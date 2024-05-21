Members FC dream big

A-Division underdogs Members FC are dreaming big after they were crowned champions of the 2024 Nedbank 8 on Sunday.

Having gone into the tournament as outsiders, the Mazenod outfit capped a giant-killing spree by outclassing Kick4Life Juventude 4-2 in an exciting final at Bambatha Tšita Sports Arena, securing their first-ever Nedbank 8 crown.

It was a surprising triumph because in recent years, teams that have won promotion to the Premier League have dominated the Nedbank 8 competition, which is contested by the top eight clubs from the first division campaign.

This season those two teams are north stream winners Mzamane and the South champions, Majantja.

The duo were the consensus favourites to at least reach the final, but Members beat both of them on the way to setting up a surprise finale against Kick4Life Juventude.

As a reward for their unexpected glory, Members walked away with M35 000 in prize money in addition to gold medals and a trophy.

With no trip to the Vodacom Premier League on the horizon, Members say they will use the jackpot to prepare for a “big season in the A Division”, one they say should be their last playing in the second tier.

Members, who only joined league football in 2017, were promoted from the B-Division last year and they have enjoyed a meteoric rise to find themselves on the doorstep of making it to the elite league, if everything goes according to plan.

Members assistant coach Thabiso Tsoako said he is proud of his team for coming out on top in the Nedbank 8.

Tsoako said Members deserved to win as they knocked out the winners of both the North and South stream, whom Tsoako said were extra motivated because they wanted to raise some money to finance their spending in the Vodacom Premier League next season.

“After being promoted to the A-Division last season, our aim was to stay (in the first division) and we achieved that. This season we wanted to be in the top four and luckily we finished in position three, which gives us no doubt that next year (we want promotion), and we will get it,” he said.

Tsoako said being Nedbank 8 champions showed the team’s improvement and has renewed their confidence for promotion next season.

“The trophy is a big motivation for the players that they can achieve much more,” he said.

“We are taking everything step by step and today we are very grateful to be called the champions of this cup,” he added.

Tsoako said Members went into each game with no respect for their opponents and he believes that helped them triumph when many predicted Majantja would walk away as champions.

“Right from the beginning the plan was to not give the opponents space and time on the ball,” Tsoako said, a strategy that also paid dividends in the final where Members made it difficult for Kick4Life to play their usual passing game by pressing them higher up the field.

The next dream of winning promotion to the top-flight will be tough and Tsoako knows they have to beef up their squad and work harder.

He said the M35 000 prize money will help strengthen the team and take care of other expenses.

As is always the case when smaller teams do well, their players catch the eye of the bigger clubs and Tsoako said Members are already preparing for life without some of their key players.

“(Vodacom) Premier League teams had scouts watching the (Nedbank 8) games and it will not be easy to stop players from joining bigger clubs, but we can prepare for all eventualities,” he said.

This year’s Nedbank 8 was backed to the tune of M350 000 by Nedbank Lesotho and all eight competing teams received new kits.

There was a healthy financial boost for all the teams as well as all four teams that were knocked out in the quarterfinals with each walking away with M20 000.

Maroala, who finished fourth, received a M23 000 cheque while Majantja got M25 000 for finishing third.

Runners up Kick4Life Juventude, meanwhile, walked away with M30 000.

However, the weekend belonged to a jubilant Members outfit who won the M35 000 grand prize going to fuel dreams of reaching the Promised Land of the Vodacom Premier League.

Individual awards:

Player of the Tournament: Paseka Maile M3 000 (Kick4Life Juventude)

Goalkeeper of the Tournament: Thabo Kuleile M3 000 (Majantja)

Top Goalscorer: Tšoarelo Hlalele M3000 (Members FC)

Relebohile Tšepe