama vs. Kick4Life (LCS Ground 12:00)

LCS vs. LDF (LCS Ground 15:00)

Tlalane Phahla