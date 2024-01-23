Sports
Notsi backs new recruits
Lesotho interim head coach Leslie Notši heaped praise on Likuena’s new recruits who made their debut in last Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Mozambique in an international friendly.
Five players made their first Lesotho appearance in the game – Thato Sefuli, Rethabile Rasethuntša, Tlotliso Phatsisi, Tumelo Shai and Alfred Mosoeu.
The match was part of a three-game Likuena tour in South Africa which started against Mozambique and continued on Monday with a match against South African premier league outfit Sekhukhune United.
Likuena will finish the tour today with a match against South Africa’s national side, Bafana Bafana.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Notši expressed his delight at the performances of the debutants and said it was obvious to see their talent.
“Thato Sefuli was playing centre-back with Rethabile Rasethuntša and they had a good game. We used Tlotliso Phatsisi in the second half (and) he also did well. Then the young boy, Tumelo Shai, got some minutes and same thing with him as well, you can see there is talent,” he said.
“It is people that you can see are giving us something,” Notši added.
Although Lesotho lost 2-0 to Mozambique at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, Notši said the score-line was not a true reflection of the game.
Mozambique’s two goals came via the penalty spot and an own goal while, on the other hand, Likuena failed to score with the chances they created.
Notši said being clinical upfront is still the main challenge for Likuena even though they scored three goals against Sekhukhune United on Monday.
“Alfred Mosoeu came on as well (against Mozambique), the only player who didn’t come on was Fusi Matlaba but we used him in the friendly against Sekhukhune United so they all played. We are satisfied with their performance especially how they gelled with the other players in the team,” he said.
Notši said morale is high in camp because the players understand how important the games are, even if they are just friendly matches.
Likuena scored the high profile matches against Mozambique and South Africa after their impressive performances against Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Benin last year.
Notši said it is important for Likuena to stay consistent as a team and keep performing at a high level.
“We are taking the games seriously. We also want players born in Lesotho (who are living in South Africa) who wish to play for us to have an opportunity to see the national team. If you look at Shai’s age, his abilities and where he plays (Kaizer Chiefs), you can see he is a future player for Lesotho,” he said.
“I spoke with Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson and the coaches he is working with in his team. They spoke well about him and his performance showed why. He is a player you have to look at in the next two years. The other new players also showed (a lot of promise) and we are happy with them,” Notši said.
While both Mozambique and South Africa are using the games to prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) starting this weekend in Ivory Coast, Lesotho is using the matches to prepare for the 2025 AFCON qualifiers, which are set to start in March with the preliminary stages.
Tlalane Phahla
Sports
Fireworks as LDF Ladies, Kick4Life Ladies clash
LDF Ladies head coach Lengana Nkhethoa is expecting fireworks when Women’s Super League (WSL) arch-rivals Lesotho Defence Force Ladies (LDF) and Kick4Life Ladies lock horns in a top of the table clash on Sunday at AGRIC College.
The sides go into the showdown with perfect records this season and their clash headlines the return of the women’s premiership following the year-end festive break.
LDF Ladies etched their name into the history books last season by becoming the first club in Lesotho football, men or women, to win every game in a league campaign.
Stunningly, Nkhethoa’s side appear on course repeat the feat.
LDF Ladies are once again on top of the league and have scored a ridiculous 50 goals in their seven games at an average of just over seven goals per game.
Almost as dauntingly, LDF Ladies are yet to concede a single goal this season.
The only team that can stop the army side from another perfect campaign are Kick4Life who have finished runners up to LDF Ladies for the past three years.
That makes Sunday’s stakes that much higher because Kick4Life simply have to get something from the match to retain any hopes of dethroning LDF Ladies as Lesotho’s queens.
Tensions will only be heightened by the fact that both sides are full of players that know each other from the national team setup.
Familiarity breeds contempt as the saying goes, and Nkhethoa pleaded with both teams to “take emotions out of the game and play fair.”
“I saw that our games with Kick4Life are emotive,” he explained. “When players are together a lot, especially at the national team, it becomes tough when they face each other; they stop playing and turn a game to a fight. I wish that in this coming game the players will compete for the ball rather than other things,” Nkhethoa said.
Kick4Life will be fired up, no doubt.
Last season LDF Ladies beat them twice and the army side have already drawn the first blood this season by beating Kick4Life in the WSL Top 4 tournament at the beginning of the campaign.
In general, the champions have not shown any mercy to their opponents this season and Nkhethoa said LDF Ladies will go into Sunday’s clash well prepared because they are fully aware they are going against the only local team capable of giving them trouble.
This is Nkhethoa’s third season in charge and LDF Ladies have collected major honour available and are yet to lose to Kick4Life under his tenure. He said this week LDF Ladies are focused on winning, opening a gap at the top and maintaining their high standards.
“We are focusing on being at the international level and now we are looking for outside competitions to keep our standard high. But we respect every team, and our attitude and principles will remain the same (against Kick4Life),” Nkhethoa said.
Relebohile Tšepe
Sports
LEFA casts net wider for players
The Lesotho Football Association has opened its doors to Basotho football players in the diaspora to bolster Likuena’s ambitions to qualify for major continental and international competitions.
The Likuena squad that will today complete their tour of South Africa, where they have been playing training matches against Mozambique and South Africa, has five players scouted from foreign leagues.
The new faces in the team, who are already playing their football in South Africa consists of Black Leopards midfielder, Tlotliso Phatsisi, who hails from Mapoteng in Berea, but has never played topflight football in the country.
Phatsisi only came close to joining Linare and Kick4Life before he was signed by Free State Stars when they were campaigning in the South Africa First Division.
