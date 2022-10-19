Sports
Notši leaves LEFA
MASERU – The Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) Technical Director Leslie Notši is leaving the association to explore other opportunities, the association has announced today.
Notši joined LEFA in 2018 from Kick4Life and has since been leading the technical side of the association as a conductor of football.
During his time in Bambatha Tšita Sports Arena, Notši used to coach Likuena whenever he was asked to.
He leaves with his record still intact.
At the moment it is unclear what lies ahead for one of Lesotho’s most respected and experienced coaches.
During his time at LEFA, Notši never closed a door on returning to coaching at club level or national team.
With Notši LEFA did not just have a mentor with meticulous skills but they also had a pot of knowledge they could tap into whenever there was a need.
It is no surprise that Likuena always looked their best when he was at the helm.
Notši leaves with so many memories.
The magical two victories over South Africa in the 2020 CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifying success will be remembered.
At the time everything looked possible and Likuena was fit enough that they could qualify for the tournament.
In Notši’s gentle hands everything he touched turned gold.
He always seem to leave a positive mark wherever he is.
The association’s president, Advocate Salemane Phafane (KC), has thanked Notši for his dedication and commitment during his time serving LEFA.
Tlalane Phahla
Taekwondo club shines again
MASERU – Finally, there is a Lesotho Football Players Association. Well, sort of.
This past weekend a provisional body made up of players from the Lesotho Football Association’s (LEFA) various football divisions was formed.
The players first met four weeks ago to discuss the long-awaited idea and on Sunday they finally put some action to their words.
For now, the LFPA is headed by an interim committee that will steer the ship while preparations go ahead to hold a general meeting that will elect a permanent committee and fill unoccupied executive positions.
At the moment, there are no notable senior players in the committee which is worrying, but Tumelo Mopapa, one of the association’s founders, said the LFPA invited all players to join and they decided to start with those available so they could register the association with LEFA.
Whether the country’s star players have not joined yet because they do not want to be seen as creators of the association, or whether they are fearful their opportunities in football would be limited is unclear.
However, Mopapa stressed that the association has been formed to help players thrive. He said the association’s main aim is to protect players in every aspect of their lives and he is hopeful the big guns will soon join as well.
“(The association) is here to protect the players in every aspect of their lives, on and off the pitch,” Mopapa explained.
“We have health services where we will teach them about first aid and how they can take care of themselves on their own.”
Mopapa said there are people eager to help the association.
“There are companies willing to work with us,” he said.
“We are talking to one of the insurance companies about what we call sports medical insurance where players can insure their talent. It is already happening in some other countries.”
In those countries players’ associations also work to educate and create opportunities for footballers.
Another important duty of such bodies is representing players in matters concerning wages, hours and working conditions and protecting their rights as football players.
One of the main challenges facing players in Lesotho is a lack of knowledge when it comes to the contracts they enter into with clubs.
Countless players do not know what they are signing and are often exploited by club owners who pay them when they wish.
Players are routinely left helpless and Mopapa said the association will be working with some lawyers in the country to teach players about contracts and negotiations.
Recent months have seen a rise in contractual disputes between players and clubs that have had to go to LEFA to be resolved. Mopapa said if players are educated, they will have a better idea of what they are signing.
“The main issue is contracts, they are forced (to sign them) and they are not clear to them,” he said.
“You don’t know whether you are signing for the season or not. Some teams will tell you they are giving you a one-season contract but when the season is over you are not a free agent. You will end up getting to 2023 with the same contract,” Mopapa said.
“It’s a lack of knowledge and understanding, our players see M5 000 and they sign on the dotted line. They are not looking at how their contract will be terminated. They are not looking for the dates when they will be paid. At the end of the month there is no money and no one comes to you to explain,” he lamented.
The association’s plans go beyond contracts, Mopapa added. He said the LFPA is planning “entrepreneur boot camps” which will educate players on how they can prepare for life beyond football by starting their own businesses or investing money.
Another plan is to have training camps for members who are free agents so they can still get coaching jobs and remain match-fit while they are looking for new clubs.
