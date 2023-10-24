Sports
Mehalalitoe dumped out
Lesotho’s national women’s team, Mehalalitoe, have been dumped out of the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Cup with a game to spare.
Mehalalitoe lost both of their opening two games, against Zimbabwe and Botswana, which meant even a win over Namibia yesterday in the side’s final Group C game would have not been enough to send Lesotho through to the semi-finals.
So far, Mehalalitoe have not even been able to score a goal which is a contrast to last year’s outing where they went back home with three points and three goals, albeit that all Lesotho’s goals were scored by captain Boitumelo Rabale who is missing for this year’s edition.
Her absence has left a huge void which nobody seems capable of filling.
Rabale is not just a leader for Mehalalitoe, she is also the biggest threat the team carries. The Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker is respected by opposition players and her presence alone can be intimidating.
While Mehalalitoe have a valid case about missing their captain, it is worrying that the team is incapable of playing, scoring goals and winning games without her.
Lesotho lost 1-0 to Zimbabwe last Friday before a disappointing 3-0 loss to Botswana on Monday.
Mehalalitoe seem to have become a one-woman team which is perhaps a compliment to Rabale but is also a huge load on her shoulders.
It’s up to the technical team to find ways of getting results without Rabale because even though she is an elite player, she cannot do it all on her own.
Lesotho’s game against Botswana in which Mehalalitoe were beaten in every department proved it. Even if Rabale was there, it is highly doubtful the result would have been different.
Despite the two defeats it hasn’t all been doom and gloom for Lesotho. The defeat against Zimbabwe was very unfortunate. It took Zimbabwe one chance to score and win the game while Mehalalitoe fumbled numerous opportunities, and it was chances that may have turned into goals if they had fallen to Rabale.
Despite being a goal down, Mehalalitoe never stopped running against Zimbabwe.
They left the pitch proud of their performance and felt they were just unlucky against the 2011 champions.
I have no idea where all that disappeared to against Botswana as it seemed Pule Khojane’s side had forgotten how to play. Botswana are a good team but the first goal came from a defensive error and the other two were crosses into the penalty box that went directly into the net.
The coaches have lamented a lack of communication between the players on the pitch and it is almost as if they forget how to communicate with each other, cover for one another and execute the game-plan.
Compared to last year, Mehalalitoe looks to have taken a step back. The only glimmer of hope is that this is a young team that can play together for the next three or four years and grow as a unit.
‘Makhotso Moalosi and Nthabeleng Makhabane, both of whom are 20 years old, are some of the youngest players in the team who came through the national team’s junior ranks, and there are plenty of others who can be better for the national side in the future.
While it is easy to judge Mehalalitoe based on the results, it is worth noting that 95 percent of the players play at home in the Women’s Super League.
Improvement in the league will translate to the national team and this is something that head coach Pule Khojane spoke about with reporters last Friday.
“For so many years, women’s football was not recognised in the country as it is now and it is fast improving. Our league is not one of the best in our region but each and every year we are improving,” Khojane said.
“We used to have one team (Lesotho Defence Force) playing in the national team but at least for this year we are trying to neutralise that, teams are improving and obviously it will help the country going forward,” he added.
“Seeing other players go outside the country to play for bigger teams – like we have a player at Mamelodi Sundowns, we have two players at Royal AM (in South Africa’s elite league) – it means a lot to the younger players. They also want to play at the highest level and I think in no time things will change (in Lesotho women’s football),” Khojane underlined.
Indeed, Mehalalitoe used to be dominated by LDF players and while they still make up the majority of the squad, it’s unlike in previous years when Lesotho’s starting team would be just LDF players barring one or two names.
Tlalane Phahla
Sports
Premier league explodes into action
THE Vodacom Premier League (VPL) is back, and the opening weekend saw 16 goals scored across all the games with exception of Lifofane and Liphakoe which was postponed to midweek.
Lijabatho beat CCX 1-0 and it was the only game that produced one goal as the rest of the opening weekend slate saw two or more goals scored.
The Premier League new boys Limkokwing University and ACE Maseru had the toughest games facing the defending champions Bantu and Matlama, and both lost 2-1 and 2-0 respectively.
It’s a long journey to May and both teams still have time to learn and turn their seasons around. Last season’s runners-up, Linare, were away at Naughty Boys and recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory thanks to a brace from Junior Sephooana and Norman Kumatse to wrap up a perfect outing for Leslie Notši.
