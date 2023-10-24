Mehalalitoe dumped out

Lesotho’s national women’s team, Mehalalitoe, have been dumped out of the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Cup with a game to spare.

Mehalalitoe lost both of their opening two games, against Zimbabwe and Botswana, which meant even a win over Namibia yesterday in the side’s final Group C game would have not been enough to send Lesotho through to the semi-finals.

So far, Mehalalitoe have not even been able to score a goal which is a contrast to last year’s outing where they went back home with three points and three goals, albeit that all Lesotho’s goals were scored by captain Boitumelo Rabale who is missing for this year’s edition.

Her absence has left a huge void which nobody seems capable of filling.

Rabale is not just a leader for Mehalalitoe, she is also the biggest threat the team carries. The Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker is respected by opposition players and her presence alone can be intimidating.

While Mehalalitoe have a valid case about missing their captain, it is worrying that the team is incapable of playing, scoring goals and winning games without her.

Lesotho lost 1-0 to Zimbabwe last Friday before a disappointing 3-0 loss to Botswana on Monday.

Mehalalitoe seem to have become a one-woman team which is perhaps a compliment to Rabale but is also a huge load on her shoulders.

It’s up to the technical team to find ways of getting results without Rabale because even though she is an elite player, she cannot do it all on her own.

Lesotho’s game against Botswana in which Mehalalitoe were beaten in every department proved it. Even if Rabale was there, it is highly doubtful the result would have been different.

Despite the two defeats it hasn’t all been doom and gloom for Lesotho. The defeat against Zimbabwe was very unfortunate. It took Zimbabwe one chance to score and win the game while Mehalalitoe fumbled numerous opportunities, and it was chances that may have turned into goals if they had fallen to Rabale.

Despite being a goal down, Mehalalitoe never stopped running against Zimbabwe.

They left the pitch proud of their performance and felt they were just unlucky against the 2011 champions.

I have no idea where all that disappeared to against Botswana as it seemed Pule Khojane’s side had forgotten how to play. Botswana are a good team but the first goal came from a defensive error and the other two were crosses into the penalty box that went directly into the net.

The coaches have lamented a lack of communication between the players on the pitch and it is almost as if they forget how to communicate with each other, cover for one another and execute the game-plan.

Compared to last year, Mehalalitoe looks to have taken a step back. The only glimmer of hope is that this is a young team that can play together for the next three or four years and grow as a unit.

‘Makhotso Moalosi and Nthabeleng Makhabane, both of whom are 20 years old, are some of the youngest players in the team who came through the national team’s junior ranks, and there are plenty of others who can be better for the national side in the future.

While it is easy to judge Mehalalitoe based on the results, it is worth noting that 95 percent of the players play at home in the Women’s Super League.

Improvement in the league will translate to the national team and this is something that head coach Pule Khojane spoke about with reporters last Friday.

“For so many years, women’s football was not recognised in the country as it is now and it is fast improving. Our league is not one of the best in our region but each and every year we are improving,” Khojane said.

“We used to have one team (Lesotho Defence Force) playing in the national team but at least for this year we are trying to neutralise that, teams are improving and obviously it will help the country going forward,” he added.

“Seeing other players go outside the country to play for bigger teams – like we have a player at Mamelodi Sundowns, we have two players at Royal AM (in South Africa’s elite league) – it means a lot to the younger players. They also want to play at the highest level and I think in no time things will change (in Lesotho women’s football),” Khojane underlined.

Indeed, Mehalalitoe used to be dominated by LDF players and while they still make up the majority of the squad, it’s unlike in previous years when Lesotho’s starting team would be just LDF players barring one or two names.