18-year-old Tumelo Shai, who plays for Kaizer Chiefs, is another player in the squad and was given a run in the 2-0 loss against Mozambique alongside Phatsisi and Mosoeu Mosoeu, who plays for Mangaung United in the lower division of South African football.
Thato Sefoli is an experienced campaigner, who plays for Upington City, who are fourth in the South Africa Motsepe Foundation Championship, which is the league below the Premier League.
The players were given a run again in a practice match against Sekhukhune United, where the technical team tested another player, Fusi Matlabe, who plays his football in the ABC Motsepe league in South Africa.
Likuena already has the likes of Motebang Sera, Katleho Makateng and Tshwarelo Bereng playing in the South African elite leagues and with several others in Botswana such as Neo Mokhachane, Motlomelo Mkwanazi and Bokang Sello.
LEFA secretary general Mokhosi Mohapi is adamant the Lesotho players plying their trades in professional leagues such as South Africa have a big role to play in helping Likuena qualify for major continental competitions such as the Africa Cup of Nations.
“It has come to our attention that Lesotho has one of the oldest national teams in the region, if not on the continent. Together with this, the team had been stagnant for some years. In other words, the team had the same faces for a long time, and it was important that the squad gets revamped,” he said.
“Also, we need to get in reinforcements to the team from the local and diaspora environment. We have a strategic plan that speaks to qualification to the continental competitions, and in pursuit of the provisions in the strategic plan, we then had to cast our net wider,” he said.
Mohapi said the association will continue to hunt for more Basotho players that can help Likuena become a regional and continental force after reaching the final of the 2023 COSAFA Cup.
The national team also have continental giants such as Nigeria a run for their money in recent World Cup qualifiers.
“The players who have been included in the current team seem to have what it takes to take on the challenges. This is the first batch of players that have been invited to the team. It is a pity that it has taken time to bring the diaspora players into the environment. Remember, there were coaches who had their own way of thinking and working,” Mohapi said.
“We could not force them to use them if they felt they didn’t want to. The current coaches have been open to the pursuit of bringing the diaspora players into the team. There are several other players who are interested in representing their motherland and we will give them opportunities.
“There were people who wanted us to do the wrong thing of naturalising players of West African origin, we refused because that would have been wrong and unethical. We resolved to stay compliant with the provisions of FIFA eligibility and we did our research and we had to confirm our compliance and it is working,” he said.
Mikia Kalati
Sports
The downfall of LDF
The downfall of the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) from last season’s highs has been one of the main topics in the football fraternity.
In a period of six months, ‘Sohle-Sohle’ have gone from a team many thought had a shot winning at their first championship since 2004 to huffing and puffing in mid-table.
Last season LDF finished second in the Vodacom Premier League behind champions Bantu in what was a close and exciting title race but they were perhaps bound to struggle after losing Motheo Mohapi who coached the team for nearly two decades.
Mohapi left his post as LDF coach in the offseason to join Lioli where he has continued his fine work by reviving ‘Tse Nala’ and leading them to first place in the league.
LDF, on the other hand, have struggled to adapt to life after Mohapi.
All the players know is what Mohapi taught them.
How they play, approach games and their mentality all come from the departed Mohapi and it has taken time for his successor, Malefetsane Pheko, to put his stamp on the team and wield the same influence as the man he replaced.
Like Mohapi, Pheko is a club legend at LDF having been part of the side’s last league winning team in 2004 as a player.
LDF’s struggles in the first half this season, therefore, were not because the players were not trying hard enough but, as soon as Pheko stepped in to fill Mohapi’s shoes, he found out the hard way that it is not easy to teach an old dog new tricks.
The first three games of the season were a baptism of fire for Pheko and did his introduction no favours.
Not only were all three away from home, they were against the league’s elite – Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS), Lioli and champions Bantu.
From the nine available points, LDF were only able to get away with one point, and that was a hard fought 3-3 draw with Bantu in Mohale’s Hoek.
Four consecutive home fixtures followed that run and to say LDF were underwhelming would be an understatement.
The army side failed to use their home advantage and managed to win only one game and lost three, which included a shocking 1-0 defeat to newly-promoted Limkokwing University.
LDF recovered somewhat to find themselves in eighth place ahead of the season’s restart this weekend, but, speaking to thepost this week, Pheko admitted that installing his blueprint on the team might be a season-long challenge.
“When my players find out that games are tough, some immediately revert to what the past coach taught them and it becomes difficult for me to change that during competition (matches), even the mind-set of the players becomes totally different. The transition really confused them,” Pheko said.
“Injuries also cost us a lot because I came with the same players that were playing last season,” he added.
Pheko acknowledged that the change from their long-term coach has affected the players but insisted they have gone into every game this season with the intention of winning.
He pointed out that complacency may have been a bigger reason for their slow start to the season in which they have only managed to collect 17 points from 13 games.
Pheko said LDF did well last season and during the off-season. They may have thought they would ride that wave into the 2023/24 Vodacom Premier League campaign but they were quickly humbled.
Although by Christmas ‘Sohle-Sohle’ had shown great improvement and had recorded just one defeat and one draw in their last six games before the festive break, Pheko said he has not rested during the holidays and has been plotting their comeback in the second round.
The league’s first round is still not over yet.
LDF’s list of fixtures for the first round has two remaining games against ACE Maseru and Machokha.
Both are winnable games but even if ‘Sohle-Sohle’ collect a pair of wins, they can only get to 23 points at the halfway mark, which is a drop from last season’s 31 points after 15 games.
Fortunately, according to Pheko, the players were starting to buy into his style of play towards Christmas and he hopes they will make more progress in the second round.
Pheko said LDF’s aim is to finish in the Top 4 and he is working hard to ensure that happens.
Relebohile Tšepe