Speaking to reporters after the game, Notši said it was important for Linare to start the season on a positive note. He said the performance and result will give the players confidence going into the next game against CCX. Despite the victory, Notši was not happy with the state of the Leshoboro Stadium which he said is not in condition to host Vodacom Premier League games.
“The ground is not in good condition to hold Premier League games, not only for Linare but even for other teams, Leshoboro Stadium does not give players the freedom to express themselves,” he said.
It is meant to be the season Lioli turn things around and start competing against the likes of Bantu, Matlama, and Linare, however, it seems their struggles are continuing even under the new head coach Motheo Mohapi. Mohapi left Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) at the end of last season but only joined the Teyateyaneng based side a week ago. Lioli were held to a 1-1 draw by Machokha away from home.
Motheo is working with the previous technical team of Motebang Makhetha, Shetsane Ramoseeka and Motlalepula Mofolo. Lioli went into their season opener after beating Bantu in the Berea Charity tournament held over the Independence Day holidays.
Tumelo Khutlang, who returned to the club in the off-season, opened the scoring in the first half to give ‘Tse Nala’ a lead going into halftime. However, unfancied Machokha equalised in the 52nd minute of second half, and that was enough to earn them a valuable point.
Speaking with thepost on Tuesday, Mohapi said this is a new team and will mesh together as time goes on. He said although everything is still new, Lioli are still frustrated with the result mainly because they had a lot of opportunities to win.
“The team is on the right track, everything is still new but things cannot work as fast as we wish. Yes, I am a bit frustrated with the result looking at the opportunities we failed to convert but, on the other hand, I am happy with the progress the team is making,” he said.
Mohapi was not on the bench for the opening weekend but said he hopes to sit on the bench this weekend when ‘Tse Nala’ host his former team LDF in Teyateyaneng.
“Hopefully in the upcoming game the situation will not be the same. I was not with the team when pre-season commenced, I joined the team a week before the league started, so it is not easy but players know what to do,” he said.
Weekend fixtures:
Saturday (15:00)
Manonyane vs. Naughty boys (Nyakosoba)
LU FC vs. Machokha (LDF Ground 13:00)
ACE Maseru vs. Bantu (LDF Ground 15:00)
CCX vs. Linare (LAC)
Sunday
Liphakoe vs. LMPS (LCS Ground 13:00)
Lioli vs. LDF (TY)
LCS vs. Lijabatho (LCS Ground 15:00)
Matlama vs. Lifofane (Bambatha)
Relebohile Tšepe
Sports
FIFA consultant sings Lesotho’s praises
FIFA Regional Technical Consultant Serame Letsoaka has commended progress made by the Lesotho Football Association since the launch of the Talent Development Scheme (TDS).
Lesotho launched the first phase of the FIFA-funded programme in March which started with the scouting of Under-15 players across the country’s 10 districts.
The second phase of the programme has been the selection and training of regional teams, who this past Friday came against each other for the first time at Bambatha Tšita Sports Arena in the presence of the FIFA Regional Consultant.
Speaking with members of the media on the side-lines of his official visit to Lesotho, the FIFA Regional Consultant expressed his satisfaction with the talent of the scouted boys.
“I think four or five months ago I was in Lesotho, where we went to one of the districts, Thaba Tseka and I saw the kids playing. I also got to talk to the coaches that work with these kids and at that moment to be honest, I was not happy with what I saw,” Letsoaka said.
“It wasn’t a performance to write home about but today what I have seen when the kids were playing is a huge improvement, a big, big improvement.
“About a month ago I was in Eswatini, where they were doing a bigger group of U-16, but when I look at this group, they can compete with that group of the U-16 and U-17 from Eswatini and Mozambique.
“They did the same thing taking the best players from the three centres and then maybe you invite Botswana and say, Botswana let’s come and play so that you get to test your TDS players.”
The experienced FIFA technical expert who served Botswana and South Africa as a technical director, feels Lesotho has made meaningful progress with the programme aimed at creating a sustainable legacy for long-term talent by maximizing each participating member association’s opportunities.
“If I was to make a comparison, these boys are at an advanced stage, I see a big improvement. I have made recommendations to the technical director as to how they can continue to improve by making them play in a smaller field, but I see a very big improvement in Lesotho,” he said.
