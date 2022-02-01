Moloi still in charge at Linare

Linare head coach Tebogo Moloi is expected to be in charge of this weekend’s game against Manonyane in Maputsoe barring a change of events between now and Saturday.



The development comes despite the club’s announcement last week that last Saturday’s match against Bantu would be Moloi’s last in charge of ‘Tse Tala’ and that he would be returning to his home country, South Africa.

Hundreds of Linare fans gathered at the fulltime whistle after the game against Bantu at the DIFA Ground in Maputsoe as they waited for Moloi to come and wave them goodbye, but he refused saying he is not leaving the club.



Moloi acknowledged the club’s announcement regarding his departure but said he is staying on in an advisory role.



Since the announcement Linare have been speaking to several coaches and it has been widely reported that the list includes former Matlama and Lioli coach Thabile Secker and former Bantu coach James Madidilane amongst others.



The club’s spokesperson, Freddy Lepolesa, confirmed Linare have had interviews with coaches and were speaking to some last Saturday but he said no agreement has been reached yet.



The new coach will take over when Moloi eventually leaves and Lepolesa said Moloi had consented to the club’s announcement.

However, there seems to be delays in his schedule and, as a result, he will lead the team this weekend.



Moloi told reporters on Sunday that he has a job that requires him to travel around the continent and, therefore, it makes it difficult to fulfil his coaching duties because of challenges in travelling around the continent.



“I am not leaving, I have an advisory role now because when I am gone sometimes my work takes me to Africa, now we all know when you go to Africa, travelling arrangements are difficult. I could come back on Saturday morning and land in Gauteng and the game is in Maseru and I will miss it, or if I arrive on Sunday and the game was on Saturday I would have missed that,” Moloi said.

“We need continuity that whenever I am travelling, and I am in Gauteng I can come to Lesotho and coach and help at an advisory level. I will do it. This is a team that I don’t think anyone would leave if they were coaching it.”



Since taking over the club last year, Moloi’s time in charge has been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and the stoppages have made it difficult for Linare to make real progress.

However, Moloi said he is happy with what he is seeing. He said he does not want Linare to be the whipping boys of the league and now teams know they have to prepare themselves when they face ‘Tse Tala’.



Besides his work on the pitch, Moloi has been trying to get several players including Rethabile Rasethuntša to move to South Africa by securing them trials. Rasethuntša was invited back to Swallows this month but the club did not sign him saying they will wait for the winter transfer window. However, Moloi said he has another trial lined up at an unnamed Premier Soccer League (PSL) team.

Tlalane Phahla