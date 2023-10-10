Sports
Mehalalitoe step up COSAFA preps
Lesotho’s national women’s team, Mehalalitoe, are set to resume their preparations for the 2023 Women’s COSAFA Championship in the coming days.
The regional showpiece will be staged in Gauteng, South Africa, from October 4 to 15.
Mehalalitoe had already started training but had to stop their sessions due to Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) Ladies’ participation in the CAF Women’s Champions League COSAFA Qualifiers which ended this past weekend in Durban.
LDF are back in the country and Mehalalitoe’s technical team has given the players a week or so to rest before returning to training.
Mehalalitoe head coach Pule Khojane said they hope to resume training as soon as possible.
The draw for the COSAFA Women’s Championship will be held today and Mehalalitoe will know their group opponents while the host city will also be confirmed.
Khojane said they have given the players returning from Durban time off to recover and to allow those carrying injuries to heal.
However, he admitted that the players were not active when LDF were playing will be starting from scratch in terms of fitness and physical work.
Khojane said that even though the players were given a programme to follow, they were not monitored.
“Physically we were okay, we were working in the LDF gym. We were basically training twice a day, doing gymnasium work in the morning and sessions at Bambatha (Tšita Sports Arena),” Khojane said.
“I think the ones that were in Durban will be better, the problem will be the ones that were left behind. Of course, you give them a programme but you never know,” he said.
Mehalalitoe will resume training without some of their players who are based in South Africa.
One player who will likely only join Mehalalitoe when the tournament starts is Lesotho captain Boitumelo Rabale.
Given the busy schedule of her club Mamelodi Sundowns, Rabale will likely only link up with the team when the COSAFA Women’s Cup kicks off, as she did during last year’s tournament.
However, Khojane said he would prefer the likes of Litšeoane Maloro to join the team earlier.
He said he hopes their clubs can release them early so they can start training with the team.
“We are happy that they are playing for their clubs, it is different from the past when they weren’t playing. They are already senior players and that experience will be important for us,” Khojane said.
“It’s over a year since I got into women’s football and it is definitely my goal to have more players playing in South Africa regularly. That will be great for the national team. Every time we are playing I am just hoping that at least one (player) gets to move,” he said.
Khojane said they are always looking for new talent to bring into the team but said the current squad will likely be the final squad heading to the tournament.
Tlalane Phahla
Sports
LDF Ladies boss lauds team’s performance
Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) Ladies head coach, Lengana Nkhethoa, says his club made some significant improvements at this year’s CAF Women’s Champions League COSAFA Qualifiers which concluded in Durban, South Africa, last weekend.
LDF finished third in their four-team group which was an improvement on their debut performance at the regional championship in 2021 when they finished bottom of their pool.
Nkhethoa said LDF were much more competitive this year and playing more international friendly matches will help the team improve further.
LDF, who won last season’s Women Super League (WSL) undefeated, finished Group A with one point from three games which was gained in LDF’s opening game against Malawi’s Ntopwa FC thanks to ‘Maseriti Mohlolo’s late equaliser.
It was a match in which LDF enjoyed good possession and created chances to score, but their inability to find the net let them down.
LDF next faced Double Action Ladies from Botswana and lost 1-0. Their last group game was against Zambia’s Green Buffaloes and LDF were knocked out of the competition after a 2-1 defeat.
In the end, LDF only failed to score in one game and Nkhethoa said creating chances is the main positive they can take away from the competition.
He said now it is time for LDF to work on their finishing.
“I am very happy with our performance given the standard of our league. We also had major injuries to key players, Phuzile (Molefe), (Mosele) Pita, (Thato) Mapepesa who played with injuries while some didn’t play at all,” Nkhethoa said.
“I think any team in the Super League that will have an opportunity to go to this tournament, not just us, should start preparing now by playing a lot of international friendly matches, they need them,” he added.
Many have said LDF were unlucky not to score and maybe win some of their games at CAF Women’s Champions League COSAFA Qualifiers.
The Lesotho champions were not outplayed and the results could have easily gone their way if they took advantage of their chances. Nkhethoa attributed his side’s poor finishing to a lack of confidence.
“In football we like to say we don’t have luck but it’s about the player’s confidence. That moment when they have to make the decision, they need to be confident in front of goals,” Nkhethoa said.
LDF had wanted to progress from the group and into the semi-finals.
Nkhethoa said while the players were disappointed not to achieve the goals they had set for themselves prior to the competition, they were encouraged by their much improved performance this year.
With the new WSL season ahead, Nkhethoa and LDF will now turn their attention to defending their title which they have won for the past four seasons.
Tlalane Phahla
Sports
Linare are a work in progress, says Nots’i
Linare head coach Leslie Notši says ‘Tse Tala’ are “a work in progress” following a pair of intense battles with Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) and Matlama in last weekend’s Alliance Winter Challenge.
Linare took on the top-flight heavyweights in the pre-season tournament at Setsoto Stadium and made it to the final where they lost 1-0 to ‘Tse Putsoa’.