The message from the newly-formed LFPA is a simple one: football players are workers as well and, therefore, like all workers, they deserve fair pay, work benefits, decent working hours and a safe working environment.
Interim Committee:
President: Tšeliso Sello
Vice president: Ntsane Lichaba
Secretary: Percy Mohami
Vice Secretary: Leshoboro Kori
Communication officer: Tšeole Ranthimo
Treasurer: Leluma Posholi
Tlalane Phahla
Matlama seek to extend lead
MASERU – Defending Vodacom Premier League champions Matlama will be looking to extend their unbeaten start to the season to six games when they take on Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) on Saturday.
The champions were stopped in their winning tracks on Sunday when they were held to a goalless draw by Lifofane in Butha-Buthe.
It was the first time ‘Tse Putsoa’ dropped points this season, they have won four games and drawn once to lead the log with 13 points after five matches.
Matlama coach Mothobi Molebatsi said he is bracing himself for a difficult game on Saturday especially because ‘Masheshena’ are at home at the LCS grounds.
Games between Matlama and LCS rarely produce big score-lines, if there is a winner the margin is a goal or two. Based on past results, history is on Matlama’s side because they have won four of the last seven encounters between the teams and lost just once.
The other two matches have ended in 1-1 and 0-0 draws.
“It’s going to be a fight, it’s always a tough game against LCS,” Molebatsi said.
“I don’t like to pick games but the (difficulty) degree of games differs. Last week we dropped points against Lifofane, it was an away game. We didn’t lose but we dropped two points.”
“If you look at last season we beat (LCS) 1-0 and drew 1-1. We want to win every game but it’s not going to be easy,” Molebatsi said.
LCS are fourth on the log with ten points but are just behind second-placed Bantu on goal difference and three points behind Matlama.
With eight goals scored in five games, LCS are the fourth highest scoring team in the league and they have only conceded twice.
With Molebatsi’s strikers Lazola Jokojokwane and Thabiso Mari still firing blanks, this could be a game for LCS to pull off an upset.
In other games this weekend, Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) will host Bantu on Sunday at Ha Ratjomose.
‘A Matšo Matebele’ have had an inconsistent start to the season and find themselves playing catch-up to Matlama.
However, Bantu returned to winning ways last week by beating Swallows 5-0 which is their biggest victory of the campaign so far. The 2020 champions come into this game confident they can get three points against an LDF that is yet to lose.
Elsewhere, Lioli will host draw specialists Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) on Sunday. In the five games LMPS have played this season, they have won one and four matches have ended in draws.
LMPS are one of three unbeaten teams in the league alongside Matlama and LDF.
It is not LMPS’s draws that are infuriating, it is that they have all been scoreless. LMPS have scored just one goal all season but they are also yet to concede, the only team to boast such a defensive record.
Weekend fixtures:
Saturday (15:00)
Machokha vs. CCX (Nyakosoba)
LCS vs. Matlama (LCS)
Naughty Boys vs. Manonyane (Leshoboro)
Galaxy vs. Lifofane (DIFA Leribe)
Sunday
Lioli vs. LMPS (Teyateyaneng)
Swallows vs. Lijabatho (Morija)
Linare vs. Liphakoe (DIFA Leribe)
LDF vs. Bantu (Ratjomose)
Tlalane Phahla
Kick4Life chases unbeaten run
MASERU – Kick4Life women’s team are aiming to go unbeaten this upcoming Women’s Super League season and leading their ambitious desires is a seasoned woman coach, Elizabeth Yelimala.
Since 2019, Kick4Life Ladies have only lost one league game which makes their quest probable.
The Women’s Super League regular season is expected to start soon but, before that, the club will be in action this weekend in the WSL Top 4 where they will face arch-rivals Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) Ladies in the semi-finals.
It will be the first test of Kick4Life’s credentials and to get them through, Kic4Life will once again be looking to the guidance and tactics of Yelimala who is one of the most respected coaches in the country, not only because she is good at her job, but because she keeps breaking boundaries in the male-dominated field.
