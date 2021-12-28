Matsoai says will accept suspension

MASERU – Matlama goalkeeper coach Shokhoe Matsoai expects to return to ‘Tse Putsoa’ when his two-month suspension by the club ends in February.

Matsoai was suspended without pay last Friday for not showing up to training sessions and his future at the Maseru giants is now uncertain.

Speaking to thepost on Tuesday, Matsoai offered a different version of events to the club insisting he only missed one training session.

However, Matsoai was unable to explain why he would be given a two-month suspension for missing just one session.



For his part, when he was contacted for comment, Matlama’s social media manager, Themba Talane, disputed Matsoai’s story and insisted his disappearing acts have been happening over an extended period of time.

The popular Matsoai is also known as a heavy drinker and his suspension may not have come as a major surprise.

When telephoned for an interview on Tuesday morning, he asked for it to be postponed because he was not able to speak. In his own words, Matsoai said he was unable to conduct the interview because “he was drunk.”

Later in the day, Matsoai was reluctant to discuss the events that led to his suspension but said he is keen to get back to Matlama and start working again in the New Year.



“I don’t want to talk too much about it, but I think two months is not long, I will serve it and get back to the club next year. I will not be challenging (the suspension), I still have a contract with the club,” Matsoai said.

Matsoai was a key member of the team’s technical staff when Matlama won the league in 2019 and has worked closely with the country’s national teams in recent years.



His experience and expertise would be vital as Matlama look to dethrone Bantu as Vodacom Premier League champions but Talane said the club has grown tired of Matsoai’s disappearing acts which seem to happen every month, after he is paid.

Talane said Matsoai would disappear and be called for disciplinary hearings over and over again. He said Matlama’s management felt Matsoai’s behaviour had become a trend. Talane said Matsoai continued to miss trainings, even after disciplinary hearings, and the club felt compelled to take stronger action.



Matsoai received his suspension letter last Friday.

“He has been suspended because he would miss training every time after getting paid,” Talane lamented.

“He would be called for hearings but now it had become a norm. It’s a suspension without pay and it kicked in last week when he got the letter. It will run until February next year,” he added.



Talane confirmed Matsoai still has a contract with the club and is expected to rejoin the team when his suspension is over. However, his future beyond the existing deal, which ends at the end of this season, is blurry.

Matlama will only return to league action next year when they face Swallows at the end of January. Matsoai will miss several training sessions and a handful of crucial games because of his suspension.

Matlama close the year in first place on the Vodacom Premier League table with 44 points from 18 games.

‘Tse Putsoa’ are seven points clear of defending champions Bantu but have played two games more than their Mafeteng rivals.

Tlalane Phahla