“I had time to sit down with LEFA President, Advocate Salemane Phafane, and one of the key things I was talking with him about was that now that Lesotho has this kind of players, can we look for a boarding school in Lesotho, where we can place the best from this U-15 programme.
“We can select another group to make it a bigger pool and put them in one boarding school so that after classes, they live together, eat together and train together so when they are in the U-17 category, the biggest part of your team will be made from these players, where the coaches are there and deal with the players on a daily basis,” he said.
The FIFA Technical Consultant is adamant Lesotho will have a good story to tell through the Talent Development Scheme as many of these young players will help their country become a competitive nation as well as having successful careers in professional leagues.
“On the commercial side of football as far as these boys are concerned, from where they are growing at their clubs, where you find that they don’t even have qualified coaches who understand how to train youth players, but imagine today if they would be in that part of the environment, where they are in a set-up of an academy, how many of them would end up playing in professional leagues,” Letsoaka said
“In one of the games, there was this tall boy, who plays as a striker, you can see he has a future as a striker, and if he grows like that, you can imagine, where he will be in seven to 10 years, he will be on top of his game,” he said.
Mikia Kalati
Sports
Khojane blames lack of preparations
The national women’s team head coach, Pule Khojane, has put Mehalalitoe’s dismal showing at the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Cup down to preparation.
Khojane was speaking to reporters at a press conference after Mehalalitoe suffered a 2-0 loss to Namibia yesterday at the UJ Soweto Stadium, Lesotho’s third defeat in the tournament against Namibia.
Although there was improvement in certain areas from Lesotho’s previous game, a 3-0 loss to Botswana, Mehalalitoe were visibly lacking in terms of matching their opponents’ fitness levels and defensive errors cost them the game.
Khojane said it’s unfortunate Lesotho did not score, however, the performance was at least 80 percent of what he wanted.
He said this year’s tournament has been a learning curve.
Mehalalitoe exit the tournament with zero points and have not been able to score even a single goal and, in comparison, the team has taken a step back from last year’s performance in Port Elizabeth.
“All in all my girls played well, the performance was at least 80 percent of what I wanted, it was a learning curve for us. We know why we didn’t perform well at this tournament,” Khojane said.
“We know why the results are like this even if I can’t say it now but we will go back to the drawing board, re-plan and do things again,” he added.
Khojane said one of the most important things is to play friendly matches and playing more friendly games will put Mehalalitoe on the same level as other teams. He also admitted they left Port Elizabeth last year thinking they will come back a better team but the preparation was not as good as they would have liked it to be.
“I think the most important thing is preparation, all these teams that we have played against have been preparing very well, they are playing in the CAF Champions League, Olympic qualifiers, it’s only us who aren’t playing those kinds of games and that is why the performance is like this,” he said.
“For us these games were like preparation, for them they came here to prepare for something else, but going back home we know what to do, if we come back next year we will come back a better team,” he said.
Tlalane Phahla
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞
SA tycoon angers MPs
Young Mpeka’s big dreams
Mehalalitoe dumped out
RFP member fights election disqualification
I’m here to help, says Mashudu
PAC grills LEC management
‘Fake’ prophet swindles duo of M13 600
Man claims M5 million damages for lost eyes
Mastering close reading techniques
Premier league explodes into action
FIFA consultant sings Lesotho’s praises
Khojane blames lack of preparations
Taxi bosses want 10 percent fare hike
Botho University to move to new campus
Weekly Police Report
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
Professionalising education
The middle class have failed us
No peace plan, no economic recovery
We have lost our moral indignation
Coalition politics are bad for development
Academic leadership, curriculum and pedagogy
Mokeki’s road to stardom
DCEO raids PS’
Literature and reality
The ABC blew its chance
Bringing the spark back to schools
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
Bofuma, boimana li nts’a bana likolong
BNP infighting
Mahao o seboko ka ho phahama hoa litheko
Contract Farming Launch
7,5 Million Dollars For Needy Children
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
ADVERTISEMENT
Trending
-
News2 months ago
RFP rocked by death threats
-
Business2 months ago
LEC lights the way
-
News2 months ago
Lerotholi students want charges dropped
-
Business2 months ago
Nedbank posts strong growth
-
Business2 months ago
Iconics Clothing bags big prize
-
News2 months ago
The ‘ear doctor’ driving change
-
News2 months ago
Police boss hit in pocket
-
News2 months ago
Child neglect cases on the rise