Yelimala is the only woman and one of the few coaches at all in the country who holds the CAF A-Licence coaching certification.
She completed the prestigious course in 2016 and while she is proud of her achievement, she says local football needs more women coaches. Yelimala arrived in Lesotho in 2006 from Ghana.
She joined Majantja and has been involved in Lesotho’s football since then.
After spending years with the Mohale’s Hoek club, she left to join Mphatlalatsane and from there she joined Kick4Life as the senior men’s assistant coach and the Old Europa club has been her home for the last eight years.
Yelimala worked in men’s football until 2019 when she shifted to Kick4Life’s women’s team.
“I might have (CAF) A Licence which is good, but we really need women in coaching,” Yelimala says.
“I made a presentation in South Africa where they gave me a topic that asked who should coach female clubs: should it be women or men?” she continues.
“As I was researching, I realised that we really need women in football but many women are scared to come (looking) for work. They feel they will not perform; they feel there is gender bias, there is sexism, they (are called) different names and they are really scared. I went through all the courses with the Lesotho Football (Association) while I was still instructing, and facilitating and I have always been the only lady amongst men,” Yelimala says.
The fears women have when it comes to football are valid, there is gender bias and sexism in football. It does not just happen in coaching but it is across the board and in the media as well. Women are treated differently to their male counterparts.
Being surrounded by men can put women under pressure and women may not be able to cope.
“In that presentation, one of my recommendations was we need to start somewhere,” Yelimala says.
“It will be good if we start by putting women in the club’s technical teams which I believe Lesotho can also do. I talked to coach Thots (Lehlohonolo Thotanyana) last time, I said ‘call me, let’s sit down and discuss when you are ready’ because now we need to put women in technical positions,” she adds.
If there is a bench of five technical members, one or two should be women who will be an assistant to the male coach, Yelimala suggests.
In that way the women coaches will get to learn from the head coach and also be given the opportunity to at least take up the warm up.
Yelimala believes this will build up their confidence.
She says it would also help to have courses specifically for women, even if it is just ten of them in the course so that they can express themselves.
Asked how she has kept it going all these years being surrounded by men, Yelimala says she has always been a tomboy from childhood and was teased about it to a point where she got used to it.
She has become a role model to upcoming women coaches and that motivates her as well.
“What also kept me going was being with the male teams, I was with the teams and they were like my younger brothers, we talked like siblings and they never looked at me as a woman and we don’t listen to her,” Yelimala says.
“When I entered the field with men they listen and they do accordingly so it gave me the hope that if these guys can listen and do what I want them to do then it is good for me to continue to learn to be a better coach for the future,” she continues.
Besides Yelimala, there is Puseletso Mokhosi who holds the CAF B License but she is not active anymore.
There are about three more women who hold the C Licences and a few with D Licences. She is set to remain the only one with the A Licence at least for the next two years as there are no B courses on the horizon yet.
“We held the D License in December for the Region 5 Games, we had about ten ladies that attended, so if we had C now it would be easy to push one or two. The current Under-17 coach we recommended should go into coaching and she is doing well, the Under-20 kit manager we are pushing her into coaching,” she says.
Previewing the weekend’s game against Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) Ladies, Yelimala says this will be the first time they step on to the field since they started training five weeks ago.
They will also be without some of their players who came back with injuries from the national team.
Those challenges notwithstanding, Yelimala says they always make the players aware that every game is important.
“Physically the whole team I will say we are not up to where we want to be because we had a number of players with the national team that went to Port Elizabeth and when they came back, we gave them days off,” she says.
“They have been training from March to April till the competition ended so it is advisable to give them that break in order not to allow fatigue to set in when we really need them. They joined us about two weeks ago for training. Frankly speaking we are not where we want to be,” Yelimala continues.
While many would have liked to see Kick4Life and LDF in the final, Yelimala says she didn’t have a preference on who to draw, in fact, she says the team they have always struggled against is FC Stoko.
Tlalane Phahla