As ‘Tse Tala’ prepare for the new league campaign, they will be hoping to better their second-place finish from last season and win the championship for the first time since 1980.
Notši said Linare now know where they stand in terms of readiness and where they need to improve ahead of the Vodacom Premier League season.
Of course, Linare can no longer look to the transfer market because the window has been shut, however, the month of September will provide them with enough time to sharpen themselves before the Vodacom Premiership season kicks off on October 7.
“I am happy with the players, I am proud of all of our players, everyone we gave an opportunity to play worked hard,” Notši said.
“We left (the Alliance Winter Challenge) having seen where our team is as Linare, and we are going forward.”
“It was a tough tournament which is good,” Notši continued.
“We applaud Alliance Insurance for this tournament because these two games against LCS and Matlama were very tough and we are thankful.”
The Alliance Winter Challenge was Linare’s second pre-season tournament in the space of a week after the Leribe giants returned from a two-day trip from Botswana.
Notši said the upcoming 2023/24 season will not be easy because teams have beefed up their squads.
He said every team will be vying for the Vodacom Premier League title which currently resides in Mafeteng with Bantu.
“We are a work in progress, games like this will give us a picture of the areas we need to work to build,” Notši said.
“If you look at last season, we were scoring a lot but now it shows we need to sharpen up in front and start to score especially when it’s a cup competition where you just need goals. We tried for our approach to be more offensive and (the Alliance Winter Challenge) showed we need to fix up.”
Tlalane Phahla
Sports
Matlama savours sweet taste of victory
After falling in last year’s Alliance Winter Challenge final, Matlama savoured the sweet taste of victory in this year’s showpiece by beating Linare 1-0 in an intense final on Sunday at Setsoto Stadium.
The match was settled by a solitary goal, a free-kick by Rethabile Mokokoane in the first half which sent Matlama fans into raptures.
It was an error from Linare’s goalkeeper Tankiso Mafa which led to a goal as the stopper haplessly fumbled the ball into his net while he tried to catch it.
It proved to be a costly mistake because as hard as they tried, ‘Tse Tala’ could not break down ‘Tse Putsoa’s defence in the second half.
The final whistle sparked jubilant celebrations as Matlama lifted their first Alliance Winter Challenge trophy since the inaugural tournament in 2015.
It also offered a ray of hope for a better upcoming season after ‘Tse Putsoa’ endured a miserable 2022/23 campaign in which they missed out on the top four.
Whether or not Matlama can actually be title contenders when the real action begin remains to be seen but head coach Halemakale Mahlaha was visibly pleased and relieved to see his side lift the pre-season curtain.
“It was difficult, Linare came prepared, they wanted to win, but I am happy for the boys. They resisted pressure, especially in the second half until the point of securing the win,” Mahlaha said.
Mokokoane’s goal in Sunday’s final was Matlama’s fourth over the two-day pre-season competition. The previous day ‘Tse Putsoa’ outclassed Lioli 3-0 in the semis.
Mahlaha was pleased with his side’s finishing over the two days but insisted there remains room for improvement.
“We had to make changes (for the Alliance Winter Challenge) because my two senior players in offence are not here and it might have confused the team a bit, but I am happy given what we worked on,” Mahlaha explained.
“We hadn’t worked on finishing too much (in our preparations) but scoring four in two games is satisfying. When we start working on finishing, I hope the margin will go up,” he added.
Matlama went home on Sunday night with a trophy and M50 000 in prize money which will go a long way towards aiding their preparations for the new season.
‘Tse Putsoa’s dominance on the pitch saw them rack up all the Alliance individual awards as well. Goalkeeper Monaheng Ramalefane kept two clean-sheets over the two days and was awarded Goalkeeper of the Tournament, an award that came with M2 500 in prize money.
Hlomelang Lebina, who joined Matlama from Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) in the offseason, was named Player of the Tournament and went home with M3 600, while Mahlaha went home with M2 000 for being named as the best coach at the tournament. The only award Matlama did not win was the top goalscorer which went to LCS’s Diutlwileng Molefe who scored two goals and took home M3 000.
Lebina’s performance would have been especially gratifying for Matlama fans who got to see their new big-name signing in action for the first time since his arrival from LCS. The exciting winger shared last season’s golden boot award with Matlama’s Jane Thabantšo and he looked an immediate livewire in Matlama blue.
‘Tse Putsoa’ will be hoping for more of the same from all their new signings as the 2022 champions seek to return to title contention when the new season kicks off next month.
“I think the new players will give us moral and when they become comfortable and we will have a competitive team gelling together,” Mahlaha said.
“We have signed quality players; we just need to polish them together with others.”
Alliance Winter Challenge Results:
Saturday
Linare 1-0 LCS
Lioli 0-3 Matlama
Sunday
LCS 4-1 Lioli
Final
Matlama 1-0 Linare
Lucia Phahla
